Xbox Game Pass Received a Surprise Skiing Game Today -- And Everyone Adores It!

Just when I thought Xbox Game Pass couldn’t get any better, Microsoft drops a sudden gem into everyone’s lap! So, today (January 21), a new indie contender by the name of Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders arrived from out of nowhere. The skiing spectacle became a quick Game Pass favorite — garnering positive marks since it went live earlier.

Play video

“Crash over and over until you master the mountain in the snowy followup to Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Now also including 2-8 person crossplatform multiplayer — work your way down as a group the slopes sharing a small number of checkpoints. Or risk it all in a breakneck race to the base!” Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders’ description states.

Videos by VICE

“An absolute gem! The controls are incredibly responsive, and exploring the trails is a pure joy. The multiplayer takes everything to the next level. If you loved Lonely Mountains: Downhill, this is an absolute must-play. Even if you’re new to the genre, it’s perfect for quick gaming sessions when you want a challenging but rewarding experience!” a Steam review confirms in favor of the recent Xbox Game Pass addition!

Screenshot: Megagon Industries

won’t Xbox game pass do it — ‘lonely mountains: snow riders’ is a sensation

“Really nice game that can be played in a variety of ways, fulfilling several needs at the same time. On the one hand, it is an awesome simulation of actual skiing and can be very relaxing. And on the other, if offers all kinds of unlocks and time trials. Which is also what I enjoy the most: hunting unlocks and improving my times little by little, getting faster and faster. I just can’t stop retrying.”

It’s a shame Microsoft and the Xbox are on the back foot with players due to a shaky 2024. Because Xbox Game Pass in 2025, if it follows January’s quality, is shaping up to be a subscription service that pays for itself ten times over! Honestly, if the upcoming Developer Direct knocks it out of the park? We may be having an entirely different conversation about the Xbox’s future! I love a good underdog story, so of course, I’m rooting for the Jolly Green Gizmo!