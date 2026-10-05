Xbox Disc to Digital Games List – All Working Titles

The Xbox disc to digital games list includes physical titles you can add to your digital library without buying them again. Here are the games the Xbox community has reported as working, along with how to claim a digital license using your disc.
How Does Xbox Disc to Digital Work?
Xbox Disc to Digital gives you a digital license for an eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game you own on disc. After receiving the license, you can launch the game digitally on supported devices without keeping the physical copy in the drive.
Videos by VICE
For anyone with a shelf full of Xbox games, that means you can spend less time swapping discs whenever you want to play something different. However, not every physical game supports the feature, which is where the Xbox disc to digital games list comes in.
There is also one detail you need to know before converting your collection: you still need to keep your discs. The digital license remains tied to the physical copy. Microsoft’s usage rules state that access can be suspended or revoked if you no longer possess the qualifying disc. So, don’t trade in your games after claiming their digital versions.
All Working Xbox Disc to Digital Games
The following Xbox disc to digital games list includes 1,617 entries marked as working in the XCT.live community database, checked on October 5, 2026.
These results come from community testing rather than an official Microsoft compatibility list. Different regions, editions, and disc prints can have different results, so a working report doesn’t guarantee every copy of that title will convert.
We’ve split the games into alphabetical sections below. Platform labels are included where they distinguish separate entries:
0–9
- 007 First Light
- 2Dark
- 7 Days to Die
- 8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR
- 8-Bit RTS Series
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
A
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (X1)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
- A Way Out
- ABZÛ (X1)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
- Ad Infinitum
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- AereA
- AEW: Fight Forever
- AFL 23
- AFL 26
- AFL Evolution
- AFL Evolution 2
- Afterimage
- Against the Storm
- Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Xbox One)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (X1)
- Agents of Mayhem
- Agony
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative
- Airoheart
- Alan Wake 2
- Alan Wake: Remastered
- Albatroz
- Alekhine’s Gun
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Alone in the Dark (2024)
- Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge
- Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy
- Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition
- Among Us
- Anno 1800
- Anthem
- AO International Tennis
- AO Tennis 2
- Apex Legends
- Aragami 2
- Arcadegeddon
- Architect Life: A House Design Simulator
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Armello
- ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashes Cricket
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Assassin’s Creed: Shadows
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL – The Ram From Hibernia
- ASTRONEER
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3
- Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Xbox Series X|S)
- Atlas Fallen
- Atomfall
- Atomic Heart
- Attack on Titan
- Attack on Titan 2
- ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition
- ATV Renegades
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Aven Colony
- AVICII Invector
- AZITO x Tatsunokorejienzu
B
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party
- Back 4 Blood
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition (X1)
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Banner Saga 3
- Barbie: Horse Trails
- Barbie: Project Friendship
- Barton Lynch Pro Surfing
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Batman: The Enemy Within (X1)
- Batman: The Telltale Series (X1)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Battleborn Closed Technical Test
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 2042 (SX)
- Battlefield 2042 (X1)
- Battlefield 6
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield: Hardline (X1)
- Battleship (Ubisoft)
- Beast of Reincarnation
- Beast Quest
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Bendy and the Ink Machine
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition
- Big Bash Boom
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Biomutant
- BioShock 2: Remastered
- BioShock: Infinite – The Complete Edition
- BioShock: Remastered
- Black Desert
- Black Mirror
- Blackguards 2
- Blacksad – Under the Skin (Xbox One)
- Blacksad – Under the Skin (Xbox Series)
- Blades of Fire
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare (Japanese Ver.)
- Blair Witch
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous 2
- BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
- Bleeding Edge
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Bowl 3
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (X1)
- Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Borderlands 2 (X1)
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 4
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (X1)
- Bounty Battle
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion
- Bratz: Rhythm & Style
- Bridge Constructor
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Bridge Constructor: Portal
- Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (X1)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
- Brunswick Pro Bowling
- Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bunny Park
- Burnout Paradise: Remastered
- Bus Bound
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
C
- Cabela’s African Adventures
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (X1)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (X1)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (X1)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (X1)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (X1)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (X1)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (X1)
- Call of Duty: WWII (X1)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
- Capcom Arcade Stadium
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Carnival Games
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (X1)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Cat Rescue Story
- Chants of Sennaar
- CHAOS;CHILD
- Charon’s Staircase
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction
- Children of Morta
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Cities: Skylines
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Classified: France ’44
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Close to the Sun
- Cloudpunk
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
- Commandos 3: HD Remaster
- Commandos: Origins
- Company of Heroes 3
- Conan Exiles
- Construction Simulator
- Constructor
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS
- Control (SX)
- Control (X1)
- Core Keeper (X1)
- Crackdown 3: Campaign
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Team Rumble
- Crayola Scoot
- Cricket 19
- Cricket 22
- Cricket 24: The Official Game of the Ashes (X1)
- Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- Crimson Desert
- Cris Tales
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- Crusader Kings III (SX)
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
- Cuisineer
- Cuphead
- Curved Space
- Cyberpunk 2077
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing
D
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- DAKAR 18
- Dakar Desert Rally
- Danger Zone 2
- Dangerous Driving
- Darkest Dungeon II
- Darksiders Genesis (X1)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III (X1)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- DARQ Ultimate Edition
- Day of the Tentacle: Remastered
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Xbox One Version)
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Xbox Series X|S Version)
- Days of Doom
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- DCL-The Game
- de Blob
- de Blob 2
- Dead Alliance
- Dead by Daylight (X1)
- Dead Island 2 (X1)
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Last Round Core Fighters
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters
- Dead Rising (X1)
- Dead Rising 2 (X1)
- Dead Rising 4 (X1)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Dead Space
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Deadpool (X1)
- DEATHLOOP
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded
- Deformers
- Deliver At All Costs
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2
- Demon Turf
- Descenders
- DESOLATIUM
- Desperados III
- Destroy All Humans! (X1)
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Diablo IV
- Directive 8020
- DiRT 4
- DIRT 5
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (X1)
- Disciples: Domination
- Disciples: Liberation
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dishonored 2 (X1)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (X1)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition (X1)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
- Disney Illusion Island
- Disney Infinity 3.0 (X1)
- Disneyland Adventures (X1)
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror
- Dolmen
- Don Bradman Cricket
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- DOOM
- DOOM + DOOM II
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal (X1)
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Dora: Rainforest Rescue
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
- Double Dragon Revive
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (X1)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Is Dead
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dragonkin: The Banished
- Dreamfall Chapters
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms
- DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue
- DREDGE
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 4
- Dustborn
- Dying Light
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires (Simplified Chinese Ver.)
