Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Dropping Day-One Games in 2027

Xbox Game Pass could reportedly stop offering day-one releases in 2027 as part of a major overhaul to Microsoft’s subscription service. According to a new leak, Xbox is planning to replace its current Game Pass tiers with several new options, including a separate ad-supported, multiplayer and cloud gaming subscriptions.

All Reported Xbox Game Pass Changes Coming in 2027

Screenshot: Microsoft

Day one games are reportedly going to be removed from Xbox Game Pass in 2027 according to a new leak. This latest rumor comes from ResetEra user Slayven, who has accurately shared Xbox Game Pass information in the past.

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According to the account, Microsoft is planning massive changes to its subscription service next year, including making cloud streaming a separate add-on and removing day-one titles from Game Pass.

Here are all the rumored changes reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2027:

New games will no longer launch on Game Pass on day one.

Day-one releases will reportedly be removed between February and April 2027.

An ad-supported Game Pass tier will cost $12.99 per month.

An ad-free Game Pass subscription will cost $19.99 per month or $239.99 annually.

A separate Game Pass library tier with online multiplayer will cost $14.99 per month.

Online multiplayer will also be available separately for $10.99 per month.

Cloud gaming will no longer be included with a standard Game Pass subscription.

Cloud streaming will become a $5.99 add-on that includes 25 hours of playtime.

A family plan will be available as an additional $5.99 monthly add-on.

Microsoft will reportedly reduce the price of Game Pass by $3 following the removal of day-one games.

If accurate, these changes would completely overhaul the current Xbox Game Pass tier structure. Microsoft would essentially offer separate subscriptions for online multiplayer, access to the Game Pass library, cloud streaming and an ad-supported version of the service.

Screenshot: ResetEra Slayven

Interestingly, popular insider NateTheHate said that while he could not independently confirm the report, he reaffirmed that Slayven has previously been a reliable source for Game Pass leaks.

Xbox Game Pass Could Stop Offering Day-One Games Next Year

Screenshot: Xbox

The biggest claim in the leak is that new releases will reportedly stop launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one. According to Slayven, Microsoft reportedly plans to remove day-one games from the service sometime between February and April 2027.

Day-one releases have been one of the biggest selling points of Xbox Game Pass, particularly following Microsoft’s acquisition of major publishers such as Bethesda and Activision Blizzard. Removing the feature would therefore represent a significant change in the company’s subscription strategy.

The leak claims Microsoft will reduce the monthly price by $3 to account for the removal of new day-one releases. However, players who only want the Game Pass catalog and access to online multiplayer could reportedly subscribe to a separate $14.99 monthly plan.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Reportedly Becoming a Paid Add-On

Screenshot: Xbox

Cloud streaming could also be removed from the standard Xbox Game Pass subscription. Instead, the feature will reportedly become a separate $5.99 add-on offering up to 25 hours of cloud gaming.

The leak does not explain what happens once players use all 25 hours or whether Microsoft will sell additional cloud streaming time. A family plan will also reportedly be offered as another $5.99 monthly add-on, although specific details about how many accounts it will support were not provided.

Microsoft has not officially announced any of these Xbox Game Pass changes. It should also be pointed out that in July, several insiders predicted that Day One titles would be dropped from Game Pass. Although this latest leak is the first time it’s been rumored to actually be happening. While Slayven has accurately leaked Game Pass information in the past, this report should still be taken with a grain of salt until Xbox confirms its plans for 2027.