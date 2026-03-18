Xbox Game Pass Is Getting Another Resident Evil and More Final Fantasy (Every Game Coming In March Wave 2)

Xbox Game Pass reveals its full March Wave 2 list and the service is bringing a handful of very exciting titles to subscribers throughout the end of March and the early days of April 2026.

Every March 2026 Game Pass Wave 2 Title

Screenshot: Xbox

The second March 2026 Game Pass wave is a particularly good one for Premium level subscribers, who are about to gain access to a handful of major hits that were previously locked behind the Ultimate tier.

Videos by VICE

South of Midnight joins the Premium collection today, along with The Alters. Both of those titles are definitely worth checking out and exploring for Premium subscribers who haven’t already purchased them. Additionally, Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur Expedition 33 will join the Premium catalog on April 2.

Every Xbox Game Pass March 2026 Wave 2 Game:

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 17 South of Midnight (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 18 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 18 The Alters (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 18 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 18 Disco Elysium (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 19 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 19 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 24 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – March 24 Absolum (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 25 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 25 Nova Roma (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Game Preview) (PC) – March 26 The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31 Barbie Horse Trails (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 2 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 2 Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC)- April 2 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC)- April 2 Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7

The addition of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is likely also going to be a popular one. Since Village is already available on Game Pass, this gives subscribers the chance to play through the full Ethan Winters storyline.

It’s also exciting to see yet another Final Fantasy classic added to the service for the fourth month in a row. These classic releases may be coming faster than some players are able to keep up with them at this point.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for any updates or surprise additions to the Xbox Game Pass list as the final weeks of March arrive.