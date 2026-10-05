Xbox Disc to Digital Games List – All Working Titles

The Xbox disc to digital games list includes physical titles you can add to your digital library without buying them again. Here are the games the Xbox community has reported as working, along with how to claim a digital license using your disc.

How Does Xbox Disc to Digital Work?

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox Disc to Digital gives you a digital license for an eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game you own on disc. After receiving the license, you can launch the game digitally on supported devices without keeping the physical copy in the drive.

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For anyone with a shelf full of Xbox games, that means you can spend less time swapping discs whenever you want to play something different. However, not every physical game supports the feature, which is where the Xbox disc to digital games list comes in.

There is also one detail you need to know before converting your collection: you still need to keep your discs. The digital license remains tied to the physical copy. Microsoft’s usage rules state that access can be suspended or revoked if you no longer possess the qualifying disc. So, don’t trade in your games after claiming their digital versions.

All Working Xbox Disc to Digital Games

Screenshot: Xbox

The following Xbox disc to digital games list includes 1,617 entries marked as working in the XCT.live community database, checked on October 5, 2026.

These results come from community testing rather than an official Microsoft compatibility list. Different regions, editions, and disc prints can have different results, so a working report doesn’t guarantee every copy of that title will convert.

We’ve split the games into alphabetical sections below. Platform labels are included where they distinguish separate entries:

0–9

007 First Light

2Dark

7 Days to Die

8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR

8-Bit RTS Series

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

A

A Plague Tale: Innocence (X1)

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

A Way Out

ABZÛ (X1)

Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron

Ad Infinitum

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

AereA

AEW: Fight Forever

AFL 23

AFL 26

AFL Evolution

AFL Evolution 2

Afterimage

Against the Storm

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Xbox One)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (X1)

Agents of Mayhem

Agony

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative

Airoheart

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake: Remastered

Albatroz

Alekhine’s Gun

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo

Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Alone in the Dark (2024)

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge

Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy

Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition

Among Us

Anno 1800

Anthem

AO International Tennis

AO Tennis 2

Apex Legends

Aragami 2

Arcadegeddon

Architect Life: A House Design Simulator

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

ARK: Survival Evolved

Armello

ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashes Cricket

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered

Asterix & Obelix XXXL – The Ram From Hibernia

ASTRONEER

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Xbox Series X|S)

Atlas Fallen

Atomfall

Atomic Heart

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan 2

ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition

ATV Renegades

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Aven Colony

AVICII Invector

AZITO x Tatsunokorejienzu

B

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party

Back 4 Blood

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition (X1)

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banner Saga 3

Barbie: Horse Trails

Barbie: Project Friendship

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing

Bassmaster Fishing

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Batman: The Enemy Within (X1)

Batman: The Telltale Series (X1)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Battleborn Closed Technical Test

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 2042 (SX)

Battlefield 2042 (X1)

Battlefield 6

Battlefield V

Battlefield: Hardline (X1)

Battleship (Ubisoft)

Beast of Reincarnation

Beast Quest

Bee Simulator

Ben 10

Ben 10: Power Trip

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Beyond a Steel Sky

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition

Big Bash Boom

Big Buck Hunter Arcade

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Biomutant

BioShock 2: Remastered

BioShock: Infinite – The Complete Edition

BioShock: Remastered

Black Desert

Black Mirror

Blackguards 2

Blacksad – Under the Skin (Xbox One)

Blacksad – Under the Skin (Xbox Series)

Blades of Fire

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

BLADESTORM: Nightmare (Japanese Ver.)

Blair Witch

Blasphemous

Blasphemous 2

BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers

Bleeding Edge

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Bowl 3

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (X1)

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen

Bluey: The Videogame

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Borderlands 2 (X1)

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 4

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (X1)

Bounty Battle

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion

Bratz: Rhythm & Style

Bridge Constructor

Bridge Constructor Stunts

Bridge Constructor: Portal

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse

Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (X1)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Brunswick Pro Bowling

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Bunny Park

Burnout Paradise: Remastered

Bus Bound

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

C

Cabela’s African Adventures

Call of Cthulhu

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (X1)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (X1)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (X1)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (X1)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (X1)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (X1)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (X1)

Call of Duty: WWII (X1)

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Carnival Games

Cars 3: Driven to Win (X1)

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Castlevania Advance Collection

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Cat Rescue Story

Chants of Sennaar

CHAOS;CHILD

Charon’s Staircase

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Children of Morta

Chivalry 2

Chorus

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Cities: Skylines

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Classified: France ’44

Clock Tower: Rewind

Close to the Sun

Cloudpunk

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster

Commandos 3: HD Remaster

Commandos: Origins

Company of Heroes 3

Conan Exiles

Construction Simulator

Constructor

Contra: Operation Galuga

CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS

Control (SX)

Control (X1)

Core Keeper (X1)

Crackdown 3: Campaign

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Rumble

Crayola Scoot

Cricket 19

Cricket 22

Cricket 24: The Official Game of the Ashes (X1)

Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Crimson Desert

Cris Tales

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Crusader Kings III (SX)

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Crysis Remastered

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Cuisineer

Cuphead

Curved Space

Cyberpunk 2077

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

D

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

DAKAR 18

Dakar Desert Rally

Danger Zone 2

Dangerous Driving

Darkest Dungeon II

Darksiders Genesis (X1)

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III (X1)

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

DARQ Ultimate Edition

Day of the Tentacle: Remastered

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Xbox One Version)

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Xbox Series X|S Version)

Days of Doom

DayZ

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

DCL-The Game

de Blob

de Blob 2

Dead Alliance

Dead by Daylight (X1)

Dead Island 2 (X1)

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Last Round Core Fighters

DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters

Dead Rising (X1)

Dead Rising 2 (X1)

Dead Rising 4 (X1)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Space

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Deadpool (X1)

DEATHLOOP

Deer Hunter: Reloaded

Deformers

Deliver At All Costs

Deliver Us The Moon

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Demon Turf

Descenders

DESOLATIUM

Desperados III

Destroy All Humans! (X1)

Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Diablo IV

Directive 8020

DiRT 4

DIRT 5

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally 2.0 (X1)

Disciples: Domination

Disciples: Liberation

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dishonored 2 (X1)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (X1)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (X1)

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Illusion Island

Disney Infinity 3.0 (X1)

Disneyland Adventures (X1)

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror

Dolmen

Don Bradman Cricket

Don Bradman Cricket 17

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

DOOM

DOOM + DOOM II

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal (X1)

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Dora: Rainforest Rescue

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Double Dragon Revive

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Dragon Age: Inquisition (X1)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Is Dead

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragonkin: The Banished

Dreamfall Chapters

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue

DREDGE

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition

Dungeons 3

Dungeons 4

Dustborn

Dying Light

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires (Simplified Chinese Ver.)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

E

EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA SPORTS College Football 26

EA SPORTS College Football 27

EA SPORTS FC 24 Xbox One

EA SPORTS FC 25 Xbox One

EA SPORTS FC 26 Xbox One

EA SPORTS FIFA 17

EA SPORTS FIFA 20

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27

EA SPORTS NBA LIVE 15

EA SPORTS NBA LIVE 16

EA SPORTS NHL 16

EA SPORTS NHL 17

EA SPORTS NHL 18

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR

EA SPORTS UFC 2

EA SPORTS UFC 3

EA SPORTS UFC 4

EA SPORTS UFC 5

EA SPORTS WRC

Earthfall

Earthion

Earthlock: Festival of Magic

Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions

EDENS ZERO

eFootball PES 2020

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Elex

ELEX II

Elite Dangerous Core

Empire of Sin

Empire of the Ants

ENDLESS Dungeon

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Enotria: The Last Song

Epic Chef

Escape Game Fort Boyard

EVERSPACE

EVERSPACE 2

Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil West

Evolve

Exoprimal

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Extinction

F

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 2017

F1 2018 (X1)