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
E
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS College Football 26
- EA SPORTS College Football 27
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Xbox One
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Xbox One
- EA SPORTS FC 26 Xbox One
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27
- EA SPORTS NBA LIVE 15
- EA SPORTS NBA LIVE 16
- EA SPORTS NHL 16
- EA SPORTS NHL 17
- EA SPORTS NHL 18
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
- EA SPORTS UFC 2
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- EA SPORTS UFC 4
- EA SPORTS UFC 5
- EA SPORTS WRC
- Earthfall
- Earthion
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic
- Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions
- EDENS ZERO
- eFootball PES 2020
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Elex
- ELEX II
- Elite Dangerous Core
- Empire of Sin
- Empire of the Ants
- ENDLESS Dungeon
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Enotria: The Last Song
- Epic Chef
- Escape Game Fort Boyard
- EVERSPACE
- EVERSPACE 2
- Evil Dead: The Game
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Evil West
- Evolve
- Exoprimal
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
- Extinction
F
- F1 2015
- F1 2016
- F1 2017
- F1 2018 (X1)
- F1 2019 (X1)
- F1 2020
- F1 2021
- F1 22
- F1 23
- F1 24
- F1 25
- F1 Manager 2022
- F1 Manager 2023
- Fade to Silence
- Fallen Legion Revenants
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4 (X1)
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- FAR CRY PRIMAL
- FARCRY 6
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Farming Simulator 15 (X1)
- Farming Simulator 17 (X1)
- Farming Simulator 19 (X1)
- Farming Simulator 22 (X1)
- Farming Simulator 25 (SX)
- Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
- FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE
- FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves
- FIFA 15 (X1)
- FIFA 16 (X1)
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 21 (SX)
- FIFA 21 (X1)
- FIFA 22 (SX)
- FIFA 22 (X1)
- FIFA 23 (X1)
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (X1)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Into the Pit
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
- Flashback 2
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel
- FOR HONOR
- Foreclosed
- Formula Legends
- Fort Boyard
- Fortnite
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
- FRONT MISSION 2: Remake
- Frostpunk (X1)
- Frostpunk 2
- Full Throttle: Remastered
- Funko Fusion
G
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
- Game of Thrones – The Telltale Series (X1)
- Gang Beasts
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
- Garden Witch Life
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing
- Garfield Lasagna Party
- Gargoyles Remastered
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition Pre-Order
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (X1)
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Alpha One
- Gex Trilogy
- Ghost Master: Resurrection
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Ghostrunner
- Ghostrunner 2
- Gigantosaurus The Game
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
- Goat Simulator (X1)
- Goat Simulator 3
- Goat Simulator: Mmore Goatz Edition
- God of Rock
- Golden Force
- Goosebumps Dead of Night
- Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek
- Gord
- Gotham Knights
- Gothic 1 Remake
- Gothic Classic
- GRADIUS ORIGINS
- Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V (SX)
- Grand Theft Auto V (X1)
- Grand Theft Auto V (X1) (Japan)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Grandia HD Collection
- Gravel
- Greak: Memories of Azur
- GreedFall
- GreedFall: The Dying World
- GRID
- GRID Legends
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- GRIP
- Grounded
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
H
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Campaign Evolved
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (China)
- Handball 16
- Handball 17
- Handball 21
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Has-Been Heroes
- Haunted House
- Hell is Us
- Hell Let Loose
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (X1)
- Hello Neighbor
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
- Heretic + Hexen
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- High On Life
- High On Life 2
- HITMAN 2
- HITMAN 3
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X|S Version
- Hokko Life
- Homefront: The Revolution
- HOT WHEELS Infinite Rush
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged
- HOTEL BARCELONA
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
- House Flipper
- House Flipper 2
- Humanity
- Hunt: Showdown
- Hunting Simulator
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One
I
- Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortal: Unchained
- Immortals of Aveum
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- In Sound Mind
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Indivisible (X1)
- Industry Giant 2
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
- Injustice 2 (X1)
- INSIDE
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Invincible VS
- Iron Harvest: Complete Edition
- Isonzo
- It Takes Two
J
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- Jeopardy!
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
- JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
- Journey to the Savage Planet (X1)
- Judgment
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Jumanji: Wild Adventures
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Just Dance 2015 (X1)
- Just Dance 2016 (X1)
- Just Dance 2017 (X1)
- Just Dance 2018 (X1)
- Just Dance 2019 (X1)
- Just Dance 2020
- Just Dance 2021 (X1)
- Just Dance 2022
- Just Dance Disney Party 2 (X1)
- Just Die Already
- Just Sing
K
- KAKU – Ancient Seal
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Kaze and the Wild Masks
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- KeyWe
- Killer Frequency
- Killer Instinct 2 Classic
- Killer Instinct Classic
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
- Killing Floor 2
- Killing Floor 3
- Kinect Sports Rivals
- King’s Bounty II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (X1)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends
L
- L.A. Noire (X1)
- L.A. Noire (X1) (Japan)
- L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL
- LA-MULANA 2
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- LEGO 2K Drive
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (X1)
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- LEGO Brawls
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Dimensions (X1)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (SX)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (X1)
- LEGO Jurassic World (X1)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (X1)
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (X1)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- LEGO The Hobbit (X1)
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LEGO Worlds
- Lemon Cake
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Let’s Sing 2017
- Let’s Sing 2017 Hits français et internationaux
- Let’s Sing 2022
- Let’s Sing 2023
- Let’s Sing 2024
- Let’s Sing 2025
- Let’s Sing 2026
- Let’s Sing ABBA
- Let’s Sing Country
- Let’s Sing Queen
- Let’s Sing 2016
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- LIMBO (X1)
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Lock’s Quest
- LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
- Loop8: Summer of Gods
- Lords of the Fallen (2014)
- Lords of the Fallen (2024)
- Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition
- Lost Judgment
- LUNAR Remastered Collection
M
- Mad Max
- Madden NFL 16 (X1)
- Madden NFL 17 (X1)
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 21 (SX)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox One
- Madden NFL 22 (SX)
- Madden NFL 22 (X1)
- Madden NFL 23
- Madden NFL 23 (SX)
- Madden NFL 24 (SX)
- Madden NFL 24 (X1)
- Madden NFL 25 (SX)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (X1)
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Magical Bakery
- Maid of Sker
- Makoto Mikuni Musou 7 Empires
- Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree
- Maneater
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- MARVEL MaXimum Collection
- Marvel Pinball Epic Collection Vol. 1
- MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns (SX)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (X1)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Matchbox Driving Adventures
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- Mato Anomalies
- Maximum Football 2019
- Maximum Football 2020
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medieval Dynasty
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure
- METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2: Solid Snake
- Metal Gear Solid – Master Collection Version
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version
- METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version
- Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (X1)
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2
- METAL GEAR SOLID: Peace Walker – Master Collection Version
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux (X1)
- Miasma Chronicles
- Micro Machines World Series
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty No. 9
- MindsEye
- Minecraft (X1)
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Dungeons II
- Minecraft Legends
- Minecraft: Story Mode (X1)
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two (X1)
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Miraculous – Paris Under Siege
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst
- MLB The Show 21
- MLB The Show 22
- MLB The Show 23
- MLB The Show 24
- MLB The Show 25
- MLB The Show 26
- MONOPOLY DEAL
- Monopoly Madness
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- Monster Crown
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6
- Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S
- Monster High Skulltimate Secrets
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
- Monster Jam Showdown
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One
- Monstrum
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MOTHERGUNSHIP
- Moto Racer 4
- MotoGP 15 (X1)
- MotoGP 17
- MotoGP 18
- MotoGP 19
- MotoGP 20 (X1)
- MotoGP 21 (X1)
- MotoGP 22
- MotoGP 23
- MotoGP 24
- MotoGP 25
- MotoGP 26
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- MOUSE: P.I. For Hire
- Moving Out (X1)
- Moving Out 2
- MudRunner
- Mutant Football League
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MX vs ATV Legends
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP 24: The Official Game
- MXGP PRO
- MXGP2
- MXGP3
- MXX
- My Fantastic Ranch: Unicorn & Dragons
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
- My Little Riding Champion
- My Time At Portia
- My Time at Sandrock
- MySims
- MySims Kingdom
N
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- NASCAR 21: Ignition
- NASCAR Arcade Rush
- NASCAR Heat 2
- NASCAR Heat 3
- NASCAR Heat 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NASCAR Heat Evolution
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K15 (X1)
- NBA 2K16 (X1)
- NBA 2K17 (X1)
- NBA 2K18 (X1)
- NBA 2K19
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K21 (X1)
- NBA 2K22 (SX)
- NBA 2K22 (X1)
- NBA 2K23 (SX)
- NBA 2K23 (X1)
- NBA 2K24 (SX)
- NBA 2K24 (X1)
- NBA 2K25 (SX)
- NBA 2K25 (X1)
- NBA 2K26 (SX)
- NBA 2K27
- NBA BOUNCE
- NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
- NBA LIVE 19: THE ONE EDITION
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Need for Speed: Unbound
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
- Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters
- NERF Legends
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- NHL 15
- NHL 16
- NHL 19
- NHL 20
- NHL 21
- NHL 22 (SX)
- NHL 22 (X1)
- NHL 23 (X1)
- NHL 24 (SX)
- NHL 24 (X1)
- NHL 25
- NHL 26
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All
- Nick Jr. Party Adventure
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next!
