Xbox Game Pass – Every Title Leaving in November 2026

Another month has arrived, which means that Xbox Game Pass is going to shake things up again and clear off a handful of titles to make room for new additions.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, GoldenEye 007, and More Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be getting a handful of new titles added to the services during November 2026, but plenty of games will be rotating out of the selection, as well.

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Currently there are 14 games that are in their last few weeks on Xbox Game pass and another will likely be announced for removal closer to November 30 to clear the path for December’s additions.

Subscribers will likely note Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and GoldenEye 007 as two of the most popular titles that are ending their Xbox Game Pass run. There are some other highlights as well, but those two are the highest profile titles from this batch.

Here’s the full list of titles that are confirmed to be leaving Xbox Game Pass during November 2026’s rotation:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

GoldenEye 007

Football Manager 26

Wreckfest

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad

Pigeon Simulator

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Moonlighter

Great God Grive

Total Chaos

Barbie Horse Trailer

1000xResist

Winter Burrow

Relic Hunter Legends

As always, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get a discount on purchasing any of these titles as long as they act while the games are still included in the Xbox Game Pass library. Shoppers who want to purchase any of these and hang onto them after the rotation can find them in the shop with at least a 20% discount until they rotate out of the library.

More details about what will arrive on and leave Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November will likely be revealed in the coming week. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox and Xbox Game Pass news and updates.

The majority of the game’s leaving Xbox Game Pass in November will disappear from the service on November 15.