F1 2019 (X1)

F1 2020

F1 2021

F1 22

F1 23

F1 24

F1 25

F1 Manager 2022

F1 Manager 2023

Fade to Silence

Fallen Legion Revenants

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4 (X1)

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

FAR CRY PRIMAL

FARCRY 6

Farmer’s Dynasty

Farming Simulator 15 (X1)

Farming Simulator 17 (X1)

Farming Simulator 19 (X1)

Farming Simulator 22 (X1)

Farming Simulator 25 (SX)

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves

FIFA 15 (X1)

FIFA 16 (X1)

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FIFA 21 (SX)

FIFA 21 (X1)

FIFA 22 (SX)

FIFA 22 (X1)

FIFA 23 (X1)

Firefighters – The Simulation

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (X1)

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s Into the Pit

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Flashback 2

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel

FOR HONOR

Foreclosed

Formula Legends

Fort Boyard

Fortnite

Friday the 13th: The Game

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake

Frostpunk (X1)

Frostpunk 2

Full Throttle: Remastered

Funko Fusion

G

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout

Game of Thrones – The Telltale Series (X1)

Gang Beasts

Gangs of Sherwood

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Garden Witch Life

Garfield Kart Furious Racing

Garfield Lasagna Party

Gargoyles Remastered

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition

Gears 5

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition Pre-Order

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (X1)

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Alpha One

Gex Trilogy

Ghost Master: Resurrection

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner 2

Gigantosaurus The Game

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports

Goat Simulator (X1)

Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator: Mmore Goatz Edition

God of Rock

Golden Force

Goosebumps Dead of Night

Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek

Gord

Gotham Knights

Gothic 1 Remake

Gothic Classic

GRADIUS ORIGINS

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto V (SX)

Grand Theft Auto V (X1)

Grand Theft Auto V (X1) (Japan)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Grandia HD Collection

Gravel

Greak: Memories of Azur

GreedFall

GreedFall: The Dying World

GRID

GRID Legends

Grim Fandango Remastered

GRIP

Grounded

Gungrave G.O.R.E

H

Hades

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (China)

Handball 16

Handball 17

Handball 21

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harvest Moon: One World

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Has-Been Heroes

Haunted House

Hell is Us

Hell Let Loose

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (X1)

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek

Heretic + Hexen

Hi-Fi RUSH

High On Life

High On Life 2

HITMAN 2

HITMAN 3

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X|S Version

Hokko Life

Homefront: The Revolution

HOT WHEELS Infinite Rush

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged

HOTEL BARCELONA

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

House Flipper

House Flipper 2

Humanity

Hunt: Showdown

Hunting Simulator

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One

I

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortal: Unchained

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

In Sound Mind

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indivisible (X1)

Industry Giant 2

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue

Infinite Air with Mark McMorris

Injustice 2 (X1)

INSIDE

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Invincible VS

Iron Harvest: Complete Edition

Isonzo

It Takes Two

J

Jagged Alliance 3

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

Jeopardy!

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party

Journey to the Savage Planet (X1)

Judgment

Jumanji: The Video Game

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Just Dance 2015 (X1)

Just Dance 2016 (X1)

Just Dance 2017 (X1)

Just Dance 2018 (X1)

Just Dance 2019 (X1)

Just Dance 2020

Just Dance 2021 (X1)

Just Dance 2022

Just Dance Disney Party 2 (X1)

Just Die Already

Just Sing

K

KAKU – Ancient Seal

Kao the Kangaroo

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

KeyWe

Killer Frequency

Killer Instinct 2 Classic

Killer Instinct Classic

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 3

Kinect Sports Rivals

King’s Bounty II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (X1)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends

L

L.A. Noire (X1)

L.A. Noire (X1) (Japan)

L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL

LA-MULANA 2

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered

LEGO 2K Drive

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (X1)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Brawls

LEGO CITY Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Dimensions (X1)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (SX)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (X1)

LEGO Jurassic World (X1)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (X1)

LEGO Party!

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (X1)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO The Hobbit (X1)

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Worlds

Lemon Cake

Let’s Build a Zoo

Let’s Sing 2017

Let’s Sing 2017 Hits français et internationaux

Let’s Sing 2022

Let’s Sing 2023

Let’s Sing 2024

Let’s Sing 2025

Let’s Sing 2026

Let’s Sing ABBA

Let’s Sing Country

Let’s Sing Queen

Let’s Sing 2016

Lichdom: Battlemage

Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

LIMBO (X1)

Little League World Series Baseball 2022

Lock’s Quest

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports

Loop8: Summer of Gods

Lords of the Fallen (2014)

Lords of the Fallen (2024)

Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition

Lost Judgment

LUNAR Remastered Collection

M

Mad Max

Madden NFL 16 (X1)

Madden NFL 17 (X1)

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 21 (SX)

Madden NFL 21 Xbox One

Madden NFL 22 (SX)

Madden NFL 22 (X1)

Madden NFL 23

Madden NFL 23 (SX)

Madden NFL 24 (SX)

Madden NFL 24 (X1)

Madden NFL 25 (SX)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III

Mafia: Definitive Edition (X1)

Mafia: The Old Country

Magical Bakery

Maid of Sker

Makoto Mikuni Musou 7 Empires

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

Maneater

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion

MARVEL MaXimum Collection

Marvel Pinball Epic Collection Vol. 1

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (SX)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (X1)

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Matchbox Driving Adventures

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships

Mato Anomalies

Maximum Football 2019

Maximum Football 2020

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medieval Dynasty

Mega Man 11

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure

METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid – Master Collection Version

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (X1)

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2

METAL GEAR SOLID: Peace Walker – Master Collection Version

Metal Gear Survive

Metal Slug Tactics

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metro Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux (X1)

Miasma Chronicles

Micro Machines World Series

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Mighty No. 9

MindsEye

Minecraft (X1)

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons II

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft: Story Mode (X1)

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two (X1)

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Miraculous – Paris Under Siege

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst

MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 25

MLB The Show 26

MONOPOLY DEAL

Monopoly Madness

MONOPOLY PLUS

Monster Crown

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S

Monster High Skulltimate Secrets

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Wilds

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD

Monster Jam Showdown

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Jam: Crush It!

