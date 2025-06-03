Xbox Game Pass in June 2025 Is Multiplayer Heaven With ‘Rematch’, ‘FBC Firebreak’, and More

The Xbox Game Pass June 2025 update is finally here, and it features some of the year’s best multiplayer games. Microsoft players will get to dive back into the world of Remedy Entertainment’s Control with FBC Firebreak. Here is every game you should know about in Wave 1 of Xbox Game Pass this month.

All June 2025 xbox game pass Games

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Game Platforms Date Arriving Crypt Custodian Console, PC, Cloud June 3 Symphonia Console, PC, Cloud June 3 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition Console June 10 The Alters Console June 13 FBC: Firebreak Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud June 17 Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Console June 17 Rematch Console June 19 Against the Storm Console June 26

Xbox Game Pass Game Recommendations

Screenshot: Sloclap, Remedy Entertainment, SEGA

If you are a big multiplayer fan, then the June 2025 Xbox Game Pass is for you. Seriously, this update easily features two of the most anticipated games of the year for the genre. With that said, the rest of the lineup is kind of lackluster, especially when compared to the last three months. To be fair, Microsoft had a generational run with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Metaphor ReFantazio back-to-back. Regardless, here are the games we recommend from this update.

‘FBC Firebreak’

My first recommendation goes to FBC Firebreak. I’ll be transparent and admit I’m a massive Remedy Entertainment fanboy. That said, the new multiplayer title takes place in the world of Control, which was the Alan Wake studio’s excellent 2020 action-adventure game. Early demos of the project show FBC Firebreak to be a mix between Control and Left 4 Dead. I mean, if that doesn’t sell you on it alone, then I don’t know what will.

The best part about Control is just how imaginative its lore is. Seriously, it gets really weird. Did I mention the game has superpowers that you get from picking up mundane objects such as a floppy disc or a cigarette ashtray? So, the fact that we get to play a cleanup crew trying to put order to the Oldest House at the Federal Bureau of Control is a recipe for fun. Basically, Firebreak is a co-op multiplayer title with Remedy Entertainment’s excellent story building and writing. I genuinely think this has the makings of being one of the year’s best games.

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

‘Rematch’

I would probably get my journalist card taken from me by the rest of the Vice Waypoint staff if I didn’t mention Rematch. According to my colleagues, Rematch is one of the most fun multiplayer games they’ve played recently. It’s basically Rocket League but with soccer instead. The best part? You can easily dive into the arcade-like multiplayer without being super into sports. It genuinely looks like the perfect game to pick up to kill some time with friends.

Screenshot: Sloclap

Finally, I would like to give a quick shout-out to Symphonia. While the indie platformer is on the short side, it’s incredibly unique. As you explore each level, you create a symphony of music as you bounce off objects. It’s a lot of fun and a good spin on the genre. And of course, there is Space Marine Master Crafted Edition if you are into it. I know nothing about Warhammer 40,000, so I’ll stay away from butchering it. But it’s still a pretty great get for Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscribers.