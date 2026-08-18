Xbox May Be Planning A Big Sequel Announcement for Gamescom

Gamescom 2026 is less than a week away and the inevitable rush of leaks and rumors have started to arrive. Amongst the intel seems to be an indication that Xbox is going to show up at the event with a surprising game reveal.

Industry INsider Teases Major Xbox Reveal for Gamescom

Screenshot: Xbox

Gamescom 2026 officially kicks off next Monday, on August 24, but lots of rumors have already been swirling around the events biggest announcements. Over the last few hours, a handful of industry insiders have teased some advanced knowledge about Xbox showing up at the event to make a surprise announcement.

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The rumor began with some tweets from NateTheHate2, who has proven to be a fairly reliable source of Microsoft information over the years. In response to a question about what whether Nate was aware of any type of surprises in the Gamescom Opening Night Live lineup, the account replied with:

“I’ve heard of a neat Xbox announcement that should be at Gamescom.”

This obviously sent fans into a frenzy to try and uncover for information. Nate didn’t say too much more, but did reply to one question that asked what it will be:

“Something that has my interest and curiosity piqued.”

After Nate’s posts got the conversation started, more evidence later arrived from Windows Central editor Jez Corden. Although Corden said that his information was still in the rumor territory and not 100% confirmed, he added some new information by claiming that the announcement would be an unexpected sequel, not a new IP.

““there might be a pretty big surprise (probably very unexpected sequel) reveal (not Banjo lol).”

Obviously there’s not a lot of information to go on at this point, but it will be very interesting to tune in to Opening Night Live and see what sort of trailers or world premiers end up being a part of the show. Some fans have been making guesses, but there isn’t really enough information to confirm those theories at this time.

Xbox is still very much trying to redefine the narrative after a huge round of layoffs and the loss of some studios early this summer, so the company is likely hoping to get some positive press as soon as possible.

Be sure to check back for lots more news and updates in the days leading up to the Gamescom 2026 kick off.

Gamescom 2026 begins August 24 and runs through August 30.