Monster Truck Championship Xbox One

Monstrum

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MOTHERGUNSHIP

Moto Racer 4

MotoGP 15 (X1)

MotoGP 17

MotoGP 18

MotoGP 19

MotoGP 20 (X1)

MotoGP 21 (X1)

MotoGP 22

MotoGP 23

MotoGP 24

MotoGP 25

MotoGP 26

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade: Warband

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire

Moving Out (X1)

Moving Out 2

MudRunner

Mutant Football League

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

MX vs ATV All Out

MX vs ATV Legends

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame

MXGP 24: The Official Game

MXGP PRO

MXGP2

MXGP3

MXX

My Fantastic Ranch: Unicorn & Dragons

My Friend Peppa Pig

MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

My Little Riding Champion

My Time At Portia

My Time at Sandrock

MySims

MySims Kingdom

N

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

NASCAR 21: Ignition

NASCAR Arcade Rush

NASCAR Heat 2

NASCAR Heat 3

NASCAR Heat 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NASCAR Heat Evolution

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K15 (X1)

NBA 2K16 (X1)

NBA 2K17 (X1)

NBA 2K18 (X1)

NBA 2K19

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K21 (X1)

NBA 2K22 (SX)

NBA 2K22 (X1)

NBA 2K23 (SX)

NBA 2K23 (X1)

NBA 2K24 (SX)

NBA 2K24 (X1)

NBA 2K25 (SX)

NBA 2K25 (X1)

NBA 2K26 (SX)

NBA 2K27

NBA BOUNCE

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition

NBA LIVE 19: THE ONE EDITION

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Need for Speed

Need for Speed: Heat

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed: Payback

Need for Speed: Unbound

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters

NERF Legends

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

New Super Lucky’s Tale

New Tales from the Borderlands

NHL 15

NHL 16

NHL 19

NHL 20

NHL 21

NHL 22 (SX)

NHL 22 (X1)

NHL 23 (X1)

NHL 24 (SX)

NHL 24 (X1)

NHL 25

NHL 26

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All

Nick Jr. Party Adventure

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next!

Nickelodeon Kart Racers

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny

Nikoderiko: The Magical World – Director’s Cut

NINJA GAIDEN 4

No Man’s Sky

No More Heroes 3 (X1)

No Place Like Home

No Straight Roads

Nobody Wants to Die

Noob – The Factionless

Northgard

Now That’s What I Call Sing 2

Now That’s What I Call Sing

O

Observer: System Redux

OCCULTIC;NINE

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition

Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes

ŌKAMI HD

Onimusha: Warlords

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

ONRUSH

Open Country

Orange Season

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outcast – A New Beginning

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast

Outlast 2

Outward

Overcooked

Overcooked! 2 (X1)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

OVERPASS

Overpass 2

Override 2: Super Mech League

Override: Mech City Brawl

Overwatch

P

Painkiller

Paleo Pines

Panzer Paladin

Paradise Killer

Past Cure

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PAW Patrol World

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol: On a Roll

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION

PAYDAY 3

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Pentiment

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Tactica

Petit Island

PGA TOUR 2K21

PGA TOUR 2K23

PGA TOUR 2K25

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge

Pharaonic

Phoenix Point

Pickleball Smash

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (X1)

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

PixARK

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3

Port Royale 4

Portal Knights

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Praetorians – HD Remaster

PRAGMATA

Prey (X1)

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prison Architect (X1)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2015

Pro Evolution Soccer 2016

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019

Pro Fishing Simulator

Professional Farmer 2017

Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness

Project Cars

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition

Project Motor Racing (SX)

Promenade

[PROTOTYPE]

Prototype2

PSYCHO-PASSMANDATORYHAPPINESS

Psychonauts 2

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition

Q

Quake

Quake 2 (2023)

R

R-Type Final 2

R.B.I. Baseball 16

R.B.I. Baseball 17

R.B.I. Baseball 18

R.B.I. Baseball 19

R.B.I. Baseball 20 (X1)

R.B.I. Baseball 21 (X1)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Race with Ryan

Rad Rodgers

RAGE 2 (X1)

RAID: World War II

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix

Raiden V

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Railway Empire

Railway Empire 2 (Win)

RAINBOW HIGH: RUNWAY RUSH

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rare Replay

Ravenswatch

Ready or Not

Real Farm

Real Farm – Premium Edition

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny

REANIMAL

ReCore

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Redfall

Redout 2

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

REMATCH

Remnant II

Remnant: From the Ashes

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Remothered: Tormented Fathers

Rennsport

Resident Evil 0 (X1)

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 (X1)

Resident Evil 5 (X1)

Resident Evil 6 (X1)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Japan)

Resident Evil: Requiem

Resident Evil: Resistance

Resident Evil: Revelations (X1)

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (X1)

Resident Evil: Village

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

RetroRealms Arcade

Return to Monkey Island

Reus

Revenge of the Savage Planet

RICO London

RIDE

Ride 2

RIDE 3

RIDE 4

RIDE 5

RIDE 6

Riders Republic

RiME

RiMS Racing Xbox One

RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S

RISK

Risk of Rain

Risk of Rain 2

Risk: Urban Assault (X1)

River City Girls (X1)

River City Girls 2

Road 96

Road Rage

RoadCraft

RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

Rock Band 4

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rocket Arena

Rocket League

Rocksmith 2014

Rogue Stormers

Rogue Trooper Redux

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII (Japan)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII (Simplified Chinese)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle

Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game

Rugby 15

Rugby 15 (EU)

Rugby 18

Rugby 20

Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S

Rugby 25

Rugby Challenge 3

Rugby Challenge 4

Rugby League 26

Rugby League Live 3 (X1)

Rugby League Live 4

Rugby World Cup 2015

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (X1)

Rust

Rustler

RWBY: Arrowfell

Ryan’s Rescue Squad

S

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Sacred 2 Remaster

Saint Kotar

Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1) (Australia)

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (X1)

Saints Row: The Third – Remastered

SAMURAI SHODOWN (Standard Ver.)

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5

Scar-Lead Salvation

Scars Above

Scorn

Scott Pilgrim EX

Scrabble

Screamer

ScreamRide (X1)

Scribblenauts Mega Pack

Scribblenauts Showdown

Sea of Stars: Sunset Edition

Sea of Thieves

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO

Seed of Life

Sengoku Dynasty

Session: Skate Sim

Severed Steel

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Warrior

Shadows of Doubt (SX)

Shadows: Awakening

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn

Shenmue

Shenmue II

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Shi In

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (X1)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Sifu

SILENT HILL f

Sine Mora EX

Skater XL

Skull and Bones

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

Skully

Skylanders: Imaginators (X1)

Skylanders: SuperChargers (X1)

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher 2

Smurfs Kart

Sniper Elite 3 (X1)

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Sniper Elite: Resistance

SNIPER Ghost Warrior 3

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Snooker 19

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club

SnowRunner (X1)

Song of the Deep

Songs of Silence

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

SONIC FORCES

Sonic Frontiers

SONIC SUPERSTARS

Sophstar

Soul Hackers 2

Soulstice

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth (X1)

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Space Hulk: Tactics

Spacebase Startopia

Sparklite

SpellForce III Reforced

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

Spike Volleyball

Split Fiction

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (X1)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Squirrel with a Gun

SRX: The Game

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Wars – Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Star Wars – Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars – Jedi: Survivor

STAR WARS Battlefront

STAR WARS Battlefront II

STAR WARS Zero Company

STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars: Squadrons

Stardew Valley (X1)

Starfield

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Starship Troopers: Extermination

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Decay: Year-One

State of Mind

Steelrising – Standard Edition

STEEP

Stellaris (X1)

Stern Pinball Arcade

Steven Universe: Save the Light

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life

STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands

Strange Brigade

Stranger of Sword City

Stray

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Street Fighter 6

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All

Street Outlaws: The List

Street Power Soccer

Streets of Rage 4

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Styx: Blades of Greed

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Sunset Overdrive (X1)

SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION

SUPER BOMBERMAN R

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Mega Baseball 4

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Surviving Mars (X1)

Surviving the Aftermath

Syberia – Remastered

Syberia – The World Before

Syberia 3

System Shock

T

Tails of Iron

Tales from the Borderlands – A Telltale Games Series (X1)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Teardown

