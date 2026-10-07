Xbox Game Pass Is Adding One of 2025’s Biggest Hits This Month

Xbox Game Pass just confirmed the full list for its October 2026 Wave 1 update and military FPS fans are getting a very exciting addition.

Battlefield 6 Comes To Xbox Game Pass on October 13

Screenshot: EA

The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles is starting to roll out and subscribers are going to get a chance to dive into one of the biggest surprise hits of late 2025. Battlefield 6 launched late last year to incredibly positive reviews and high ratings from players.

Videos by VICE

The game has been out for nearly a year at this point, but there’s still an active and lively community and a lot of new content to dive into.

“Jump into the definitive Battlefield experience with all-out warfare, fast-paced close-quarters combat, and tactical destruction in Battlefield 6. EA Play members can unlock the EA Play Deployment Pack, claim the Season 5 EA Play Pack, and earn recurring seasonal rewards. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get EA Play included, plus 10% off eligible EA digital purchases.”

The military first-person shooter arrives on Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers on October 13.

All Xbox Game Pass October 2026 Wave 1 Additions

Screenshot: Xbox

Although Battlefield 6 is perhaps the biggest addition, it is not the only one. Xbox Game Pass is adding plenty of other titles from various genres for gamers to check out over the next few weeks.

Here’s the full list of everything to expect from Xbox Game Pass during the first few weeks of October 2026:

Echo Weaver (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 8 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Forever Ago (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 8 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Neon Abyss 2 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 8 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Battlefield 6 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 13 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Deep Dish Dungeon (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 13 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Valor Mortis (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – October 13 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Bluey’s Happy Snaps (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – October 15 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Chained Beasts (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 15 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Beyond These Stars (PC) – October 16 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Shape of Dreams (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – Available Now Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Minecraft Dungeons II (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – Available Now Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Gears of War: E-Day (XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC, and Cloud) – Available Now Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



That should be just about everything subscribers need to know about the upcoming wave of titles. Keep in mind that a handful of games, including Expedition 33, are also preparing to rotate off of the Xbox Game Pass library.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Game Pass news and updates as this wave arrives.