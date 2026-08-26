Xbox Disc to Digital Is Now Official – Here’s How It Works

After months of rumors and leaks, Xbox is finally ready to officially announce the Xbox disc to digital program.

“Your discs. Now Also Digital”

Rumors that Xbox has been testing a disc to digital program have been swirling for the better part of 2026, but now the news is official. The program isn’t live quite yet, but a new announcement has confirmed some details about how this new feature is going to work when it arrives.

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“Players have spent decades building their XBOX libraries. Some games were purchased on disc. Some were purchased digitally. Many span multiple generations of hardware. Our goal is to make it easier for those libraries to move forward with players.”

Xbox Insiders will be able to begin testing out the disc to digital feature next week, on August 31. Once it arrives, most Xbox One and Xbox Series X disc-based games will support this new feature.

Players will be able to claim a digital entitlement by inserting a supported disc into an Xbox One or Xbox Series X console and launching the game. Once the entitlement is claimed, players can experience the benefits of digital, including Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming where supported, while your physical disc continues to work exactly as it always has.

As consumers should expect, this feature does require a supported console with a disc drive and eligible Xbox One or Xbox Series X game discs. The fine print also specifies that there will be one revokable digital license per game disc. That seems to indicate that a single disc can only be used to claim digital entitlement once, but that the disc will otherwise continue to be playable like it always was before.

The program is launching with thousands of titles, and we’ll continue to add more over time. Xbox did note that not every title will be available at launch. A more detailed list of exactly which titles are included and excluded at launch should be available in the near future.

Xbox did not confirm how long the feature will remain exclusive to Xbox Insiders, but hopefully the larger population of all Xbox One and Xbox Series console owners will gain access before long.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox news and updates.

The Xbox disc to digital feature is currently advertised as coming soon, but does not have an official launch date at this time.