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Tempest 4000

Temtem

Tennis World Tour

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S

Terminator 2D: NO FATE

TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE

Terraria

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Tetris Effect: Connected

The 9th Charnel

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

The Alters

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga 2

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

The Bluecoats: North & South

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Callisto Protocol

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

The Chant

The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones

The Crew (X1)

The Crew 2

The Dwarves

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (X1)

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes

The Escapists (X1)

The Escapists 2

The Escapists: The Walking Dead (X1)

The Eternal Cylinder

The Evil Within (X1)

The Evil Within (X1) (Japan)

The Evil Within 2 (X1)

The Evil Within 2 (X1) (Japan)

The Falconeer

The First Berserker: Khazan

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Forgotten City

The Golf Club

The Golf Club 2

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake

The Inner World

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk

The Inquisitor

The Invincible

The Invisible Hours

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (SX)

The Knight Witch

The Last Faith

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Last Stand: Aftermath

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The LEGO Movie Videogame (X1)

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Medium

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

The Occupation

The Oregon Trail (2023)

The Outer Worlds (X1)

The Outer Worlds 2

The Persistence

The Precinct

The Quarry for Xbox One

The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S

The Raven Remastered

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition

The Smurfs – Dreams

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone

The Sojourn

The Surge (X1)

The Surge 2 (X1)

The Survivalists

The Technomancer

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (X1)

The Thaumaturge

The Town of Light

The Unicorn Princess

The Valiant

The Voice

The Voice, la plus belle voix

The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (X1)

The Walking Dead: Destinies

The Walking Dead: Season 2 (X1)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (X1)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered

The Wolf Among Us

theHunter: Call of the Wild (X1)

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

This Is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thymesia

Tides of Tomorrow

Time on Frog Island

Tin & Kuna

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for Xbox Series X|S

Titan Quest

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing

Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing

TopSpin 2K25 for Xbox Series X|S

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Tour de France 2015

Tour de France 2016

Tour de France 2017

Tour de France 2018

Tour de France 2019

Tour de France 2021 Xbox One

Tour de France 2022 Xbox One

Tour de France 2023

Tour de France 2025

Tour de France 2026

Tower of Guns: Special Edition

Toy Soldiers: War Chest

Trackmania Turbo

Train Life: A Railway Simulator

Train Sim World 2

Train Sim World 2020

Train Sim World 3

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS

TRANSFORMERS: Devastation

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition

TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

Trepang2

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 2: Complete Story

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Trine Enchanted Edition

TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!

Troll & I

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition

Tropico 6 (X1)

Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition

Truck Driver

Truck Driver – Gold Edition

Truck Driver: The American Dream

Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection

Truck Racing Championship

Truxton Extreme

TT Isle of Man

TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

TUNIC

Turok

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

Two Point Hospital (X1)

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD

U

UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves

Ufouria: The Saga 2

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3

Under The Waves

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

Undertale

Undisputed

Unicorn Overlord

Unravel

Unravel Two

V

V-Rally 4

Valentino Rossi The Game

Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition

Valkyria Revolution

Valley

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One

Vampyr (X1)

Victor Vran

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virtua Fighter 2

W

Wanted: Dead

War Hospital

WARHAMMER – Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

WARHAMMER 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

WARHAMMER 40,000: Mechanicus

WARHAMMER 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S

Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Chinese Ver.)

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Japanese Ver.)

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Simplified Chinese Ver.)

WARRIORS OROCHI 4

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3 (X1)

Watch_Dogs 2

Watch_Dogs: Legion

Way of the Hunter

We Happy Few

We Sing Pop

Welcome to ParadiZe

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S

Wheel Of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (2020)

Wild Card Football – Standard Edition

Wild Hearts

Wildshade: Unicorn Champions

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wobbly Life

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (X1)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (X1)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (X1)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (X1)

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing

World of Warships: Legends

World to the West

World War Z (X1)

Worms Rumble

Worms W.M.D

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

Wreckfest (X1)

Wreckreation

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE 2K15 (X1)

WWE 2K16 (X1)

WWE 2K17 (X1)

WWE 2K18

WWE 2K19

WWE 2K20

WWE 2K22 (SX)

WWE 2K22 (X1)

WWE 2K23 (SX)

WWE 2K23 (X1)

WWE 2K24

WWE 2K25 for Xbox Series X|S

WWE 2K26

X

XCOM 2

Xeno Crisis

Xenon Racer

XIII

Xuan Yuan Sword 7

Y

Yakuza 0 (X1)

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yesterday Origins

Yoku’s Island Express

Yooka-Laylee (X1)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (X1)

Yooka-Replaylee

You Suck at Parking Complete Edition

Youtubers Life – OMG Edition

Youtubers Life 2

Z

Ziggurat

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Zorro The Chronicles Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Disc to Digital Games With Mixed Results

XCT also flags the following games as having different results between disc variants. Check the specific edition or region in XCT’s database before trying them.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (X1)

Battlefield 4 (X1)

Call of Duty: Ghosts (X1)

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Human Fall Flat

John Wick Hex

Killer Instinct

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (X1)

Metro Exodus (X1)

Mortal Kombat X

Need for Speed: Rivals (X1)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Project Spark

Rayman Legends (X1)

Resident Evil (X1)

Resident Evil 3

Ryse: Son of Rome

Skylanders: Trap Team (X1)

TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE – COMPLETE EDITION

The Crew Motorfest – Xbox Series X|S

Two Point Campus

Two Point Museum

Watch_Dogs (X1)

Yakuza 3: Remastered (X1)

Yakuza 4: Remastered (X1)

Yakuza 5: Remastered (X1)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (X1)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (X1)

How to Convert Xbox Disc Games to Digital

To convert a supported Xbox disc game to digital, you need to use a compatible console with a disc drive. Here are the steps:

Sign in to your Xbox account on the console. Insert an eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game disc. Launch the game and follow any prompt to accept the digital license. Check your Xbox library once the license has been granted.

Xbox’s official FAQ explains that supported games can then be played digitally across compatible devices. Your physical disc also continues to work.

However, converting a console game doesn’t automatically give you access to every platform. PC access depends on whether the title supports the relevant features, such as Xbox Play Anywhere.

Can You Convert Xbox 360 or Original Xbox Discs to Digital?

Xbox 360 and original Xbox game discs are not supported by Disc to Digital, according to Xbox’s official FAQ. The feature supports eligible Xbox One and Xbox Series X discs.

That also means backward compatibility and Disc to Digital are different things. A game being playable through backward compatibility doesn’t automatically make its disc eligible for a digital license.

Why Isn’t My Xbox Disc Converting to Digital?

If your Xbox game isn’t converting, your specific disc may not be eligible. Some games have working and non-working reports depending on the edition, region, or print run.

Microsoft says eligibility can also change because of technical, licensing, or publishing factors. Check your exact copy against the community database, then launch it on a supported console to see whether you receive a digital license.

A game missing from the working list doesn’t necessarily mean it will never support the feature. It may be untested, unconfirmed, or supported only by a particular edition.

Looking for the Xbox disc to digital games list? Microsoft’s feature lets you claim digital licenses for supported physical games, so you can play without leaving the disc in your console. Here are the working titles reported by the Xbox community, along with how to convert your physical collection.

How Does Xbox Disc to Digital Work?

Xbox Disc to Digital gives you a digital license for an eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game you own on disc. After receiving the license, you can launch the game digitally on supported devices without keeping the physical copy in the drive.

