Xbox Insiders Program Teases Upcoming Improvements to the Console Experience

A new list of preview features just rolled out for Xbox Insiders and teased a sneak peek at what updates might be coming to the console experience for everyone in the near future.

The Xbox Insiders program offers select Xbox users early access to select platform features before they roll out more widely to the general audience. The latest set of updates for Xbox Insiders just dropped and now all players can get an early preview of what enhancements are on the way.

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The new update is live for Xbox Insiders now and the new features can be accessed by members right away. This update focuses on the Home experience and giving players more control over the look and feel of that part of the Xbox UI.

Most features will first roll out to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha members, with select updates available to everyone starting today.

With the latest update, players can now remove any item in the Recent Games and Apps list using the Menu button, including the Play History tile, making it easier to keep Home focused on what matters most to you.

Xbox Insiders can also try a new immersive background mode that lets your dynamic or custom background take center stage. Simply press the right thumbstick button on your controller from anywhere on Home to fade away the UI and enjoy your background without distractions. Press any button to return to Home and pick up where you left off.

Outside of the Home experience updates, this new rollout also includes some ways to test out giving more control over local game save storage to players. Starting today, Xbox Insiders can view, sort, and delete local game saves that aren’t currently in use, helping you make space for the games you’re currently playing.

To get started, go to Settings > System > Storage > Manage local game saves or access the feature directly if you receive a notification that there’s not enough space to create a new game save.

The update also includes an update to Profile Badges. This feature allows Insiders to view detailed information for every badge displayed on a profile, including high-resolution artwork and details about when and how it was unlocked.

Lastly, one final tweak makes it so that purchased games will automatically be removed from your wishlist.

That covers everything in this round of updates. Players will have to keep an eye out for a future update that could bring these features to the general audience.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on all things Xbox.