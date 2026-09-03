Xbox Just Announced a Restriction on a Major Game Pass Subscriber Perk

Xbox just announced a huge change to how cloud streaming works for Xbox Game Pass subscribers that could limit the amount of time players are able to use the feature.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Time Limits Coming in November

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass subscribers who have gotten used to the perks of cloud gaming may need to readjust their expectations and free up some internal storage space before November 2026 arrives.

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In a new blog post, Xbox announced that beginning in November, the company is changing how cloud gaming is included with Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass plans will include a set number of cloud gaming hours each month:

Game Pass Ultimate: 15 hours

Game Pass Premium: 10 hours

Game Pass Essential: 5 hours

According to the announcement, Xbox estimates that this change only impacts around 4% of Game Pass subscribers.

As consumers might expect, this also lays the groundwork for a type of product that Xbox will be trying to sell. Once subscribers use their included hours, they will be able to purchase additional cloud playtime through the Xbox Store.

Available hours, purchasing options, and cloud gaming features may vary by market. Xbox said that the company will share pricing and further details before the changes take effect.

“We’re introducing this model because the cost of providing cloud gaming grows as more people use it and play for longer. Moving to monthly limits allows us to keep offering the service while continuing to invest in its reliability and performance. We understand that for some players the practical result is a higher cost.”

Along with this change for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, there were additional Cloud Gaming changes coming for non-subscribers, as well. Also beginning in November, players will have a new way to use Xbox cloud gaming without subscribing to Game Pass.

Players will be able to purchase cloud playtime hours through the Xbox Store and stream eligible games they own on supported devices. This will provide another option for people who want occasional access to cloud gaming or do not want a recurring Game Pass subscription.

One of the most interesting pieces of information is that Cloud gaming can also give Xbox One owners access to eligible games built for Xbox Series X|S without requiring an immediate hardware upgrade. How frequently this type of perk is used will surely depend a lot on the pricing structure that Xbox reveals for cloud gaming hours.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.