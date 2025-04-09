Xbox Game Pass in April 2025 Is Filled With Some Heavy Hitters, Including a Potential GOTY Contender

The first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2025 has been revealed, and the month is looking pretty stacked. Players will not only get three major new games debuting this month, but also a handful of classics. I mean, seriously—I’m pretty excited for April’s lineup.

Game Platforms Date Arriving Borderlands 3 Cloud, Console, PC (Standard, Ultimate) April 3 All You Need is Help Console (Standard) April 3 Still Wakes the Deep Console (Standard) April 3 Wargroove 2 Console (Standard) April 3 Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition Console, PC (Standard, Ultimate) April 8 South of Midnight Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud (Ultimate) April 8 Commandos: Origins Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud (Ultimate) April 9 Blue Prince Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud (Ultimate) April 10 Hunt Showdown 1896 PC (Ultimate) April 15

And as per usual with every Game Pass monthly update, Microsoft picks a handful of titles that are leaving the subscription service. I know, its a bummer. That said, here is a list of everything leaving Xbox Game Pass in April 2025.

Botany Manor

Coral Island

Harold Halibut

Homestead Arcana

Kona

Orcs Must Die! 3

Turbo Golf Racing

Game Recommendations You SHouldn’t Miss

Right out of the gate, the title I’m most excited to play on Xbox Game Pass is Blue Prince—and I’m seemingly not the only one. This unique Puzzle game has you exploring the ever-shifting corridors of the mysterious Mt. Holly. According to early reviews, Blue Prince is already being heralded as a game-of-the-year contender thanks to its groundbreaking puzzles and exploration mechanics.

If you aren’t big into puzzle games, I totally get it—I don’t usually dabble in the genre either. But this one looks special, and a masterclass in game design. From its charming hand-drawn art style to its Clue-inspired mansion, it feels like a world worth getting lost in. If nothing else, I strongly recommend checking out the first hour of the game, just to see what all the hype is about. Who knows—you might just discover your next favorite title.

Screenshot: Microsoft

The second game I think is worth checking out is South of Midnight, which lands on Xbox Game Pass on April 8. This new IP comes from Compulsion Games, the studio behind Contrast and We Happy Few. While some have criticized the game’s platforming sections, South of Midnight has been praised for its stunning visuals and emotional story.

Plus, when’s the last time you played an action-adventure game set in the Deep South? Seriously, the game’s unique setting and exploration of Southern mythos alone makes it worth checking out on Xbox Game Pass. Finally, fans of the real-time tactics genre won’t want to miss Commandos: Origins, which also arrives on the same day.

In terms of older game’s, you can’t go wrong with Borderlands 3 or Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition. Yeah, many of you may have already played these before. But they are classics for a reason! Whether you are looking to get your nostalgia fix, or play some of the year’s best new games, Xbox Game Pass has a lot to offer in April 2025.