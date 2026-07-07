Xbox Game Pass Additions Bring a Popular Remake of a Late 90s Classic With An Iconic Soundtrack

Xbox is attempting to move forward from yesterday’s news cycle with the announcement of July’s first wave of Xbox Game Pass additions.

All July 2026 Wave 1 Xbox Game Pass Additions

As many leaks and rumors suggested, this week saw Xbox announce a massive change in strategy that involves significantly layoffs and parting ways with four studios. That story is going to dominate the news cycle for quite a while as the gaming community learns more about what this means for the future of the Xbox brand.

Videos by VICE

Despite that, some business is carrying on as usual, like the announcement of the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles. July features a fairly muted drop, with the addition of 2020’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 taking the spotlight.

A few other exciting additions include Gears of War: Reloaded expanding to Game Pass Premium and Winds of Arcana: Ruination giving fans of 2.5D action Metroidvanias something to dig into this month.

Here is a the full list of everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first July wave:

Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 6 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Gears of War: Reloaded (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 9 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Tamashika (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 9 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Ascend to Zero (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 13 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

PBA Pro Bowling 2026 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 14 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 15 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Mavrix by Matt Jones (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – July 16 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

FixForce (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 17 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Fogpiercer (PC) – July 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Planet Crafter (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 21 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 21 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Palworld 1.0 (Full Game Release) (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 10 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



There have been rumors that Xbox is considering moving away from some of its third-party Game Pass partnership deals, so it will be very interesting to find out if that’s true and how much that sort of change would impact the future Game Pass library selection.

There are still some big additions scheduled for Xbox Game Pass in the late summer and early fall, so hopefully the upcoming drops are bit more exciting. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox news and updates.