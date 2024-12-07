Xbox “Exclusive” Is Rumored to Release in March, and I’m Ready

Few 2025 game releases have me as excited as the Xbox pseudo-exclusive, South of Midnight. Heavily inspired by the American Deep South, South of Midnight has been building momentum to become a potentially crucial win for the Xbox. Recently, a reliable source, eXtas1s, made a YouTube video claiming the game is set for a 2025 March release date. Additionally, it’s rumored to have an official release date trailer at the Game Awards.

This should be taken with a grain of salt until the news is confirmed one way or the other. However, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t make me much more excited for this year’s Game Awards! I’ve been saying that South of Midnight is going to be a tentpole event for the Xbox, and I stand by that! For those of you who may just be joining us, though, South of Midnight is a stylized stop-motion Xbox “exclusive” (it’s releasing on the PC, too) that’s as clear a passion project from Compulsion Games as can be!

Compulsion Games, for the record, developed Contrast and, most notably, We Happy Few. The former was… fine. The latter was… a mess when it launched. Indeed, poor We Happy Few perished almost immediately once everyone started comparing it to BioShock. However, over the following year, We Happy Few became a genuinely great game! Long after it lost the spotlight, sure, but Compulsion Games has only been getting better and better with time! Which is why I believe South of Midnight is destined for greatness on the Xbox! I hope, anyway.

‘south of midnight’ will continue the xbox’s sudden surge of momentum

After being made fun of for not having any good exclusives, the Xbox has started stabilizing lately! I’ll tastefully ignore Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. STALKER 2? Had a rough start with bugs and glitches plaguing it upon release. But, GSC Game World has been updating the game like crazy, and STALKER 2 made a full recovery!

Then, of course, the Xbox celebrated its Indiana Jones and the Great Circle victory! (Yes, it’s going to the PlayStation 5 soon, but the Xbox is still enjoying some great PR in the meantime.) Sometimes, in the world of gaming, any one publisher or developer is only as good as their last few projects. For most of 2024, everyone counted “third place” out entirely. To the point where people wondered if the Xbox should pull a SEGA and focus on being a publishing arm.

But, it turns out the Xbox still has some fight left in it! Will South of Midnight catapult Xbox to the top of the home console mountain? …No. That’s supremely unlikely. Considering the rough year the Xbox has had, however, any win is a welcome surprise!