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
- Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World – Director’s Cut
- NINJA GAIDEN 4
- No Man’s Sky
- No More Heroes 3 (X1)
- No Place Like Home
- No Straight Roads
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Noob – The Factionless
- Northgard
- Now That’s What I Call Sing 2
- Now That’s What I Call Sing
O
- Observer: System Redux
- OCCULTIC;NINE
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- ŌKAMI HD
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- ONRUSH
- Open Country
- Orange Season
- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outcast – A New Beginning
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outward
- Overcooked
- Overcooked! 2 (X1)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- OVERPASS
- Overpass 2
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Overwatch
P
- Painkiller
- Paleo Pines
- Panzer Paladin
- Paradise Killer
- Past Cure
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol World
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
- PAYDAY 3
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
- Pentiment
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 3 Reload
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Petit Island
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- PGA TOUR 2K25
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
- Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge
- Pharaonic
- Phoenix Point
- Pickleball Smash
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (X1)
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- PixARK
- PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Planet Zoo: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
- Port Royale 4
- Portal Knights
- Potionomics: Masterwork Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- PRAGMATA
- Prey (X1)
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Prison Architect (X1)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2015
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2016
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019
- Pro Fishing Simulator
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
- Project Cars
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- Project Motor Racing (SX)
- Promenade
- [PROTOTYPE]
- Prototype2
- PSYCHO-PASSMANDATORYHAPPINESS
- Psychonauts 2
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition
Q
- Quake
- Quake 2 (2023)
R
- R-Type Final 2
- R.B.I. Baseball 16
- R.B.I. Baseball 17
- R.B.I. Baseball 18
- R.B.I. Baseball 19
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 (X1)
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 (X1)
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Race with Ryan
- Rad Rodgers
- RAGE 2 (X1)
- RAID: World War II
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
- Raiden V
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- Railway Empire
- Railway Empire 2 (Win)
- RAINBOW HIGH: RUNWAY RUSH
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rare Replay
- Ravenswatch
- Ready or Not
- Real Farm
- Real Farm – Premium Edition
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
- REANIMAL
- ReCore
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Redfall
- Redout 2
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- REMATCH
- Remnant II
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Rennsport
- Resident Evil 0 (X1)
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- Resident Evil 4 (X1)
- Resident Evil 5 (X1)
- Resident Evil 6 (X1)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Japan)
- Resident Evil: Requiem
- Resident Evil: Resistance
- Resident Evil: Revelations (X1)
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (X1)
- Resident Evil: Village
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- RetroRealms Arcade
- Return to Monkey Island
- Reus
- Revenge of the Savage Planet
- RICO London
- RIDE
- Ride 2
- RIDE 3
- RIDE 4
- RIDE 5
- RIDE 6
- Riders Republic
- RiME
- RiMS Racing Xbox One
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
- RISK
- Risk of Rain
- Risk of Rain 2
- Risk: Urban Assault (X1)
- River City Girls (X1)
- River City Girls 2
- Road 96
- Road Rage
- RoadCraft
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business
- Rock Band 4
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rocket Arena
- Rocket League
- Rocksmith 2014
- Rogue Stormers
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
- Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII (Japan)
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII (Simplified Chinese)
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
- Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game
- Rugby 15
- Rugby 15 (EU)
- Rugby 18
- Rugby 20
- Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S
- Rugby 25
- Rugby Challenge 3
- Rugby Challenge 4
- Rugby League 26
- Rugby League Live 3 (X1)
- Rugby League Live 4
- Rugby World Cup 2015
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (X1)
- Rust
- Rustler
- RWBY: Arrowfell
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad
S
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Sacred 2 Remaster
- Saint Kotar
- Saints Row (2022)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1) (Australia)
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (X1)
- Saints Row: The Third – Remastered
- SAMURAI SHODOWN (Standard Ver.)