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For anyone with a shelf full of Xbox games, that means you can spend less time swapping discs whenever you want to play something different. However, not every physical game supports the feature, which is where the Xbox disc to digital games list comes in.

There is also one detail you need to know before converting your collection: you still need to keep your discs. The digital license remains tied to the physical copy. Microsoft’s usage rules state that access can be suspended or revoked if you no longer possess the qualifying disc. So, don’t trade in your games after claiming their digital versions.

All Working Xbox Disc to Digital Games

The following Xbox disc to digital games list includes 1,617 entries marked as working in the XCT.live community database, checked on October 4, 2026.

These results come from community testing rather than an official Microsoft compatibility list. Different regions, editions, and disc prints can have different results, so a working report doesn’t guarantee every copy of that title will convert.

We’ve split the games into alphabetical sections below. Platform labels are included where they distinguish separate entries: X1 means Xbox One, while SX means Xbox Series X|S. You can also use Ctrl + F on desktop to find a specific title.

0–9

007 First Light

2Dark

7 Days to Die

8 To Glory – The Official Game of the PBR

8-Bit RTS Series

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

A

A Plague Tale: Innocence (X1)

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

A Way Out

ABZÛ (X1)

Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron

Ad Infinitum

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

AereA

AEW: Fight Forever

AFL 23

AFL 26

AFL Evolution

AFL Evolution 2

Afterimage

Against the Storm

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Xbox One)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (X1)

Agents of Mayhem

Agony

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative

Airoheart

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake: Remastered

Albatroz

Alekhine’s Gun

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo

Aliens: Dark Descent

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Alone in the Dark (2024)

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge

Amerzone – The Explorer’s Legacy

Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition

Among Us

Anno 1800

Anthem

AO International Tennis

AO Tennis 2

Apex Legends

Aragami 2

Arcadegeddon

Architect Life: A House Design Simulator

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

ARK: Survival Evolved

Armello

ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashes Cricket

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!

Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered

Asterix & Obelix XXXL – The Ram From Hibernia

ASTRONEER

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Xbox Series X|S)

Atlas Fallen

Atomfall

Atomic Heart

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan 2

ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition

ATV Renegades

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Aven Colony

AVICII Invector

AZITO x Tatsunokorejienzu

B

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party

Back 4 Blood

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition (X1)

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banner Saga 3

Barbie: Horse Trails

Barbie: Project Friendship

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing

Bassmaster Fishing

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Batman: The Enemy Within (X1)

Batman: The Telltale Series (X1)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Battleborn Closed Technical Test

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 2042 (SX)

Battlefield 2042 (X1)

Battlefield 6

Battlefield V

Battlefield: Hardline (X1)

Battleship (Ubisoft)

Beast of Reincarnation

Beast Quest

Bee Simulator

Ben 10

Ben 10: Power Trip

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Beyond a Steel Sky

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition

Big Bash Boom

Big Buck Hunter Arcade

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Biomutant

BioShock 2: Remastered

BioShock: Infinite – The Complete Edition

BioShock: Remastered

Black Desert

Black Mirror

Blackguards 2

Blacksad – Under the Skin (Xbox One)

Blacksad – Under the Skin (Xbox Series)

Blades of Fire

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

BLADESTORM: Nightmare (Japanese Ver.)

Blair Witch

Blasphemous

Blasphemous 2

BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers

Bleeding Edge

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Bowl 3

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (X1)

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen

Bluey: The Videogame

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Borderlands 2 (X1)

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 4

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (X1)

Bounty Battle

Bramble: The Mountain King

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion

Bratz: Rhythm & Style

Bridge Constructor

Bridge Constructor Stunts

Bridge Constructor: Portal

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse

Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (X1)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Brunswick Pro Bowling

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Bunny Park

Burnout Paradise: Remastered

Bus Bound

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

C

Cabela’s African Adventures

Call of Cthulhu

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (X1)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (X1)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (X1)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (X1)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (X1)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (X1)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (X1)

Call of Duty: WWII (X1)

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Carnival Games

Cars 3: Driven to Win (X1)

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Castlevania Advance Collection

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Cat Rescue Story

Chants of Sennaar

CHAOS;CHILD

Charon’s Staircase

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Children of Morta

Chivalry 2

Chorus

ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Cities: Skylines

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Classified: France ’44

Clock Tower: Rewind

Close to the Sun

Cloudpunk

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster

Commandos 3: HD Remaster

Commandos: Origins

Company of Heroes 3

Conan Exiles

Construction Simulator

Constructor

Contra: Operation Galuga

CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS

Control (SX)

Control (X1)

Core Keeper (X1)

Crackdown 3: Campaign

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Rumble

Crayola Scoot

Cricket 19

Cricket 22

Cricket 24: The Official Game of the Ashes (X1)

Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Crimson Desert

Cris Tales

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Crusader Kings III (SX)

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Crysis Remastered

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Cuisineer

Cuphead

Curved Space

Cyberpunk 2077

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

D

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

DAKAR 18

Dakar Desert Rally

Danger Zone 2

Dangerous Driving

Darkest Dungeon II

Darksiders Genesis (X1)

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III (X1)

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

DARQ Ultimate Edition

Day of the Tentacle: Remastered

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Xbox One Version)

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Xbox Series X|S Version)

Days of Doom

DayZ

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

DCL-The Game

de Blob

de Blob 2

Dead Alliance

Dead by Daylight (X1)

Dead Island 2 (X1)

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Last Round Core Fighters

DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters

Dead Rising (X1)

Dead Rising 2 (X1)

Dead Rising 4 (X1)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Space

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Deadpool (X1)

DEATHLOOP

Deer Hunter: Reloaded

Deformers

Deliver At All Costs

Deliver Us The Moon

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Demon Turf

Descenders

DESOLATIUM

Desperados III

Destroy All Humans! (X1)

Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Diablo IV

Directive 8020

DiRT 4

DIRT 5

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally 2.0 (X1)

Disciples: Domination

Disciples: Liberation

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Dishonored 2 (X1)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (X1)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (X1)

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Illusion Island

Disney Infinity 3.0 (X1)

Disneyland Adventures (X1)

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror

Dolmen

Don Bradman Cricket

Don Bradman Cricket 17

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

DOOM

DOOM + DOOM II

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal (X1)

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Dora: Rainforest Rescue

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Double Dragon Revive

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Dragon Age: Inquisition (X1)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Is Dead

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dragonkin: The Banished

Dreamfall Chapters

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders

DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue

DREDGE

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition

Dungeons 3

Dungeons 4

Dustborn

Dying Light

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires (Simplified Chinese Ver.)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

E

EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA SPORTS College Football 26

EA SPORTS College Football 27

EA SPORTS FC 24 Xbox One

EA SPORTS FC 25 Xbox One

EA SPORTS FC 26 Xbox One

EA SPORTS FIFA 17

EA SPORTS FIFA 20

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27

EA SPORTS NBA LIVE 15

EA SPORTS NBA LIVE 16

EA SPORTS NHL 16

EA SPORTS NHL 17

EA SPORTS NHL 18

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR

EA SPORTS UFC 2

EA SPORTS UFC 3

EA SPORTS UFC 4

EA SPORTS UFC 5

EA SPORTS WRC

Earthfall

Earthion

Earthlock: Festival of Magic

Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions

EDENS ZERO

eFootball PES 2020

eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Elex

ELEX II

Elite Dangerous Core

Empire of Sin

Empire of the Ants

ENDLESS Dungeon

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Enotria: The Last Song

Epic Chef

Escape Game Fort Boyard

EVERSPACE

EVERSPACE 2

Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil West

Evolve

Exoprimal

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Extinction

F

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 2017

F1 2018 (X1)

