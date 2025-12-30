Xbox Game Pass: Everything Confirmed for January 2026 (So Far)

January 2026 is right around the corner and a handful of new titles have already been confirmed for release on Xbox Game Pass.

Confirmed Xbox Game Pass Releases for January 2026

So far, there are only two games that have been confirmed for the January 2026 Game Pass lineup. Gamers should keep in mind that this is only the first wave of information and there will likely be a handful of other titles added once January arrives.

Mio: Memories in Orbit

Nova Roma

Mio: Memories in Orbit joins the Game Pass library on January 20, 2026. This Game Pass day one title is a sci-fi platformer that leans into Metroidvania tropes. The gameplay focuses heavily on momentum-based exploration, where the ability to chain dashes and grapples determines how much of the map players can uncover.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to explore the world of Mio on consoles or PC when it launches.

Nova Roma will be added to Game Pass on January 22, 2026. This city-builder sim tasks players with constructing and managing a Roman city, while also dealing with the pantheon of Roman gods.

The Pantheon System requires players to build temples and offer sacrifices to gods like Neptune or Jupiter. Neglecting the gods can lead to acts of god like lightning strikes or droughts.

Game Pass subscribers should take note that this title is currently only confirmed for PC Game Pass and is not going to be available on consoles at launch.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 31, 2025

Screenshot: Team 17

As the new year arrives, Game Pass subscribers will also need to say good-bye to a few titles.

The following titles are scheduled to leave Game Pass on December 31, 2025:

Hell Let Loose

Carrion

Other Exciting Xbox Releases in January 2026

Although the Game Pass catalog is an exciting component of the Xbox ecosystem, not every game worth playing makes its way onto that library. There are plenty of other interesting games arriving on Xbox in January 2026 that players can also enjoy if they purchase them.

Here is a list of other confirmed January 2026 releases for Xbox:

I Am Future (January 8)

Hero Seekers (January 9)

Owlen and the Spirits of the Past (January 9)

SPEAR (January 9)

Disco Simulator (January 15)

Apartment No 129 (January 16)

Battle Puzzle 2048 – Queens of the Abyss (January 16)

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven DLC (January 22)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (January 22)

Look Mum No Computer (January 22)

MAVRIX by Matt Jones (January 22)

Escape From Ever After (January 23)

Horror Tale 1: 4k Remaster (January 23)

I’m in Love With Your Dead Grandmother (January 23)

Highguard (January 26)

Code Vein 2 (January 29)

DUSK INDEX: GION (January 29)

I Hate This Place (January 29)

The 9th Channel (January 30)

2XKO (January TBD)

Be sure to check back for the next wave of January 2026 Game Pass additions in the new year.