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
- Scar-Lead Salvation
- Scars Above
- Scorn
- Scott Pilgrim EX
- Scrabble
- Screamer
- ScreamRide (X1)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- Sea of Stars: Sunset Edition
- Sea of Thieves
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Seed of Life
- Sengoku Dynasty
- Session: Skate Sim
- Severed Steel
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadows of Doubt (SX)
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
- Shenmue
- Shenmue II
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Shi In
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (X1)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Sifu
- SILENT HILL f
- Sine Mora EX
- Skater XL
- Skull and Bones
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong
- Skully
- Skylanders: Imaginators (X1)
- Skylanders: SuperChargers (X1)
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Slime Rancher 2
- Smurfs Kart
- Sniper Elite 3 (X1)
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Elite: Resistance
- SNIPER Ghost Warrior 3
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Snooker 19
- Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club
- SnowRunner (X1)
- Song of the Deep
- Songs of Silence
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate
- SONIC FORCES
- Sonic Frontiers
- SONIC SUPERSTARS
- Sophstar
- Soul Hackers 2
- Soulstice
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth (X1)
- Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Spacebase Startopia
- Sparklite
- SpellForce III Reforced
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
- Spike Volleyball
- Split Fiction
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (X1)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
- Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
- Squirrel with a Gun
- SRX: The Game
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- Star Wars – Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
- Star Wars – Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars – Jedi: Survivor
- STAR WARS Battlefront
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- STAR WARS Zero Company
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley (X1)
- Starfield
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Starship Troopers: Extermination
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-One
- State of Mind
- Steelrising – Standard Edition
- STEEP
- Stellaris (X1)
- Stern Pinball Arcade
- Steven Universe: Save the Light
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
- Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands
- Strange Brigade
- Stranger of Sword City
- Stray
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Street Fighter 6
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
- Street Outlaws: The List
- Street Power Soccer
- Streets of Rage 4
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Styx: Blades of Greed
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- Sunset Overdrive (X1)
- SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 4
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Surviving Mars (X1)
- Surviving the Aftermath
- Syberia – Remastered
- Syberia – The World Before
- Syberia 3
- System Shock
T
- Tails of Iron
- Tales from the Borderlands – A Telltale Games Series (X1)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator
- Teardown
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- Tempest 4000
- Temtem
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
- Terminator 2D: NO FATE
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE
- Terraria
- Terrifier: The ARTcade Game
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The 9th Charnel
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
- The Alters
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Binding of Isaac: Repentance
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Chant
- The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones
- The Crew (X1)
- The Crew 2
- The Dwarves
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (X1)
- The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes
- The Escapists (X1)
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead (X1)
- The Eternal Cylinder
- The Evil Within (X1)
- The Evil Within (X1) (Japan)
- The Evil Within 2 (X1)
- The Evil Within 2 (X1) (Japan)
- The Falconeer
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Forgotten City
- The Golf Club
- The Golf Club 2
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
- The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
- The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- The Inner World
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
- The Inquisitor
- The Invincible
- The Invisible Hours
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (SX)
- The Knight Witch
- The Last Faith
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Last Stand: Aftermath
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Movie Videogame (X1)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- The Medium
- The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
- The Occupation
- The Oregon Trail (2023)
- The Outer Worlds (X1)
- The Outer Worlds 2
- The Persistence
- The Precinct
- The Quarry for Xbox One
- The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S
- The Raven Remastered
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
- The Smurfs – Dreams
- The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
- The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone
- The Sojourn
- The Surge (X1)
- The Surge 2 (X1)
- The Survivalists
- The Technomancer
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (X1)
- The Thaumaturge
- The Town of Light
- The Unicorn Princess
- The Valiant
- The Voice
- The Voice, la plus belle voix
- The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (X1)
- The Walking Dead: Destinies
- The Walking Dead: Season 2 (X1)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season (X1)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered
- The Wolf Among Us
- theHunter: Call of the Wild (X1)
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- This Is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thymesia
- Tides of Tomorrow
- Time on Frog Island
- Tin & Kuna
- Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for Xbox Series X|S
- Titan Quest
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing
- Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing
- TopSpin 2K25 for Xbox Series X|S
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Tour de France 2015
- Tour de France 2016
- Tour de France 2017
- Tour de France 2018
- Tour de France 2019
- Tour de France 2021 Xbox One
- Tour de France 2022 Xbox One
- Tour de France 2023
- Tour de France 2025
- Tour de France 2026
- Tower of Guns: Special Edition
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest
- Trackmania Turbo
- Train Life: A Railway Simulator
- Train Sim World 2
- Train Sim World 2020
- Train Sim World 3
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
- TRANSFORMERS: Devastation
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition
- TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- Trepang2
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- Troll & I
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition
- Tropico 6 (X1)
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
- Truck Driver
- Truck Driver – Gold Edition
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection
- Truck Racing Championship
- Truxton Extreme
- TT Isle of Man
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- TUNIC
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Two Point Hospital (X1)
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
U
- UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves
- Ufouria: The Saga 2
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- Under The Waves
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
- Undertale
- Undisputed
- Unicorn Overlord
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
V
- V-Rally 4
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- Valkyria Revolution
- Valley
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One
- Vampyr (X1)
- Victor Vran
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virtua Fighter 2
W
- Wanted: Dead
- War Hospital
- WARHAMMER – Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- WARHAMMER 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- WARHAMMER 40,000: Mechanicus
- WARHAMMER 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Chinese Ver.)
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Japanese Ver.)
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Simplified Chinese Ver.)
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3 (X1)
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs: Legion
- Way of the Hunter
- We Happy Few
- We Sing Pop
- Welcome to ParadiZe
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
- Wheel Of Fortune
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (2020)
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition
- Wild Hearts
- Wildshade: Unicorn Champions
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wobbly Life
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (X1)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (X1)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (X1)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (X1)
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
- World of Warships: Legends
- World to the West
- World War Z (X1)
- Worms Rumble
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
- Wreckfest (X1)
- Wreckreation
- WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- WWE 2K15 (X1)
- WWE 2K16 (X1)
- WWE 2K17 (X1)
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K20
- WWE 2K22 (SX)
- WWE 2K22 (X1)
- WWE 2K23 (SX)
- WWE 2K23 (X1)
- WWE 2K24
- WWE 2K25 for Xbox Series X|S
- WWE 2K26
X
- XCOM 2
- Xeno Crisis
- Xenon Racer
- XIII
- Xuan Yuan Sword 7
Y
- Yakuza 0 (X1)
- Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yesterday Origins
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee (X1)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (X1)
- Yooka-Replaylee
- You Suck at Parking Complete Edition
- Youtubers Life – OMG Edition
- Youtubers Life 2
Z
- Ziggurat
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zorro The Chronicles Xbox Series X|S
Xbox Disc to Digital Games With Mixed Results
XCT also flags the following games as having different results between disc variants. Check the specific edition or region in XCT’s database before trying them.
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (X1)
- Battlefield 4 (X1)
- Call of Duty: Ghosts (X1)
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Human Fall Flat
- John Wick Hex
- Killer Instinct
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (X1)
- Metro Exodus (X1)
- Mortal Kombat X
- Need for Speed: Rivals (X1)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Project Spark
- Rayman Legends (X1)
- Resident Evil (X1)
- Resident Evil 3
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Skylanders: Trap Team (X1)
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE – COMPLETE EDITION
- The Crew Motorfest – Xbox Series X|S
- Two Point Campus
- Two Point Museum
- Watch_Dogs (X1)
- Yakuza 3: Remastered (X1)
- Yakuza 4: Remastered (X1)
- Yakuza 5: Remastered (X1)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (X1)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (X1)
How to Convert Xbox Disc Games to Digital
To convert a supported Xbox disc game to digital, you need to use a compatible console with a disc drive. Here are the steps:
- Sign in to your Xbox account on the console.
- Insert an eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game disc.
- Launch the game and follow any prompt to accept the digital license.
- Check your Xbox library once the license has been granted.
Xbox’s official FAQ explains that supported games can then be played digitally across compatible devices. Your physical disc also continues to work.
However, converting a console game doesn’t automatically give you access to every platform. PC access depends on whether the title supports the relevant features, such as Xbox Play Anywhere.
Can You Convert Xbox 360 or Original Xbox Discs to Digital?
Xbox 360 and original Xbox game discs are not supported by Disc to Digital, according to Xbox’s official FAQ. The feature supports eligible Xbox One and Xbox Series X discs.
That also means backward compatibility and Disc to Digital are different things. A game being playable through backward compatibility doesn’t automatically make its disc eligible for a digital license.
Why Isn’t My Xbox Disc Converting to Digital?
If your Xbox game isn’t converting, your specific disc may not be eligible. Some games have working and non-working reports depending on the edition, region, or print run.
Microsoft says eligibility can also change because of technical, licensing, or publishing factors. Check your exact copy against the community database, then launch it on a supported console to see whether you receive a digital license.
A game missing from the working list doesn’t necessarily mean it will never support the feature. It may be untested, unconfirmed, or supported only by a particular edition.
Looking for the Xbox disc to digital games list? Microsoft’s feature lets you claim digital licenses for supported physical games, so you can play without leaving the disc in your console. Here are the working titles reported by the Xbox community, along with how to convert your physical collection.
