Xbox Exclusives Get New Promotional Tag in the Xbox Store

Xbox exclusives are officially back in the era of Asha Sharma and it seems like Xbox is finding new ways to emphasize its console exclusive titles.

Xbox Exclusive Games Now include Visual Tag in the Xbox Store

Xbox has added an EXCLUSIVE label to eligible games in the Xbox Series X|S Dashboard. pic.twitter.com/TCFTJLR7La — Klobrille (@klobrille) June 18, 2026

Xbox has been in the news a ton since the big leadership shakeup took place earlier this year and Asha Sharma stepped into the top job. A lot of smaller changes were announced and implemented in her first few months, but the Xbox Game Showcase in early June was the first big event that had the chance to offer a vision for the future of gaming on Xbox.

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There were a lot of great reveals during the event, but one of the bigger surprises came with the confirmation that Xbox console exclusives are returning (on a case-by-case basis). So far Xbox confirmed two Xbox console exclusives (both games will be available on Xbox Series consoles and PC, but not PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch).

Gears of War: E-Day will be exclusive to Xbox and PC when it arrives later this year and in 2027 Clockwork Revolution will be exclusive, as well. Some rumors emerged a few days after the event that Xbox might already be back peddling on the return to exclusivity, but there are other indicators that suggest the company is leaning into the strategy.

A new visual tag, spotted by Twitter/X user Klobrille, points out Xbox exclusivity for games on the tile on the Xbox dashboard and in the Xbox game store. This is an interesting tweak, which seems to be testing out whether this new piece of information might be a compelling engagement point for shoppers who are browsing the store.

It will be very interesting to see what other game reveals from Xbox Game Studios throughout the rest of the year and whether any of those are added to the exclusivity list. If some of Xbox’s biggest franchises, like Fallout and Elder Scrolls, end up going exclusive, that could be a major game-changer going forward.

It’s also worth nothing that Xbox is currently looking for ways to become more profitable and rumors suggest that multiple studios are going to be spun off, sold, or shut down. More concrete details on that situation will likely arrive on June 30 or July 1, once the fiscal quarter is complete.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox news and updates as the company continues to attempt to redefine its brand and increase profit margins.