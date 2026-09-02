Xbox Game Pass September Update Includes A Popular Roguelike Deck Builder and A Long-Awaited Sequel

The first wave of September additions to Xbox Game Pass has been revealed and there is an interesting lineup of titles for subscribers to check out in the coming week or two.

All Games Coming to Xbox Game PAss in September Wave 1

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now review the full list of titles that will be available to them during the first half of September. Although there are no major new Day One triple AAA titles joining the library in this batch, there are some noteworthy titles to check out.

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One of the biggest Day One titles in the batch is the sequel to the indie hit multiplayer game, Speedrunners. The original Speedrunners debuted in early access in 2013 before a full release in 2016. That means the sequel, Speedrunners 2, has been a long time in the works and there are plenty of fans looking forward to diving back into the chaotic races.

Additionally, fans of dice rolling and roguelikes may be excited to check out Dice a Million, which has been a popular hit on PC. The Steam version of the game currently has a Very Positive rating based on more than 1,000 reviews.

It should also be interesting to see if RuneScape: Dragonwilds manages to connect with an audience on Xbox when it joins the Game Pass service on September 15.

Here is the full list of titles included in September Wave 1:

Shelldiver (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 1 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Speedrunners 2: King of Speed (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – September 3 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Dice a Million (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 4 Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 8 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The Royal Writ (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – September 10 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – September 10 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

RuneScape: Dragonwilds (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – September 15 Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass



More details about which games will be joining Xbox Game Pass in late September will arrive in a separate announcement in a few weeks.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.