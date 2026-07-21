Xbox Game Pass Confirms Two Huge Titles Arriving in Late July and Early August

Xbox Game Pass has had a slow July so far, but later this month a highly-anticipated remake is arriving, along with the brand-new game from the creators of Pokemon.

Halo: Campaign Evolved and Beast of Reincarnation ARe Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Screenshot: Microsoft

After announcing a massive round of layoffs as part of the Xbox reset, things have been fairly quiet from Asha Sharma and team. There was a recent Xbox system update, but aside from that the rest of July has been mostly damage control for the company. Now that the final weeks of the month are arriving, Xbox is finally ready to attempt to move on from the negative news cycle and announce the next round of Xbox Game Pass titles.

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Although the first half of July didn’t include very many blockbusters, the next few weeks are a different story. Halo: Campaign Evolved is arriving on Xbox Game for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers on July 28.

“Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved’s campaign, rebuilt from the ground up. Play the legendary story with HD visuals, refined controls, up to 4-player online co-op, 3 new missions, and an expanded arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and new enemies.”

Additionally, the new title from Game Freak, Beast of Reincarnation, is arriving as a day one title on August 4.

“Game Freak’s brand-new title, Beast of Reincarnation, is an action RPG with a fusion of real-time and turn-based combat. Experience the innovative “one-person, one-dog action RPG” in the beautiful yet harsh post-apocalyptic Japan. What awaits at the end of Emma and Koo’s journey?”

The future of Game Pass as part of Xbox’s larger strategy definitely seems a bit up in the air and uncertain, but Ultimate subscribers will at least have some exciting titles to play throughout the rest of July and into early August.

All Xbox Game Pass July Wave 2 Titles

Although Halo: Campaign Evolved and Beast of Reincarnation are the biggest titles, there are still plenty of other games coming, as well. Here is a full list of everything to expect during July Wave 2 of Xbox Game Pass:

Shift at Midnight (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 22 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Hell is Us (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 23 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Halo: Campaign Evolved (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – July 28 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Mistfall Hunter (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – July 30 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Corsair Cove (PC) – July 31 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Heretic + Hexen (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – August 4 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Beast of Reincarnation (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – August 4 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Everything LEaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31

Of course, the new batch of games also means a handful of other titles will be leaving the service. Here is a full list of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of July:

Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Crusader Kings 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rain World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Whiskerwood (PC)

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.