How Does Xbox Disc to Digital Work?
Xbox Disc to Digital gives you a digital license for an eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game you own on disc. After receiving the license, you can launch the game digitally on supported devices without keeping the physical copy in the drive.
Videos by VICE
For anyone with a shelf full of Xbox games, that means you can spend less time swapping discs whenever you want to play something different. However, not every physical game supports the feature, which is where the Xbox disc to digital games list comes in.
There is also one detail you need to know before converting your collection: you still need to keep your discs. The digital license remains tied to the physical copy. Microsoft’s usage rules state that access can be suspended or revoked if you no longer possess the qualifying disc. So, don’t trade in your games after claiming their digital versions.
All Working Xbox Disc to Digital Games
The following Xbox disc to digital games list includes 1,617 entries marked as working in the XCT.live community database, checked on October 4, 2026.
These results come from community testing rather than an official Microsoft compatibility list. Different regions, editions, and disc prints can have different results, so a working report doesn’t guarantee every copy of that title will convert.
We’ve split the games into alphabetical sections below. Platform labels are included where they distinguish separate entries: X1 means Xbox One, while SX means Xbox Series X|S. You can also use Ctrl + F on desktop to find a specific title.
0–9
- 007 First Light
- 2Dark
- 7 Days to Die
- 8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR
- 8-Bit RTS Series
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
A
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (X1)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
- A Way Out
- ABZÛ (X1)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
- Ad Infinitum
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- AereA
- AEW: Fight Forever
- AFL 23
- AFL 26
- AFL Evolution
- AFL Evolution 2
- Afterimage
- Against the Storm
- Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Xbox One)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (X1)
- Agents of Mayhem
- Agony
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative
- Airoheart
- Alan Wake 2
- Alan Wake: Remastered
- Albatroz
- Alekhine’s Gun
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Alone in the Dark (2024)
- Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge
- Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy
- Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition
- Among Us
- Anno 1800
- Anthem
- AO International Tennis
- AO Tennis 2
- Apex Legends
- Aragami 2
- Arcadegeddon
- Architect Life: A House Design Simulator
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Armello
- ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashes Cricket
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Assassin’s Creed: Shadows
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL – The Ram From Hibernia
- ASTRONEER
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3
- Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Xbox Series X|S)
- Atlas Fallen
- Atomfall
- Atomic Heart
- Attack on Titan
- Attack on Titan 2
- ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition
- ATV Renegades
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Aven Colony
- AVICII Invector
- AZITO x Tatsunokorejienzu
B
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party
- Back 4 Blood
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition (X1)
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Banner Saga 3
- Barbie: Horse Trails
- Barbie: Project Friendship
- Barton Lynch Pro Surfing
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Batman: The Enemy Within (X1)
- Batman: The Telltale Series (X1)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Battleborn Closed Technical Test
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 2042 (SX)
- Battlefield 2042 (X1)
- Battlefield 6
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield: Hardline (X1)
- Battleship (Ubisoft)
- Beast of Reincarnation
- Beast Quest
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Bendy and the Ink Machine
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition
- Big Bash Boom
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Biomutant
- BioShock 2: Remastered
- BioShock: Infinite – The Complete Edition
- BioShock: Remastered
- Black Desert
- Black Mirror
- Blackguards 2
- Blacksad – Under the Skin (Xbox One)
- Blacksad – Under the Skin (Xbox Series)
- Blades of Fire
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare (Japanese Ver.)
- Blair Witch
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous 2
- BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
- Bleeding Edge
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Bowl 3
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (X1)
- Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Borderlands 2 (X1)
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 4
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (X1)
- Bounty Battle
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion
- Bratz: Rhythm & Style
- Bridge Constructor
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- Bridge Constructor: Portal
- Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (X1)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
- Brunswick Pro Bowling
- Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bunny Park
- Burnout Paradise: Remastered
- Bus Bound
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
C
- Cabela’s African Adventures
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (X1)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (X1)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (X1)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (X1)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (X1)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (X1)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (X1)
- Call of Duty: WWII (X1)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
- Capcom Arcade Stadium
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Carnival Games
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (X1)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Castlevania Advance Collection
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Cat Rescue Story
- Chants of Sennaar
- CHAOS;CHILD
- Charon’s Staircase
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction
- Children of Morta
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Cities: Skylines
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Classified: France ’44
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Close to the Sun
- Cloudpunk
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
- Commandos 3: HD Remaster
- Commandos: Origins
- Company of Heroes 3
- Conan Exiles
- Construction Simulator
- Constructor
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS
- Control (SX)
- Control (X1)
- Core Keeper (X1)
- Crackdown 3: Campaign
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Team Rumble
- Crayola Scoot
- Cricket 19
- Cricket 22
- Cricket 24: The Official Game of the Ashes (X1)
- Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- Crimson Desert
- Cris Tales
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- Crusader Kings III (SX)
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
- Cuisineer
- Cuphead
- Curved Space
- Cyberpunk 2077
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing
D
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- DAKAR 18
- Dakar Desert Rally
- Danger Zone 2
- Dangerous Driving
- Darkest Dungeon II
- Darksiders Genesis (X1)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III (X1)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- DARQ Ultimate Edition
- Day of the Tentacle: Remastered
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Xbox One Version)
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Xbox Series X|S Version)
- Days of Doom
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- DCL-The Game
- de Blob
- de Blob 2
- Dead Alliance
- Dead by Daylight (X1)
- Dead Island 2 (X1)
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Last Round Core Fighters
- DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters
- Dead Rising (X1)
- Dead Rising 2 (X1)
- Dead Rising 4 (X1)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Dead Space
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Deadpool (X1)
- DEATHLOOP
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded
- Deformers
- Deliver At All Costs
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2
- Demon Turf
- Descenders
- DESOLATIUM
- Desperados III
- Destroy All Humans! (X1)
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Diablo IV
- Directive 8020
- DiRT 4
- DIRT 5
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (X1)
- Disciples: Domination
- Disciples: Liberation
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dishonored 2 (X1)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (X1)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition (X1)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
- Disney Illusion Island
- Disney Infinity 3.0 (X1)
- Disneyland Adventures (X1)
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror
- Dolmen
- Don Bradman Cricket
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
- DOOM
- DOOM + DOOM II
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal (X1)
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Dora: Rainforest Rescue
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
- Double Dragon Revive
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (X1)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Is Dead
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dragonkin: The Banished
- Dreamfall Chapters
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms
- DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue
- DREDGE
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 4
- Dustborn
- Dying Light
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires (Simplified Chinese Ver.)
