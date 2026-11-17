November is already halfway over, which means it is time for Xbox Game Pass to drop the full details about the upcoming second wave of titles coming to the subscription service this month.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers already have access to the titles that were arriving in November’s first wave of additions and now it is time to get a full look at what the second half of the month has in store.

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This wave doesn’t have quite as many AAA or highly-anticipated additions to the Ultimate catalog, but there are some solid titles that are expanding their availability to the Premium level.

Two of the most exciting additions for Premium subscribers are Call of the Elder Gods and High on Life 2. Both of those titles will be playable with a Premium level subscription on November 18. They’ll also both be available at the Ultimate and PC Game Pass level.

Here is a full breakdown of everything in Xbox Game Pass November Wave 2:

Available Now

Paw Patrol: Dino World (Cloud, Console, and PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Coming Soon

Call of the Elder Gods (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 18 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

High on Life 2 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 18 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Roadside Research (Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 18 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Black Jacket (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 19 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Motorslice (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 24 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – November 24 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Arkheron (Game Preview) (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – November 27 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Outlast Trials (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – December 1 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Hela: of Mice & Magic (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – December 1 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Additionally, the follow games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month:

Aliens: Dark Descent (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Generation Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kill It With Fire! 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Star Trucker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The next wave will arrive in early December, but gamers will need to wait a few more weeks before those titles are officially confirmed.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Game Pass news and updates as the new wave of titles arrives.