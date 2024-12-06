Xbox Is Hosting an Indie Game Fest Demo Event for Unreleased Games, and Y’all Better Support It

It may have taken entirely too long, but finally? Indie gaming is starting to gain some real momentum in “mainstream” spaces! We’ve got the big-time Indie Game Awards coming up. We’ve got more and more indie titles getting the spotlight they rightfully deserve! And, now, Microsoft/Xbox is throwing in its support, hosting its Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event!

Starting on December 10 (where Xbox will divulge the full roster of over 35 demos) and ending on December 31, you’ll be able to download and play some of the most unique, creative games set to release over the next year or so! However, Xbox has set a few rules and reminders for the event everyone should note if they want to indulge in the indie festivities!

Screenshot: Fellow Traveller (Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo)

“These demos will only be available on the Xbox Dashboard through December. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will disappear at the end of the month, so be sure to check them out while you can.”

“The developers would love to hear your feedback. Reach out to them on social media or through their websites. If you enjoy the game, let them know! If you have constructive criticism, they would appreciate that too.”

“These ‘game demos’ are not the usual kind. Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent an almost final version. Think of these as “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. You’ll get to experience these games early — some way early — which gives you the chance to provide your feedback! Keep in mind that these games will continue to evolve and become more polished as they approach release.”

So, yeah, it’s an Xbox “Indie E3” of sorts! We’re getting the top-shelf indie exclusives! You’ll get to play the likes of The Alters (a demo you can play now, in fact), Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (also has an active demo), Cosmorons, and Section 13 (currently in Early Access)! I know I’ll be there to support the indie arts, and I hope you’ll join me!