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
E
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- EA SPORTS College Football 26
- EA SPORTS College Football 27
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Xbox One
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Xbox One
- EA SPORTS FC 26 Xbox One
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27
- EA SPORTS NBA LIVE 15
- EA SPORTS NBA LIVE 16
- EA SPORTS NHL 16
- EA SPORTS NHL 17
- EA SPORTS NHL 18
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
- EA SPORTS UFC 2
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- EA SPORTS UFC 4
- EA SPORTS UFC 5
- EA SPORTS WRC
- Earthfall
- Earthion
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic
- Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions
- EDENS ZERO
- eFootball PES 2020
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Elex
- ELEX II
- Elite Dangerous Core
- Empire of Sin
- Empire of the Ants
- ENDLESS Dungeon
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Enotria: The Last Song
- Epic Chef
- Escape Game Fort Boyard
- EVERSPACE
- EVERSPACE 2
- Evil Dead: The Game
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Evil West
- Evolve
- Exoprimal
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
- Extinction
F
- F1 2015
- F1 2016
- F1 2017
- F1 2018 (X1)
- F1 2019 (X1)
- F1 2020
- F1 2021
- F1 22
- F1 23
- F1 24
- F1 25
- F1 Manager 2022
- F1 Manager 2023
- Fade to Silence
- Fallen Legion Revenants
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4 (X1)
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- FAR CRY PRIMAL
- FARCRY 6
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Farming Simulator 15 (X1)
- Farming Simulator 17 (X1)
- Farming Simulator 19 (X1)
- Farming Simulator 22 (X1)
- Farming Simulator 25 (SX)
- Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
- FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE
- FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves
- FIFA 15 (X1)
- FIFA 16 (X1)
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 21 (SX)
- FIFA 21 (X1)
- FIFA 22 (SX)
- FIFA 22 (X1)
- FIFA 23 (X1)
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (X1)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Into the Pit
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
- Flashback 2
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel
- FOR HONOR
- Foreclosed
- Formula Legends
- Fort Boyard
- Fortnite
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
- FRONT MISSION 2: Remake
- Frostpunk (X1)
- Frostpunk 2
- Full Throttle: Remastered
- Funko Fusion
G
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
- Game of Thrones – The Telltale Series (X1)
- Gang Beasts
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
- Garden Witch Life
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing
- Garfield Lasagna Party
- Gargoyles Remastered
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition Pre-Order
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (X1)
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Alpha One
- Gex Trilogy
- Ghost Master: Resurrection
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Ghostrunner
- Ghostrunner 2
- Gigantosaurus The Game
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
- Goat Simulator (X1)
- Goat Simulator 3
- Goat Simulator: Mmore Goatz Edition
- God of Rock
- Golden Force
- Goosebumps Dead of Night
- Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek
- Gord
- Gotham Knights
- Gothic 1 Remake
- Gothic Classic
- GRADIUS ORIGINS
- Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V (SX)
- Grand Theft Auto V (X1)
- Grand Theft Auto V (X1) (Japan)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Grandia HD Collection
- Gravel
- Greak: Memories of Azur
- GreedFall
- GreedFall: The Dying World
- GRID
- GRID Legends
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- GRIP
- Grounded
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
H
- Hades
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Campaign Evolved
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (China)
- Handball 16
- Handball 17
- Handball 21
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
- Has-Been Heroes
- Haunted House
- Hell is Us
- Hell Let Loose
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (X1)
- Hello Neighbor
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
- Heretic + Hexen
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- High On Life
- High On Life 2
- HITMAN 2
- HITMAN 3
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X|S Version
- Hokko Life
- Homefront: The Revolution
- HOT WHEELS Infinite Rush
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged
- HOTEL BARCELONA
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
- House Flipper
- House Flipper 2
- Humanity
- Hunt: Showdown
- Hunting Simulator
- Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One
I
- Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortal: Unchained
- Immortals of Aveum
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- In Sound Mind
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Indivisible (X1)
- Industry Giant 2
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
- Injustice 2 (X1)
- INSIDE
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Invincible VS
- Iron Harvest: Complete Edition
- Isonzo
- It Takes Two
J
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- Jeopardy!
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
- JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
- Journey to the Savage Planet (X1)
- Judgment
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Jumanji: Wild Adventures
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Just Dance 2015 (X1)
- Just Dance 2016 (X1)
- Just Dance 2017 (X1)
- Just Dance 2018 (X1)
- Just Dance 2019 (X1)
- Just Dance 2020
- Just Dance 2021 (X1)
- Just Dance 2022
- Just Dance Disney Party 2 (X1)
- Just Die Already
- Just Sing
K
- KAKU – Ancient Seal
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Kaze and the Wild Masks
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- KeyWe
- Killer Frequency
- Killer Instinct 2 Classic
- Killer Instinct Classic
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
- Killing Floor 2
- Killing Floor 3
- Kinect Sports Rivals
- King’s Bounty II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (X1)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends
L
- L.A. Noire (X1)
- L.A. Noire (X1) (Japan)
- L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL
- LA-MULANA 2
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- LEGO 2K Drive
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (X1)
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- LEGO Brawls
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Dimensions (X1)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (SX)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (X1)
- LEGO Jurassic World (X1)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (X1)
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (X1)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- LEGO The Hobbit (X1)
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LEGO Worlds
- Lemon Cake
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Let’s Sing 2017
- Let’s Sing 2017 Hits français et internationaux
- Let’s Sing 2022
- Let’s Sing 2023
- Let’s Sing 2024
- Let’s Sing 2025
- Let’s Sing 2026
- Let’s Sing ABBA
- Let’s Sing Country
- Let’s Sing Queen
- Let’s Sing 2016
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- LIMBO (X1)
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Lock’s Quest
- LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
- Loop8: Summer of Gods
- Lords of the Fallen (2014)
- Lords of the Fallen (2024)
- Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition
- Lost Judgment
- LUNAR Remastered Collection
M
- Mad Max
- Madden NFL 16 (X1)
- Madden NFL 17 (X1)
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 21 (SX)
- Madden NFL 21 Xbox One
- Madden NFL 22 (SX)
- Madden NFL 22 (X1)
- Madden NFL 23
- Madden NFL 23 (SX)
- Madden NFL 24 (SX)
- Madden NFL 24 (X1)
- Madden NFL 25 (SX)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (X1)
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Magical Bakery
- Maid of Sker
- Makoto Mikuni Musou 7 Empires
- Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree
- Maneater
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- MARVEL MaXimum Collection
- Marvel Pinball Epic Collection Vol. 1
- MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns (SX)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (X1)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Matchbox Driving Adventures
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships
- Mato Anomalies
- Maximum Football 2019
- Maximum Football 2020
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medieval Dynasty
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure
- METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2: Solid Snake
- Metal Gear Solid – Master Collection Version
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version
- METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version
- Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (X1)
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2
- METAL GEAR SOLID: Peace Walker – Master Collection Version
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux (X1)
- Miasma Chronicles
- Micro Machines World Series
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty No. 9
- MindsEye
- Minecraft (X1)
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Dungeons II
- Minecraft Legends
- Minecraft: Story Mode (X1)
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two (X1)
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Miraculous – Paris Under Siege
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst
- MLB The Show 21
- MLB The Show 22
- MLB The Show 23
- MLB The Show 24
- MLB The Show 25
- MLB The Show 26
- MONOPOLY DEAL
- Monopoly Madness
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- Monster Crown
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6
- Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S
- Monster High Skulltimate Secrets
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
- Monster Jam Showdown
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One
- Monstrum
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MOTHERGUNSHIP
- Moto Racer 4
- MotoGP 15 (X1)
- MotoGP 17
- MotoGP 18
- MotoGP 19
- MotoGP 20 (X1)
- MotoGP 21 (X1)
- MotoGP 22
- MotoGP 23
- MotoGP 24
- MotoGP 25
- MotoGP 26
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- MOUSE: P.I. For Hire
- Moving Out (X1)
- Moving Out 2
- MudRunner
- Mutant Football League
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MX vs ATV Legends
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP 24: The Official Game
- MXGP PRO
- MXGP2
- MXGP3
- MXX
- My Fantastic Ranch: Unicorn & Dragons
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
- My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery
- My Little Riding Champion
- My Time At Portia
- My Time at Sandrock
- MySims
- MySims Kingdom
N
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- NASCAR 21: Ignition
- NASCAR Arcade Rush
- NASCAR Heat 2
- NASCAR Heat 3
- NASCAR Heat 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NASCAR Heat Evolution
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K15 (X1)
- NBA 2K16 (X1)
- NBA 2K17 (X1)
- NBA 2K18 (X1)
- NBA 2K19
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K21 (X1)
- NBA 2K22 (SX)
- NBA 2K22 (X1)
- NBA 2K23 (SX)
- NBA 2K23 (X1)
- NBA 2K24 (SX)
- NBA 2K24 (X1)
- NBA 2K25 (SX)
- NBA 2K25 (X1)
- NBA 2K26 (SX)
- NBA 2K27
- NBA BOUNCE
- NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
- NBA LIVE 19: THE ONE EDITION
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Need for Speed: Unbound
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
- Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters
- NERF Legends
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- NHL 15
- NHL 16
- NHL 19
- NHL 20
- NHL 21
- NHL 22 (SX)
- NHL 22 (X1)
- NHL 23 (X1)
- NHL 24 (SX)
- NHL 24 (X1)
- NHL 25
- NHL 26
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All
- Nick Jr. Party Adventure
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next!
