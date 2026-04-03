Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With a New 2025 Game Today

Another early April Xbox Game Pass title has arrived and today’s new addition to the library features a game with a recent 2025 release date.

Xbox Game Pass Adds Hit 2025 Sports Title

NBA 2K26 is on the way! 🏀⛹



hit the court April 3 with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC pic.twitter.com/Y0p6URC2pu — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 1, 2026

NBA 2K26 joins the Xbox Game Pass library beginning today, April 3, 2026. The latest installment in the NBA 2K series is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC. Subscribers can jump on and start playing the title right now.

Videos by VICE

“Bragging rights are on the line in MyCAREER*, MyTEAM, MyNBA, The W, and Play Now. Showcase your bag of moves with hyper realism, Powered by ProPLAY™, and challenge your friends, or rivals, in NBA 2K26’s competitive modes—and leave no doubt that you wear the crown.”

The game offers a handful of exciting modes for players to explore. There’s a chance to manage an individual (MyPLAYER), a team (MyTEAM), or to manage a full NBA franchise in MyNBA. The game offers a lot of variety for fans of pro ball to explore.

One of the biggest selling points of this installment was the ProPLAY motion engine that added some of the most realistic-looking sports gameplay the series has ever seen. You can check out VICE’s full first-reaction to the game back in September 2025 here.

The next installment in the franchise isn’t expected to launch until sometime around September 2026, so this gives sports games fans plenty of time to enjoy the latest version while it’s still the main ecosystem for the game.

Players who plan to pick up the title should take note that it’s a pretty sizable download. The game will be available to play via Cloud streaming, but gamers who opt for the full download will want to clear close to 100GB of space for the title.

NBA 2K26 is just the latest addition to the already impressive Xbox Game Pass April 2026 lineup. The game joins the likes of Hades 2 and Kiln. 2025’s game of the year winner, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is also expanding from the Ultimate tier and allowing Premium subscribers a chance to play the hit game, as well.

April is only just beginning and it’s already looking like a huge month for Game Pass, so it will be very interesting to see what other surprises pop up in the coming weeks.

NBA 2K26 is available now on Xbox Game Pass. The game is also available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.