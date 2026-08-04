Xbox Game Pass August Update Includes Gears of War E-Day Open Beta Access and Lots More

August 2026 is officially here and Xbox is ready to unveil the first wave of titles that will be joining Xbox Game Pass this month.

Every Title Coming to Xbox Game PAss in August Wave 1

Now that August 2026 is here, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a better view of what this month’s content lineup looks like. One of the biggest known quantities heading into the month was Beast of Reincarnation and that Game Freak title has now officially arrived for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.

Videos by VICE

In addition to Beast of Reincarnation, Gears of War: E-Day Early Access Open Beta begins August 6 as a benefit for Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscribers. During the Open Beta, players can experience the all-new Horde Siege PvE, an evolved take on Gears’ iconic co-op wave survival mode built for larger maps, more players, and bigger battles.

Here is the full list of additions to Xbox Game Pass for August Wave 1:

Heretic + Hexen (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – August 4 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Beast of Reincarnation (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 4 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Monsters are Coming! (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 6 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 6 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Bounty Star (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – August 11 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Date Everything! (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 11 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 11 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Ball x Pit (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 12 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Cricket 26 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 13 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Mio: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 13 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Sandustry (Game Preview) (PC) – August 13 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Egging On (Cloud XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 18 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass



Aside from the Open Beta access and Beast of Reincarnation, the August Wave 1 drop is a bit lacking in exciting new additions. Moving Mio: Memories in Orbit and Ball x Pit to Premium should be exciting for subscribers at that tier though.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Game Pass and Gears of War news and updates.