F1 2019 (X1)

F1 2020

F1 2021

F1 22

F1 23

F1 24

F1 25

F1 Manager 2022

F1 Manager 2023

Fade to Silence

Fallen Legion Revenants

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4 (X1)

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

FAR CRY PRIMAL

FARCRY 6

Farmer’s Dynasty

Farming Simulator 15 (X1)

Farming Simulator 17 (X1)

Farming Simulator 19 (X1)

Farming Simulator 22 (X1)

Farming Simulator 25 (SX)

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves

FIFA 15 (X1)

FIFA 16 (X1)

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FIFA 21 (SX)

FIFA 21 (X1)

FIFA 22 (SX)

FIFA 22 (X1)

FIFA 23 (X1)

Firefighters – The Simulation

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite

Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (X1)

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s Into the Pit

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Flashback 2

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel

FOR HONOR

Foreclosed

Formula Legends

Fort Boyard

Fortnite

Friday the 13th: The Game

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake

Frostpunk (X1)

Frostpunk 2

Full Throttle: Remastered

Funko Fusion

G

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout

Game of Thrones – The Telltale Series (X1)

Gang Beasts

Gangs of Sherwood

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Garden Witch Life

Garfield Kart Furious Racing

Garfield Lasagna Party

Gargoyles Remastered

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition

Gears 5

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition Pre-Order

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (X1)

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Alpha One

Gex Trilogy

Ghost Master: Resurrection

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner 2

Gigantosaurus The Game

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports

Goat Simulator (X1)

Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator: Mmore Goatz Edition

God of Rock

Golden Force

Goosebumps Dead of Night

Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek

Gord

Gotham Knights

Gothic 1 Remake

Gothic Classic

GRADIUS ORIGINS

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto V (SX)

Grand Theft Auto V (X1)

Grand Theft Auto V (X1) (Japan)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Grandia HD Collection

Gravel

Greak: Memories of Azur

GreedFall

GreedFall: The Dying World

GRID

GRID Legends

Grim Fandango Remastered

GRIP

Grounded

Gungrave G.O.R.E

H

Hades

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (China)

Handball 16

Handball 17

Handball 21

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harvest Moon: One World

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Has-Been Heroes

Haunted House

Hell is Us

Hell Let Loose

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (X1)

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor 2

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek

Heretic + Hexen

Hi-Fi RUSH

High On Life

High On Life 2

HITMAN 2

HITMAN 3

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X|S Version

Hokko Life

Homefront: The Revolution

HOT WHEELS Infinite Rush

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged

HOTEL BARCELONA

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

House Flipper

House Flipper 2

Humanity

Hunt: Showdown

Hunting Simulator

Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One

I

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortal: Unchained

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

In Sound Mind

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indivisible (X1)

Industry Giant 2

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue

Infinite Air with Mark McMorris

Injustice 2 (X1)

INSIDE

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Invincible VS

Iron Harvest: Complete Edition

Isonzo

It Takes Two

J

Jagged Alliance 3

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

Jeopardy!

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party

Journey to the Savage Planet (X1)

Judgment

Jumanji: The Video Game

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Jurassic World Evolution

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Just Dance 2015 (X1)

Just Dance 2016 (X1)

Just Dance 2017 (X1)

Just Dance 2018 (X1)

Just Dance 2019 (X1)

Just Dance 2020

Just Dance 2021 (X1)

Just Dance 2022

Just Dance Disney Party 2 (X1)

Just Die Already

Just Sing

K

KAKU – Ancient Seal

Kao the Kangaroo

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

KeyWe

Killer Frequency

Killer Instinct 2 Classic

Killer Instinct Classic

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 3

Kinect Sports Rivals

King’s Bounty II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (X1)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends

L

L.A. Noire (X1)

L.A. Noire (X1) (Japan)

L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL

LA-MULANA 2

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered

LEGO 2K Drive

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (X1)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Brawls

LEGO CITY Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Dimensions (X1)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (SX)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (X1)

LEGO Jurassic World (X1)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (X1)

LEGO Party!

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (X1)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO The Hobbit (X1)

LEGO The Incredibles

LEGO Worlds

Lemon Cake

Let’s Build a Zoo

Let’s Sing 2017

Let’s Sing 2017 Hits français et internationaux

Let’s Sing 2022

Let’s Sing 2023

Let’s Sing 2024

Let’s Sing 2025

Let’s Sing 2026

Let’s Sing ABBA

Let’s Sing Country

Let’s Sing Queen

Let’s Sing 2016

Lichdom: Battlemage

Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

LIMBO (X1)

Little League World Series Baseball 2022

Lock’s Quest

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports

Loop8: Summer of Gods

Lords of the Fallen (2014)

Lords of the Fallen (2024)

Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition

Lost Judgment

LUNAR Remastered Collection

M

Mad Max

Madden NFL 16 (X1)

Madden NFL 17 (X1)

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 21 (SX)

Madden NFL 21 Xbox One

Madden NFL 22 (SX)

Madden NFL 22 (X1)

Madden NFL 23

Madden NFL 23 (SX)

Madden NFL 24 (SX)

Madden NFL 24 (X1)

Madden NFL 25 (SX)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III

Mafia: Definitive Edition (X1)

Mafia: The Old Country

Magical Bakery

Maid of Sker

Makoto Mikuni Musou 7 Empires

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

Maneater

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion

MARVEL MaXimum Collection

Marvel Pinball Epic Collection Vol. 1

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (SX)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (X1)

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Matchbox Driving Adventures

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships

Mato Anomalies

Maximum Football 2019

Maximum Football 2020

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medieval Dynasty

Mega Man 11

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure

METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid – Master Collection Version

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version

METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots – Master Collection Version

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (X1)

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2

METAL GEAR SOLID: Peace Walker – Master Collection Version

Metal Gear Survive

Metal Slug Tactics

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metro Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux (X1)

Miasma Chronicles

Micro Machines World Series

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Mighty No. 9

MindsEye

Minecraft (X1)

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons II

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft: Story Mode (X1)

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two (X1)

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Miraculous – Paris Under Siege

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst

MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 25

MLB The Show 26

MONOPOLY DEAL

Monopoly Madness

MONOPOLY PLUS

Monster Crown

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game

Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S

Monster High Skulltimate Secrets

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Wilds

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD

Monster Jam Showdown

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Jam: Crush It!

