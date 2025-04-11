Xbox Game Pass Is Losing ‘Harold Halibut’ Soon, and I Hate Everything

Low-key, Harold Halibut leaving Xbox Game Pass is a travesty. So, for the uninitiated, Xbox recently unveiled the comings and goings of April’s Game Pass roster. Among those leaving is Harold Halibut. It’s a gorgeous, narrative-driven game with stop-motion visuals. That I’ve been eagerly waiting for since its first 2017 trailer.

Harold Halibut is the perfect game for Xbox Game Pass. The weird-but-wholesome energy radiating off of it specifically appeals to me. But, Game Pass gave it the best shot at the “general gaming public” giving it the chance it deserves. Developed and published by Slow Bros., it’s clear that this adventure means a lot to the team. Considering, you know, it took 14 years to craft.

“Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean. Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world in his quest to find the true meaning of ‘home’.” It’s a simple Steam description, but it works! From humble conception to Xbox Game Pass. …Well, for a couple more days, anyway.

Screenshot: Slow Bros.

i never even had a chance to know you, ‘harold halibut,’ but i wish you the best in your post-xbox game pass endeavors

Well, Slow Bros., I didn’t have the means to spotlight Harold Halibut before. Additionally, my bank account never quite allowed me to fully dive into the experience. I’ve had the damn game downloaded through Xbox Game Pass for months, but life started doing what it does. But, an advantage of what I do now is that I’m more than able to give you the flowers you deserve.

Harold Halibut is sitting at a “Very Positive” rating over on Steam. “This game had one of the most emotionally intelligent stories I have ever experienced. This game has a fantastic soundtrack, art style, world design/building, characters, overarching narrative and a deep connection to real life. It keeps you engaged through great pacing, great dialogue and a consistently interesting art design. If you like narratives with mystery and nuanced emotional beats, this game is for you. I think the gameplay itself is slow for those who are not expecting a movie-like experience. GG”

GG indeed, Slow Bros. While the game is leaving Xbox Game Pass, you can purchase it for $34.99 through Windows, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5!