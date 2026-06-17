Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Multiple Must-Play Titles on June 30

Xbox just announced some interesting additions in June 2026 Wave 2, but there are also some major hits that will be leaving the subscription service before July 1 arrives.

Every Game Leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30

The last few weeks have been a wild ride for fans of the Xbox brand. The company put on an impressive show at the Xbox Games Showcase with some very exciting trailers and reveals, but the news cycle quickly switched focus to upcoming layoffs and possible studio closures that could be coming in the next 100 days.

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Despite those concerns about the future, Xbox is moving along with its usual monthly updates and recently shared the list of June 2026 Wave 2 Game Pass titles. The list was a little less exciting than the last few, but there were a couple of highlights.

Unfortunately, the end of another month being right around the corner also means that handful of games will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass library. This time around there are a couple of very popular titles that are clearing out to make room for the July additions.

Here is the full list of everything leaving the service on June 30:

Mecha Break (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Payday 2 (Console)

Rise of Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slay the Spire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Volcano Princess (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There are a few very high quality games leaving the library this time around, but luckily most of them can actually be completed fairly quickly if players are inclined to fit them in during the remaining days of June.

Both Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider are both very solid action-adventure games with fairly short campaigns. Players should be able to power through each game in 15 hours or less. Additionally, Slay the Spire offers countless hours of entertainment, but gamers can at least beat the deck builder a few times before it rotates off of the service on June 30.

As always, Xbox Game Pass subscribers should take a look at the discounts on these titles before June 30 if there are any they want to consider permanently adding to their collection before the deals expire.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Xbox Game Pass.