Monster Truck Championship Xbox One

Monstrum

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MOTHERGUNSHIP

Moto Racer 4

MotoGP 15 (X1)

MotoGP 17

MotoGP 18

MotoGP 19

MotoGP 20 (X1)

MotoGP 21 (X1)

MotoGP 22

MotoGP 23

MotoGP 24

MotoGP 25

MotoGP 26

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade: Warband

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire

Moving Out (X1)

Moving Out 2

MudRunner

Mutant Football League

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

MX vs ATV All Out

MX vs ATV Legends

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame

MXGP 24: The Official Game

MXGP PRO

MXGP2

MXGP3

MXX

My Fantastic Ranch: Unicorn & Dragons

My Friend Peppa Pig

MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery

My Little Riding Champion

My Time At Portia

My Time at Sandrock

MySims

MySims Kingdom

N

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

NASCAR 21: Ignition

NASCAR Arcade Rush

NASCAR Heat 2

NASCAR Heat 3

NASCAR Heat 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NASCAR Heat Evolution

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K15 (X1)

NBA 2K16 (X1)

NBA 2K17 (X1)

NBA 2K18 (X1)

NBA 2K19

NBA 2K20

NBA 2K21 (X1)

NBA 2K22 (SX)

NBA 2K22 (X1)

NBA 2K23 (SX)

NBA 2K23 (X1)

NBA 2K24 (SX)

NBA 2K24 (X1)

NBA 2K25 (SX)

NBA 2K25 (X1)

NBA 2K26 (SX)

NBA 2K27

NBA BOUNCE

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition

NBA LIVE 19: THE ONE EDITION

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Need for Speed

Need for Speed: Heat

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed: Payback

Need for Speed: Unbound

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters

NERF Legends

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

New Super Lucky’s Tale

New Tales from the Borderlands

NHL 15

NHL 16

NHL 19

NHL 20

NHL 21

NHL 22 (SX)

NHL 22 (X1)

NHL 23 (X1)

NHL 24 (SX)

NHL 24 (X1)

NHL 25

NHL 26

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All

Nick Jr. Party Adventure

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next!

Nickelodeon Kart Racers

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny

Nikoderiko: The Magical World – Director’s Cut

NINJA GAIDEN 4

No Man’s Sky

No More Heroes 3 (X1)

No Place Like Home

No Straight Roads

Nobody Wants to Die

Noob – The Factionless

Northgard

Now That’s What I Call Sing 2

Now That’s What I Call Sing

O

Observer: System Redux

OCCULTIC;NINE

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition

Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes

ŌKAMI HD

Onimusha: Warlords

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

ONRUSH

Open Country

Orange Season

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outcast – A New Beginning

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast

Outlast 2

Outward

Overcooked

Overcooked! 2 (X1)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

OVERPASS

Overpass 2

Override 2: Super Mech League

Override: Mech City Brawl

Overwatch

P

Painkiller

Paleo Pines

Panzer Paladin

Paradise Killer

Past Cure

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PAW Patrol World

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol: On a Roll

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION

PAYDAY 3

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Pentiment

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 3 Reload

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Tactica

Petit Island

PGA TOUR 2K21

PGA TOUR 2K23

PGA TOUR 2K25

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge

Pharaonic

Phoenix Point

Pickleball Smash

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (X1)

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

PixARK

PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Planet Zoo: Console Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3

Port Royale 4

Portal Knights

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Praetorians – HD Remaster

PRAGMATA

Prey (X1)

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prison Architect (X1)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2015

Pro Evolution Soccer 2016

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019

Pro Fishing Simulator

Professional Farmer 2017

Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness

Project Cars

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition

Project Motor Racing (SX)

Promenade

[PROTOTYPE]

Prototype2

PSYCHO-PASSMANDATORYHAPPINESS

Psychonauts 2

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition

Q

Quake

Quake 2 (2023)

R

R-Type Final 2

R.B.I. Baseball 16

R.B.I. Baseball 17

R.B.I. Baseball 18

R.B.I. Baseball 19

R.B.I. Baseball 20 (X1)

R.B.I. Baseball 21 (X1)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Race with Ryan

Rad Rodgers

RAGE 2 (X1)

RAID: World War II

Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix

Raiden V

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Railway Empire

Railway Empire 2 (Win)

RAINBOW HIGH: RUNWAY RUSH

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rare Replay

Ravenswatch

Ready or Not

Real Farm

Real Farm – Premium Edition

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny

REANIMAL

ReCore

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Redfall

Redout 2

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

REMATCH

Remnant II

Remnant: From the Ashes

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Remothered: Tormented Fathers

Rennsport

Resident Evil 0 (X1)

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 (X1)

Resident Evil 5 (X1)

Resident Evil 6 (X1)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Japan)

Resident Evil: Requiem

Resident Evil: Resistance

Resident Evil: Revelations (X1)

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (X1)

Resident Evil: Village

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

RetroRealms Arcade

Return to Monkey Island

Reus

Revenge of the Savage Planet

RICO London

RIDE

Ride 2

RIDE 3

RIDE 4

RIDE 5

RIDE 6

Riders Republic

RiME

RiMS Racing Xbox One

RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S

RISK

Risk of Rain

Risk of Rain 2

Risk: Urban Assault (X1)

River City Girls (X1)

River City Girls 2

Road 96

Road Rage

RoadCraft

RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

Rock Band 4

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rocket Arena

Rocket League

Rocksmith 2014

Rogue Stormers

Rogue Trooper Redux

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII (Japan)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII (Simplified Chinese)

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIII: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle

Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game

Rugby 15

Rugby 15 (EU)

Rugby 18

Rugby 20

Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S

Rugby 25

Rugby Challenge 3

Rugby Challenge 4

Rugby League 26

Rugby League Live 3 (X1)

Rugby League Live 4

Rugby World Cup 2015

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (X1)

Rust

Rustler

RWBY: Arrowfell

Ryan’s Rescue Squad

S

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Sacred 2 Remaster

Saint Kotar

Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1) (Australia)

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (X1)

Saints Row: The Third – Remastered

SAMURAI SHODOWN (Standard Ver.)

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5

Scar-Lead Salvation

Scars Above

Scorn

Scott Pilgrim EX

Scrabble

Screamer

ScreamRide (X1)

Scribblenauts Mega Pack

Scribblenauts Showdown

Sea of Stars: Sunset Edition

Sea of Thieves

Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO

Seed of Life

Sengoku Dynasty

Session: Skate Sim

Severed Steel

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Warrior

Shadows of Doubt (SX)

Shadows: Awakening

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn

Shenmue

Shenmue II

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Shi In

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (X1)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Sifu

SILENT HILL f

Sine Mora EX

Skater XL

Skull and Bones

Skull Island: Rise of Kong

Skully

Skylanders: Imaginators (X1)

Skylanders: SuperChargers (X1)

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher 2

Smurfs Kart

Sniper Elite 3 (X1)

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Sniper Elite: Resistance

SNIPER Ghost Warrior 3

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Snooker 19

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club

SnowRunner (X1)

Song of the Deep

Songs of Silence

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

SONIC FORCES

Sonic Frontiers

SONIC SUPERSTARS

Sophstar

Soul Hackers 2

Soulstice

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth (X1)

Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening

Space Hulk: Tactics

Spacebase Startopia

Sparklite

SpellForce III Reforced

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

Spike Volleyball

Split Fiction

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (X1)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Squirrel with a Gun

SRX: The Game

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Wars – Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Star Wars – Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars – Jedi: Survivor

STAR WARS Battlefront

STAR WARS Battlefront II

STAR WARS Zero Company

STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars: Squadrons

Stardew Valley (X1)

Starfield

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Starship Troopers: Extermination

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Decay: Year-One

State of Mind

Steelrising – Standard Edition

STEEP

Stellaris (X1)

Stern Pinball Arcade

Steven Universe: Save the Light

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life

STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands

Strange Brigade

Stranger of Sword City

Stray

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Street Fighter 6

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All

Street Outlaws: The List

Street Power Soccer

Streets of Rage 4

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Styx: Blades of Greed

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Sunset Overdrive (X1)

SUPER BOMBERMAN COLLECTION

SUPER BOMBERMAN R

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE

Super Lucky’s Tale

Super Mega Baseball 4

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Surviving Mars (X1)

