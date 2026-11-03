Xbox Game Pass Reveals Huge List of Titles Arriving in Early November

November is officially here and Xbox is ready to share the additions that are coming to Xbox Game Pass early this month with the latest wave of titles.

Every Title in Xbox Game Pass November Drop

The next big wave of Xbox Game Pass additions has officially been revealed and, although it’s a long list, there aren’t as many blockbusters, day ones, or exclusives to make the first November wave terribly exciting.

Videos by VICE

Sports fans may be happy to find Football Manager 27 on the list and there are a few titles that had previously been limited to Ultimate subscribers that are making their way to the Premium tier, as well.

Warhammer Survivors could be an interesting addition and the 1.0 release of Void/Breaker could potentially appeal to fans of roguelites.

Here is the full list of additions…

Football Manager 27 (PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Pit of Goblin (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 4 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Void/Breaker (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – November 4 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 5 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – November 5 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

MySims Cozy Bundle (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 5 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Football Manager 2027 Console (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – November 10 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Warhammer Survivors (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 10 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Tanuki: Pon’s Summer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 10 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Hope in the City (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – November 11 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Thronefall (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 11 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – November 12 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Aphelion (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – November 17 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Paw Patrol: Dino World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



Additionally, Game Pass Essential subscribers will find the following additional titles in the Essentials library beginning November 15:

Banjo Kazooie (Cloud and Console)

Banjo Tooie (Cloud and Console)

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud and Console)

Gears of War: Judgement (Cloud and Console)

Halo: Spartan Assault (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Perfect Dark (Cloud and Console)

Viva Piñata (Cloud and Console)

Viva Piñata: TIP (Cloud and Console)

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.