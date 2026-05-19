Xbox Game Pass Is Adding a 1994 SNES RPG and Tons of Other Games in May Wave 2

Xbox Game Pass just announced May 2026 Wave 2 and the updated list has some exciting additions for subscribers to dive into, including another classic RPG that will arrive in the early days of June.

Final Fantasy VI and MoRe Coming to XBox Game Pass Soon

Once again, Xbox is continuing its monthly trend of adding another Final Fantasy to the game library at the start of June. The full May 2026 Wave 2 list is now live and players can get an early look at everything coming to the service in the final weeks of May and the first week of June.

Videos by VICE

The upcoming wave will add Final Fantasy VI to Xbox Game Pass on June 2. Final Fantasy VI is a fan-favorite title and probably the most well-balanced game of the Pixel Remaster part of the franchise.

“After the War of the Magi, magic disappeared from the world. A thousand years later, a woman with mysterious powers is found in this classic RPG.”

Beyond the next Final Fantasy drop, this wave also includes other big hits like Remnant 2, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, and Luna Abyss. Fans of puzzle games will definitely want to check out Escape Simulator when it arrives on May 26, as well.

Here is the full May 2026 Wave 2 Xbox Game Pass list:

Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 19 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Dead Static Drive (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 20 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Remnant II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Winter Burrow (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Luna Abyss (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 21 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Escape Simulator (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 26 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Echo Generation 2 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 27 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 27 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Crashout Crew (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 28 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Kabuto Park (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 28 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Final Fantasy VI (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 2 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 2 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Although there are a ton of great additions coming in the next few weeks, a new month also means some games are going to rotate out of the library, as well.

The following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31.

Against the Storm (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Be sure to check back soon for more new and updates on Xbox Game Pass. The rest of the June 2026 lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks.