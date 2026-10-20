Xbox Game Pass Adding Another Final Fantasy and a Popular Indie Detective Game

Xbox Game Pass just announced the full lineup for October wave 2 and there are some pretty exciting additions coming to the subscription service.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and The Seance of Blake Manor Coming to Game Pass

Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

October is more than halfway over, which means it is time for Xbox Game Pass to drop the full details about this month’s second way of updates. This is a pretty decent lineup of games for the second wave of the month, but there are definitely two highlights that may steal the show.

Videos by VICE

First, The Séance of Blake Manor will arrive on October 27. This is a very high rated indie detective game that currently has Very Positive ratings on Steam. The supernatural detective mystery, set in 1897 Ireland, where you investigate the disappearance of Evelyn Deane in a remote hotel full of secrets and other-worldly occurrences.

Additionally, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will join the library on October 29. Xbox Game Pass added the full Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection to Game Pass throughout the first half of the year, so it’s exciting to finally see one of the newer installments in the franchise hit the service, as well.

Full Xbox Game Pass October Wave 2 Lineup

In addition to the two headliners, here is the full lineup of everything included in October 2026 Wave 2:

Sandustry(Game Preview) (PC) – October 21 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Dodo Duckie (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 22 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Scramble Knights Online(Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 26 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Séance of Blake Manor (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 27 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 29 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 29 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Terrible Lizards (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 29 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Pit of Goblin (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – November 3 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



That should cover everything subscribers need to know for the next few weeks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Game Pass news and updates in the coming weeks.