Surviving the Aftermath

Syberia – Remastered

Syberia – The World Before

Syberia 3

System Shock

T

Tails of Iron

Tales from the Borderlands – A Telltale Games Series (X1)

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Teardown

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Tempest 4000

Temtem

Tennis World Tour

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S

Terminator 2D: NO FATE

TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE

Terraria

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Tetris Effect: Connected

The 9th Charnel

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

The Alters

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga 2

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

The Bluecoats: North & South

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Callisto Protocol

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

The Chant

The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones

The Crew (X1)

The Crew 2

The Dwarves

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (X1)

The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes

The Escapists (X1)

The Escapists 2

The Escapists: The Walking Dead (X1)

The Eternal Cylinder

The Evil Within (X1)

The Evil Within (X1) (Japan)

The Evil Within 2 (X1)

The Evil Within 2 (X1) (Japan)

The Falconeer

The First Berserker: Khazan

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Forgotten City

The Golf Club

The Golf Club 2

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – Merry & Mischievous Edition

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake

The Inner World

The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk

The Inquisitor

The Invincible

The Invisible Hours

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (SX)

The Knight Witch

The Last Faith

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Last Stand: Aftermath

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The LEGO Movie Videogame (X1)

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Medium

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

The Occupation

The Oregon Trail (2023)

The Outer Worlds (X1)

The Outer Worlds 2

The Persistence

The Precinct

The Quarry for Xbox One

The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S

The Raven Remastered

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition

The Smurfs – Dreams

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone

The Sojourn

The Surge (X1)

The Surge 2 (X1)

The Survivalists

The Technomancer

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (X1)

The Thaumaturge

The Town of Light

The Unicorn Princess

The Valiant

The Voice

The Voice, la plus belle voix

The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (X1)

The Walking Dead: Destinies

The Walking Dead: Season 2 (X1)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (X1)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered

The Wolf Among Us

theHunter: Call of the Wild (X1)

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

This Is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thymesia

Tides of Tomorrow

Time on Frog Island

Tin & Kuna

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for Xbox Series X|S

Titan Quest

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Tony Stewart’s All-American Racing

Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing

TopSpin 2K25 for Xbox Series X|S

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Tour de France 2015

Tour de France 2016

Tour de France 2017

Tour de France 2018

Tour de France 2019

Tour de France 2021 Xbox One

Tour de France 2022 Xbox One

Tour de France 2023

Tour de France 2025

Tour de France 2026

Tower of Guns: Special Edition

Toy Soldiers: War Chest

Trackmania Turbo

Train Life: A Railway Simulator

Train Sim World 2

Train Sim World 2020

Train Sim World 3

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS

TRANSFORMERS: Devastation

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition

TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition

Trepang2

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 2: Complete Story

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Trine Enchanted Edition

TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!

Troll & I

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition

Tropico 6 (X1)

Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition

Truck Driver

Truck Driver – Gold Edition

Truck Driver: The American Dream

Truck Driver: The Dutch Connection

Truck Racing Championship

Truxton Extreme

TT Isle of Man

TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

TUNIC

Turok

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

Two Point Hospital (X1)

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD

U

UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves

Ufouria: The Saga 2

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3

Under The Waves

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

Undertale

Undisputed

Unicorn Overlord

Unravel

Unravel Two

V

V-Rally 4

Valentino Rossi The Game

Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition

Valkyria Revolution

Valley

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One

Vampyr (X1)

Victor Vran

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virtua Fighter 2

W

Wanted: Dead

War Hospital

WARHAMMER – Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

WARHAMMER 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

WARHAMMER 40,000: Mechanicus

WARHAMMER 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S

Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Chinese Ver.)

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Japanese Ver.)

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate (Simplified Chinese Ver.)

WARRIORS OROCHI 4

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3 (X1)

Watch_Dogs 2

Watch_Dogs: Legion

Way of the Hunter

We Happy Few

We Sing Pop

Welcome to ParadiZe

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S

Wheel Of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (2020)

Wild Card Football – Standard Edition

Wild Hearts

Wildshade: Unicorn Champions

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wobbly Life

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (X1)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (X1)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (X1)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (X1)

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing

World of Warships: Legends

World to the West

World War Z (X1)

Worms Rumble

Worms W.M.D

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

Wreckfest (X1)

Wreckreation

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE 2K15 (X1)

WWE 2K16 (X1)

WWE 2K17 (X1)

WWE 2K18

WWE 2K19

WWE 2K20

WWE 2K22 (SX)

WWE 2K22 (X1)

WWE 2K23 (SX)

WWE 2K23 (X1)

WWE 2K24

WWE 2K25 for Xbox Series X|S

WWE 2K26

X

XCOM 2

Xeno Crisis

Xenon Racer

XIII

Xuan Yuan Sword 7

Y

Yakuza 0 (X1)

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yesterday Origins

Yoku’s Island Express

Yooka-Laylee (X1)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (X1)

Yooka-Replaylee

You Suck at Parking Complete Edition

Youtubers Life – OMG Edition

Youtubers Life 2

Z

Ziggurat

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Zorro The Chronicles Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Disc to Digital Games With Mixed Results

XCT also flags the following games as having different results between disc variants. Check the specific edition or region in XCT’s database before trying them.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (X1)

Battlefield 4 (X1)

Call of Duty: Ghosts (X1)

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Human Fall Flat

John Wick Hex

Killer Instinct

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (X1)

Metro Exodus (X1)

Mortal Kombat X

Need for Speed: Rivals (X1)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Project Spark

Rayman Legends (X1)

Resident Evil (X1)

Resident Evil 3

Ryse: Son of Rome

Skylanders: Trap Team (X1)

TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE – COMPLETE EDITION

The Crew Motorfest – Xbox Series X|S

Two Point Campus

Two Point Museum

Watch_Dogs (X1)

Yakuza 3: Remastered (X1)

Yakuza 4: Remastered (X1)

Yakuza 5: Remastered (X1)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (X1)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (X1)

How to Convert Xbox Disc Games to Digital

Screenshot: Xbox

To convert a supported Xbox disc game to digital, you need to use a compatible console with a disc drive. Here are the steps:

Sign in to your Xbox account on the console. Insert an eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game disc. Launch the game and follow any prompt to accept the digital license. Check your Xbox library once the license has been granted.

Xbox’s official FAQ explains that supported games can then be played digitally across compatible devices. Your physical disc also continues to work.

However, converting a console game doesn’t automatically give you access to every platform. PC access depends on whether the title supports the relevant features, such as Xbox Play Anywhere.

Can You Convert Xbox 360 or Original Xbox Discs to Digital?

Xbox 360 and original Xbox game discs are not supported by Disc to Digital, according to Xbox’s official FAQ. The feature supports eligible Xbox One and Xbox Series X discs.

That also means backward compatibility and Disc to Digital are different things. A game being playable through backward compatibility doesn’t automatically make its disc eligible for a digital license.

Why Isn’t My Xbox Disc Converting to Digital?

If your Xbox game isn’t converting, your specific disc may not be eligible. Some games have working and non-working reports depending on the edition, region, or print run.

Microsoft says eligibility can also change because of technical, licensing, or publishing factors. Check your exact copy against the community database, then launch it on a supported console to see whether you receive a digital license.

A game missing from the working list doesn’t necessarily mean it will never support the feature. It may be untested, unconfirmed, or supported only by a particular edition.