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
- Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World – Director’s Cut
- NINJA GAIDEN 4
- No Man’s Sky
- No More Heroes 3 (X1)
- No Place Like Home
- No Straight Roads
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Noob – The Factionless
- Northgard
- Now That’s What I Call Sing 2
- Now That’s What I Call Sing
O
- Observer: System Redux
- OCCULTIC;NINE
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- ŌKAMI HD
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- ONRUSH
- Open Country
- Orange Season
- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap
- Ori and the Blind Forest
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outcast – A New Beginning
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outward
- Overcooked
- Overcooked! 2 (X1)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- OVERPASS
- Overpass 2
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Overwatch
P
- Painkiller
- Paleo Pines
- Panzer Paladin
- Paradise Killer
- Past Cure
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol World
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
- PAYDAY 3
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
- Pentiment
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 3 Reload
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Petit Island
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- PGA TOUR 2K25
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
- Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge
- Pharaonic
- Phoenix Point
- Pickleball Smash
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (X1)
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- PixARK
- PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Planet Zoo: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
- Port Royale 4
- Portal Knights
- Potionomics: Masterwork Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- PRAGMATA
- Prey (X1)
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Prison Architect (X1)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2015
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2016
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019
- Pro Fishing Simulator
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
- Project Cars
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- Project Motor Racing (SX)
- Promenade
- [PROTOTYPE]
- Prototype2
- PSYCHO-PASSMANDATORYHAPPINESS
- Psychonauts 2
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition
Q
- Quake
- Quake 2 (2023)
R
- R-Type Final 2
- R.B.I. Baseball 16
- R.B.I. Baseball 17
- R.B.I. Baseball 18
- R.B.I. Baseball 19
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 (X1)
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 (X1)
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Race with Ryan
- Rad Rodgers
- RAGE 2 (X1)
- RAID: World War II
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
- Raiden V
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
- Railway Empire
- Railway Empire 2 (Win)
- RAINBOW HIGH: RUNWAY RUSH
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rare Replay
- Ravenswatch
- Ready or Not
- Real Farm
- Real Farm – Premium Edition
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
- REANIMAL
- ReCore
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Redfall
- Redout 2
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- REMATCH
- Remnant II
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Rennsport
- Resident Evil 0 (X1)
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- Resident Evil 4 (X1)
- Resident Evil 5 (X1)
- Resident Evil 6 (X1)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Japan)
- Resident Evil: Requiem
- Resident Evil: Resistance
- Resident Evil: Revelations (X1)
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (X1)
- Resident Evil: Village
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- RetroRealms Arcade
- Return to Monkey Island
- Reus
- Revenge of the Savage Planet
- RICO London
- RIDE
- Ride 2
- RIDE 3
- RIDE 4
- RIDE 5
- RIDE 6
- Riders Republic
- RiME
- RiMS Racing Xbox One
- RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
- RISK
- Risk of Rain
- Risk of Rain 2
- Risk: Urban Assault (X1)
- River City Girls (X1)
- River City Girls 2
- Road 96
- Road Rage
- RoadCraft
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business
- Rock Band 4
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rocket Arena
- Rocket League
- Rocksmith 2014
- Rogue Stormers
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
- Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII (Japan)
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII (Simplified Chinese)
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
- Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game
- Rugby 15
- Rugby 15 (EU)
- Rugby 18
- Rugby 20
- Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S
- Rugby 25
- Rugby Challenge 3
- Rugby Challenge 4
- Rugby League 26
- Rugby League Live 3 (X1)
- Rugby League Live 4
- Rugby World Cup 2015
- Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (X1)
- Rust
- Rustler
- RWBY: Arrowfell
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad
S
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Sacred 2 Remaster
- Saint Kotar
- Saints Row (2022)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1) (Australia)
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (X1)
- Saints Row: The Third – Remastered
- SAMURAI SHODOWN (Standard Ver.)
