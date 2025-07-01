Xbox Game Pass July 2025 Is Packed With Remakes Such as ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4’, ‘Trials of Mana,’ and More

The Xbox Game Pass July 2025 update is here, and it’s pretty stacked. From Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 to Little Nightmares II, there are many big titles dropping this month. Here are the best games in the Xbox Game Pass July Wave 1 library that you should check out.

Xbox Game Pass July 2025 Games (WAVE 1)

Screenshot: Iron Galaxy

Game Platforms Date Arriving Little Nightmares II Console, PC, Cloud July 1 Rise of the Tomb Raider Console, PC, Cloud July 1 Legend of Mana Console July 2 Trials of Mana Console July 2 Ultimate Chicken Horse Console, PC, Cloud July 3 The Ascent Console, PC, Cloud July 8 Minami Lane Console, PC, Cloud July 9 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Console, PC, Cloud July 11 High On Life Console, PC, Cloud July 15

Unfortunately with every update, also comes a handful of titles that are removed from the Microsoft subscription service. Here are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass starting July 15, 2025:

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mafia Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tchia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Best Xbox Game Pass Game Recommendations

Screenshot: Xbox

As I stated earlier, this month’s Xbox Game Pass update is pretty stacked. We have nine games to choose from, and the genres are pretty varied. I mean, it doesn’t get more diverse than a skateboard sim and a classic JRPG. However, we are going to go over the games we think are worth checking out the most.

‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4’

Screenshot: Iron Galaxy

As a ’90s kid, I grew up with the Tony Hawk games. So, of course I’m beyond excited for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake. The updated graphics and engine honestly look incredible. I also think Iron Galaxy has done a great job keeping the game’s original style intact while modernizing the skating sim.

Plus, the marketing for THPS 3 + 4 has so far been spot on. Bringing back Bam Margera? Check. Re-creating classic moments on our favorite levels? Yep. They even managed to get Jack Black to reprise his role as Officer Dick. Did I mention they even made a British version of him? Yeah, you better believe I’m going to be playing this remake for hours when it drops on July 11.

‘Trials of Mana’

Screenshot: Square Enix

I’ll admit I’m a bit of a Square Enix fanboy. This is especially true for the Mana series, which I grew up playing as a kid. But I can confirm that the 2020 Trials of Mana remake is excellent. Square Enix did a fantastic job faithfully translating the 2D pixel-art game into a gorgeous 3D engine.

However, more importantly, the remake really fleshes out the main cast with expanded stories. Trials of Mana also shines in this regard with its improved voice acting. Whether you are an OG fan or a newcomer, this is a fantastic game you should check out — especially if you are a JRPG fan.

Finally, I wanted to give a shout-out to Little Nightmares II. The Bandai Namco puzzle-platformer is a big improvement over the first game. Plus, the game can be beaten in just under four hours, so it’s the perfect title to jump into if you just want a quick adventure.