Xbox Isn’t Abandoning Steam Despite Recent Rumors

A new report has debunked rumors that Microsoft will stop selling Xbox games on Steam. According to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, Xbox has no plans to abandon the Valve-owned storefront and instead wants to expand its PC gaming options. Microsoft is also reportedly preparing to reveal its long-rumored Xbox Disc-to-Digital program in August.

Xbox Games Aren’t Leaving Steam, Insider Claims

Screenshot: Xbox, Steam

This latest update comes from Windows Central’s Jez Corden. According to the industry veteran, Xbox games are not abandoning Steam and will continue to be sold on the PC storefront for the foreseeable future. The report refutes that Xbox was going to double down on exclusivity by shutting out the Valve-owned platform.

Videos by VICE

According to Corden, as of the time of writing, this is not part of Microsoft’s current plans. Interestingly, the report goes on to say that Microsoft actually wants to grow its PC options. For example, Blizzard is reportedly looking at opening Battle.net to third-party developers, although what that will entail is currently unclear.

Here is everything Microsoft is reportedly planning, according to the Windows Central report:

Microsoft and Blizzard have been planning to open Battle.net to third-party developers, though it’s unclear whether those plans have changed under new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma.

Microsoft is continuing to invest heavily in the Xbox PC app, Play Anywhere, backwards compatibility on PC, and deeper integration with third-party launchers.

Corden says that, as far as he knows, Xbox has no plans whatsoever to leave Steam, even as it doubles down on growing its own PC ecosystem.

Xbox Disc-to-Digital Reveal Reportedly Planned for August

Screenshot: Xbox

The other major news Corden breaks here is that Microsoft is reportedly looking to reveal its Xbox Disc-to-Digital program in August. “Positron, Microsoft’s reported system for converting supported Xbox discs into digital licenses, is currently expected to be revealed in August.”

However, it should be pointed out that Corden said “revealed” and not “released,” so a release date for the feature is still up in the air. The Windows Central report also says “currently expected,” meaning the announcement could technically be delayed. However, with PlayStation still facing intense backlash over its decision to kill physical discs, Microsoft’s reveal couldn’t come soon enough.

Microsoft Appears to Be Expanding Its Xbox PC Strategy

If the report is accurate, Microsoft isn’t preparing to pull Xbox games from Steam anytime soon. Instead, the company appears to be expanding its PC gaming strategy by investing in the Xbox app, supporting third-party launchers, and potentially opening Battle.net to more developers.

The reported Xbox Disc-to-Digital program could also give Microsoft another major advantage, especially as concerns about the future of physical games continue to grow. For now, though, players will have to wait until August to see whether Microsoft officially reveals the long-rumored feature.