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
- Scar-Lead Salvation
- Scars Above
- Scorn
- Scott Pilgrim EX
- Scrabble
- Screamer
- ScreamRide (X1)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- Sea of Stars: Sunset Edition
- Sea of Thieves
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Seed of Life
- Sengoku Dynasty
- Session: Skate Sim
- Severed Steel
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadows of Doubt (SX)
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
- Shenmue
- Shenmue II
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Shi In
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (X1)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Sifu
- SILENT HILL f
- Sine Mora EX
- Skater XL
- Skull and Bones
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong
- Skully
- Skylanders: Imaginators (X1)
- Skylanders: SuperChargers (X1)
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Slime Rancher 2
- Smurfs Kart
- Sniper Elite 3 (X1)
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Elite: Resistance
- SNIPER Ghost Warrior 3
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Snooker 19
- Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club
- SnowRunner (X1)
- Song of the Deep
- Songs of Silence
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate
- SONIC FORCES
- Sonic Frontiers
- SONIC SUPERSTARS
- Sophstar
- Soul Hackers 2
- Soulstice
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth (X1)
- Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Spacebase Startopia
- Sparklite
- SpellForce III Reforced
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
- Spike Volleyball
- Split Fiction
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (X1)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
- Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
- Squirrel with a Gun
- SRX: The Game
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- Star Wars – Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
- Star Wars – Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars – Jedi: Survivor
- STAR WARS Battlefront
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- STAR WARS Zero Company
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Stardew Valley (X1)
- Starfield
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Starship Troopers: Extermination
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-One
- State of Mind
- Steelrising – Standard Edition
- STEEP
- Stellaris (X1)
- Stern Pinball Arcade
- Steven Universe: Save the Light
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
- Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands
- Strange Brigade
- Stranger of Sword City
- Stray
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Street Fighter 6
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
- Street Outlaws: The List
- Street Power Soccer
- Streets of Rage 4
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Styx: Blades of Greed
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- Sunset Overdrive (X1)
- SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 4
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Surviving Mars (X1)
- Surviving the Aftermath
- Syberia – Remastered
- Syberia – The World Before
- Syberia 3
- System Shock
T
- Tails of Iron
- Tales from the Borderlands – A Telltale Games Series (X1)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator
- Teardown
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- Tempest 4000
- Temtem
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
- Terminator 2D: NO FATE
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE
- Terraria
- Terrifier: The ARTcade Game
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The 9th Charnel
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
- The Alters
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Binding of Isaac: Repentance
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
- The Chant
- The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones
- The Crew (X1)
- The Crew 2
- The Dwarves
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (X1)
- The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes
- The Escapists (X1)
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead (X1)
- The Eternal Cylinder
- The Evil Within (X1)
- The Evil Within (X1) (Japan)
- The Evil Within 2 (X1)
- The Evil Within 2 (X1) (Japan)
- The Falconeer
- The First Berserker: Khazan
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Forgotten City
- The Golf Club
- The Golf Club 2
- The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR
- The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
- The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- The Inner World
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
- The Inquisitor
- The Invincible
- The Invisible Hours
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (SX)
- The Knight Witch
- The Last Faith
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Last Stand: Aftermath
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO Movie Videogame (X1)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- The Medium
- The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
- The Occupation
- The Oregon Trail (2023)
- The Outer Worlds (X1)
- The Outer Worlds 2
- The Persistence
- The Precinct
- The Quarry for Xbox One
- The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S
- The Raven Remastered
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
- The Smurfs – Dreams
- The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
- The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone
- The Sojourn
- The Surge (X1)
- The Surge 2 (X1)
- The Survivalists
- The Technomancer
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (X1)
- The Thaumaturge
- The Town of Light
- The Unicorn Princess
- The Valiant
- The Voice
- The Voice, la plus belle voix
- The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (X1)
- The Walking Dead: Destinies
- The Walking Dead: Season 2 (X1)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season (X1)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered
- The Wolf Among Us
- theHunter: Call of the Wild (X1)
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- This Is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thymesia
- Tides of Tomorrow
- Time on Frog Island
- Tin & Kuna
- Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for Xbox Series X|S
- Titan Quest
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing
- Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing
- TopSpin 2K25 for Xbox Series X|S
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Tour de France 2015
- Tour de France 2016
- Tour de France 2017
- Tour de France 2018
- Tour de France 2019
- Tour de France 2021 Xbox One
- Tour de France 2022 Xbox One
- Tour de France 2023
- Tour de France 2025
- Tour de France 2026
- Tower of Guns: Special Edition
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest
- Trackmania Turbo
- Train Life: A Railway Simulator
- Train Sim World 2
- Train Sim World 2020
- Train Sim World 3
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
- TRANSFORMERS: Devastation
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition
- TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials
- Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
- Trepang2
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- Troll & I
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition
- Tropico 6 (X1)
- Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
- Truck Driver
- Truck Driver – Gold Edition
- Truck Driver: The American Dream
- Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection
- Truck Racing Championship
- Truxton Extreme
- TT Isle of Man
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- TUNIC
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Two Point Hospital (X1)
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
U
- UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves
- Ufouria: The Saga 2
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- Under The Waves
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
- Undertale
- Undisputed
- Unicorn Overlord
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
V
- V-Rally 4
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- Valkyria Revolution
- Valley
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One
- Vampyr (X1)
- Victor Vran
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virtua Fighter 2
W
- Wanted: Dead
- War Hospital
- WARHAMMER – Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- WARHAMMER 40,000: Darktide
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- WARHAMMER 40,000: Mechanicus
- WARHAMMER 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Chinese Ver.)
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Japanese Ver.)
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Simplified Chinese Ver.)
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3 (X1)
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Watch_Dogs: Legion
- Way of the Hunter
- We Happy Few
- We Sing Pop
- Welcome to ParadiZe
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
- Wheel Of Fortune
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (2020)
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition
- Wild Hearts
- Wildshade: Unicorn Champions
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wobbly Life
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (X1)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (X1)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (X1)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (X1)
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
- World of Warships: Legends
- World to the West
- World War Z (X1)
- Worms Rumble
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game
- Wreckfest (X1)
- Wreckreation
- WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- WWE 2K15 (X1)
- WWE 2K16 (X1)
- WWE 2K17 (X1)
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K20
- WWE 2K22 (SX)
- WWE 2K22 (X1)
- WWE 2K23 (SX)
- WWE 2K23 (X1)
- WWE 2K24
- WWE 2K25 for Xbox Series X|S
- WWE 2K26
X
- XCOM 2
- Xeno Crisis
- Xenon Racer
- XIII
- Xuan Yuan Sword 7
Y
- Yakuza 0 (X1)
- Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yesterday Origins
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee (X1)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (X1)
- Yooka-Replaylee
- You Suck at Parking Complete Edition
- Youtubers Life – OMG Edition
- Youtubers Life 2
Z
- Ziggurat
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zorro The Chronicles Xbox Series X|S
Xbox Disc to Digital Games With Mixed Results
XCT also flags the following games as having different results between disc variants. Check the specific edition or region in XCT’s database before trying them.
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (X1)
- Battlefield 4 (X1)
- Call of Duty: Ghosts (X1)
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Human Fall Flat
- John Wick Hex
- Killer Instinct
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (X1)
- Metro Exodus (X1)
- Mortal Kombat X
- Need for Speed: Rivals (X1)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Project Spark
- Rayman Legends (X1)
- Resident Evil (X1)
- Resident Evil 3
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Skylanders: Trap Team (X1)
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE – COMPLETE EDITION
- The Crew Motorfest – Xbox Series X|S
- Two Point Campus
- Two Point Museum
- Watch_Dogs (X1)
- Yakuza 3: Remastered (X1)
- Yakuza 4: Remastered (X1)
- Yakuza 5: Remastered (X1)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (X1)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (X1)
How to Convert Xbox Disc Games to Digital
To convert a supported Xbox disc game to digital, you need to use a compatible console with a disc drive. Here are the steps:
- Sign in to your Xbox account on the console.
- Insert an eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game disc.
- Launch the game and follow any prompt to accept the digital license.
- Check your Xbox library once the license has been granted.
Xbox’s official FAQ explains that supported games can then be played digitally across compatible devices. Your physical disc also continues to work.
However, converting a console game doesn’t automatically give you access to every platform. PC access depends on whether the title supports the relevant features, such as Xbox Play Anywhere.
Can You Convert Xbox 360 or Original Xbox Discs to Digital?
Xbox 360 and original Xbox game discs are not supported by Disc to Digital, according to Xbox’s official FAQ. The feature supports eligible Xbox One and Xbox Series X discs.
That also means backward compatibility and Disc to Digital are different things. A game being playable through backward compatibility doesn’t automatically make its disc eligible for a digital license.
Why Isn’t My Xbox Disc Converting to Digital?
If your Xbox game isn’t converting, your specific disc may not be eligible. Some games have working and non-working reports depending on the edition, region, or print run.
Microsoft says eligibility can also change because of technical, licensing, or publishing factors. Check your exact copy against the community database, then launch it on a supported console to see whether you receive a digital license.
A game missing from the working list doesn’t necessarily mean it will never support the feature. It may be untested, unconfirmed, or supported only by a particular edition.