Xbox Game Pass in January 2025: Let’s See What’s Poppin’ (Spoiler Alert: It’s Straight Heat Across the Board)

Fortunately, we don’t know what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass this month yet. However, Xbox’s January 2025 lineup is extremely enticing. Filled with either Day One titles I’m downloading immediately when they drop, or older releases I’ve been meaning to play. Without further nonsense, let’s talk about what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass! (And, of course, I’ll update this as new announcements are made.)

games arriving On xbox game pass in January 2025

Game Platforms Date Arriving Carrion Console, PC, Cloud January 2 Road 96 Console, PC, Cloud January 7 Eternal Strands Console, PC January 28 Sniper Elite: Resistance Console, PC, Cloud January 30 Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector Console, PC January 31

Screenshot: DigixArt

and you know I need to include recommendations

If I’m honest, all five games (as of this writing) coming to Xbox Game Pass this month are getting plays from me. However, it’s still my duty to include a small breakdown of what I’m personally most excited about! So, what should be prioritized this month?

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector: How can you not? Citizen Sleeper is spoken of in the same breath as Disco Elysium when people talk about the most impactful, emotional narrative-minded games in the industry. Plus, I love an experience that’s going to tell everyone how much capitalism sucks and is an impossible game to win. We’ll also be getting new dice and skill systems — along with a fancy ship! “Stress” will be a major mechanic you have to manage, and who among us can’t relate to that?

Eternal Strands: I had an interesting journey with this upcoming Xbox Game Pass addition. When I watched the reveal trailer, I was cold on what I saw. The promise of the moment-to-moment gameplay? Stellar. The "showcase" of that at the time? Bleh. However, you can tell the devs have been honing their vision and tightening things up. Now? It looks great. Gives me Shadow of the Colossus vibes, actually!

Road 96: I just keep missing this damn game! I technically have it on the Switch, but… it’s also the Switch. It’s on my PlayStation 5, too! But, I can’t stop playing Baldur’s Gate 3 long enough to play anything else on the PS5 until I finish one playthrough. So, Xbox Game Pass may have made it so I can stop procrastinating! It’s an insane story-driven game about escaping an authoritarian hellscape. Nothing, uh… scarily accurate about that in 2025 at all!