Xbox Has Four Suggestions for Dealing With The Latest Console Price Jump

Xbox consoles just received another surprise increase in prices nearly six years after the Series hardware launched in November 2020. Xbox has a few ideas for how gamers can still get into the Xbox ecosystem, despite the increasing high barrier of entry.

Xbox Pushes Buy Now, Pay LAter and Refurbished Consoles

Screenshot: Microsoft

Just eight months after the last price increase, Xbox is once again raising the prices for its current generation consoles. The company cites cost increases for console storage and memory prices as the main reason for this change.

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The price of Xbox consoles will increase by $100 for 512 GB models and $150 for 1 TB models. Xbox is also sunsetting the 2 TB model. This is a rough update for consumers to get ahead of the upcoming 2026 holiday season and the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Xbox acknowledged that prices are getting challenging for consumers and proposed for possible options for dealing with the high costs:

Buy Now, Pay Later: “We’ve made it easier for players to use Buy Now, Pay Later options on eligible XBOX hardware purchases through Microsoft Stores, making it possible to break up your payment into predictable short-term, interest-free installments.”

“We’ve made it easier for players to use Buy Now, Pay Later options on eligible XBOX hardware purchases through Microsoft Stores, making it possible to break up your payment into predictable short-term, interest-free installments.” Interest Free Financing: “We are working with partners to let players purchase eligible Xbox hardware at 0% APR financing for up to 12 months, giving players more flexibility with lower monthly payments and more budgeting control.”

“We are working with partners to let players purchase eligible Xbox hardware at 0% APR financing for up to 12 months, giving players more flexibility with lower monthly payments and more budgeting control.” Previously Played Consoles: “We are working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices. Players who are ready to upgrade or no longer use their console will be able to trade it in with participating retail partners for cash or store credit. Those consoles will then be made available at lower prices for players.”

“We are working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices. Players who are ready to upgrade or no longer use their console will be able to trade it in with participating retail partners for cash or store credit. Those consoles will then be made available at lower prices for players.” Certified Refurbished Consoles: “Xbox Certified Refurbished Consoles are available at Microsoft Stores for up to US$100 off MSRP.”

The latest increase in console prices doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given the price of the Steam Machine pre-orders and the last round of updated prices on Sony’s PS5 hardware.

Although some consumers may be willing to go the “Buy now, pay later” route or attempt temporarily interest free financing, paying significantly more for a 2020 console than it cost at launch is still going to be a hard pill to swallow. It will be very interesting to see how holiday sales go for Xbox and whether or not Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto VI hype will be enough motivation to get gamers to invest in new consoles that cost more than they did a few years ago.

Gamers are also eagerly awaiting more details on Project Helix. Some consumers may be hesitant to upgrade or buy into the current generation before they know more about the timeline and prices for the next generation hardware.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox news and updates.