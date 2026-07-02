Xbox Exclusive Shooter Game is Coming to PS5 and Switch 2

A third-person shooter remaster that only released on Xbox and PC last summer is about to find a wider audience when it finally drops on PS5 and Switch 2.

Warhammer 40k: space MArine Remaster’s Ps5 and Switch 2 ports leaked on esrb

screenshot: Sega

Fans of third-person shooters on PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 were left scratching their heads a year ago when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition, the remaster of Relic Entertainment’s 2011 sci-fi shooter released on Xbox and PC. Game Pass subscribers, on the other hand, were delighted to jump into the game on day one.

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Well over a decade had passed between the original Space Marine and its 2025 remaster, and in those years, gamers’ expectations for modern remasters have only risen. Many thought that Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition‘s visuals weren’t quite up to snuff. Although just $40 at launch, the game received backlash for its lackluster visuals as a remaster, and while it felt like a true homage to the meaty, gory shooters of the Xbox 360 days, many fans were hoping for more.

Official announcement is yet to come

screenshot: Sega

Now it seems that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition is on its way to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, likely at some point in the near future. On the official ESRB website, PS5 and Switch 2 were spotted as platforms on Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition‘s page, indicating ports to those consoles are imminent. They’ve since been removed from the page, and there’s yet to be any official word from Sega about the game coming to Switch 2 and PS5 gamers. However, it’s unlikely that those platforms showing up on the game’s ESRB page was a mistake.

Since Sega hasn’t officially announced the Master Crafted Edition ports, there’s no release date or window. Seeing that late August through mid-October is currently slammed with huge new game releases, these ports are more than likely coming either by the end of July or sometime in the first half of August, before games like Star Wars: Zero Company, The Sinking City 2, and Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy start dropping. If not, it would be easy to see Sega try to sneak it out in late October or early November right before Grand Theft Auto 6 hits. It’s not clear whether the game had a year-long console exclusivity deal with Xbox, but if it did, it’s now expired and will certainly be out sometime this year if the ESRB leak wasn’t a genuine mistake.

Seeing how poorly the Space Marine remaster was received a year ago for its visuals, Switch 2 and PS5 gamers will certainly be hoping for a bit of a visual upgrade a year later. If developer SneakyBox does tweak the game’s looks ahead of these port drops, Xbox and PC gamers should be able to expect the update to kick back to them as well, though whether the game’s visuals are improved at all will remain to be seen.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition is available on Xbox and PC.