Xbox Game Showcase Confirmed Two Upcoming Xbox Exclusives

After a few years of leaning more into cross-platform support, Xbox has confirmed that the era of exclusives is returning. Two of the titles shared at the Xbox Games Showcase were confirmed Xbox exclusives.

Gears of War: E-Day and ClockWork Revolution are the Next Xbox Exclusive Titles

Play video

As Xbox attempts to redefine itself in the Asha Sharma era, it seems like the company is ready to make a pivot back towards Xbox exclusivity as a selling-point. Although many of the titles revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase were promoted as multi-platform, two of the biggest titles made a point to specify their Xbox exclusivity.

Videos by VICE

First, the showcase opened with an extended look at Gears of War: E-Day gameplay. In addition to revealing an October 6 release date for the title, Xbox also confirmed the rumors that the new installment in the Gears of War franchise is going to be an Xbox exclusive.

Much later in the show, one of the final reveals was a ten-minute look at Clockwork Revolution from the team at inXile entertainment. This first-person action RPG looks like it has an amazing cast of Steampunk characters, a unique setting, and an exciting combat system to draw players in.

Players will have the power to change the past to control the future. Build your version of Morgan and use time travel to rewrite key moments, twist outcomes, and watch Avalon reshape itself around your decisions.

“You are Morgan Vanette and your look, your skills, and your choices can shape you throughout the game — who you’re seeing in the trailer is just one version, not the version. At the start of Clockwork Revolution, you’ll customize who Morgan is, and through your decisions during the game, who Morgan becomes.”

The game certainly has as compelling hook and Xbox is making the project exclusive in its latest effort to help improve the brand strength and positioning in the market. Gears of War: E-Day will be the 2026 Xbox exclusive and Clockwork Revolution will follow in 2027. Those are the only tentpole exclusives that Xbox has announced so far, but it will be very interesting to see if that list continues to grow as more 2027 titles (and beyond) are announced.

Gears of War: E-Day releases October 6, 2026 and will be available on Day One for Xbox Game Pass.

Clockwork Revolution is available to wishlist now and will be available in 2027 on XBOX Series X|S, XBOX on PC, cloud, and included with Game Pass.