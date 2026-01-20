Xbox Game Pass Late January Drop Adds Death Stranding and Lots More

Xbox Game Pass already added some big titles this month with Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village, but the next big January 2026 drop is aiming to bring even more excitement to the catalog.

Everything Coming to Xbox Game Pass after January 20, 2026

Screenshot: Dotemu

The final weeks of January 2026 have arrived, which means that Xbox is ready to reveal the final additions coming to the various Game Pass tiers between January 20 and the first week of February.

Videos by VICE

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is the spotlight title, but there are a lot of other highlights for subscribers to be excited about, as well. Here is a full breakdown of every game on the list, which platforms they are supported on, and which Game Pass tier is needed to access them without a purchase:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21 RoadCraft (PC) – January 21 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(PC) – January 21 Ninja Gaiden Ragebound (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 21 The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle (PC) – January 22 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(PC) – January 22 Sea of Thieves Season 18, Act 2 (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 22 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 22 The Talos Principle 2 (PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 27 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(PC and Xbox Series X|S) – January 27 Grounded 2 Garden Update (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 27 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 27 Dead by Daylight – Stranger Things DLC – January 27

– January 27 Anno: Mutationem (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28 Drop Duchy (Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Console) – January 28 MySims: Cozy Bundle (PC) – January 29 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

– January 29 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 29 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 29 Indika (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – February 2 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – February 2 Final Fantasy II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 3 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 3

Fans of hack and slash platforms will likely be very excited to learn that Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is arriving on Game Pass tomorrow. This new sidescrolling entry in the franchise launched during the summer of 2025 to very positive reviews.

Other standout titles include Space Marine II and The Talos Principle 2. Both titles had big followings at their own launches and are likely to find more fans through Game Pass.

Last, but not least, Final Fantasy II is arriving on Game Pass February 3. This is a great option for players who recently tackled Final Fantasy 1: Pixel Remaster when it arrived on the service early in January.

This is likely the full and final list of January 2026 Xbox Game Pass additions. Subscribers should check in a few weeks to get a better picture of what will be arriving on the service throughout February 2026.