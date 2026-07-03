Xbox May Have Taken a Jab at PlayStation Over Physical Discs

Players believe Xbox has taken a jab at PlayStation killing physical games with a post on social media. An official Halo Campaign Evolved tweet went viral after potentially taking a dig at Sony’s physical disc controversy.

Microsoft might have Trolled Sony Over PS5 Physical Disc Controversy

Screenshot: Xbox

It’s only been a few days since Sony announced they are killing Physical Disc support for all PS5 games starting in 2028, and the industry is still reeling from it. Players have continued to flood social media to vent their frustrations, and Sony itself has gone into hiding. However, it now appears Microsoft has acknowledged the controversy for the first time in a social media announcement.

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The official Halo Campaign Evolved account recently made a post on X where they revealed all the game’s core features at launch. However, one of the main features they listed is “physical discs.” It immediately sparked a firestorm online with game enthusiasts. Many players immediately jumped on the post, as they interpreted it as Xbox mocking their competition’s drama surrounding physical games media.

Screenshot: X @Halo

“Although I’m fairly certain that Xbox will go the all-digital route as well, this is the kind of public pressure that we need right now” a user wrote in reaction, for example. Another commenter reacted “At this point even Microsoft is taking a dig at Sony.” Many players compared this to Sony’s iconic “Used Game Instructional Video” from 2013, which was a jab towards Xbox’s always on DRM Xbox One console.

It should be pointed out though, Halo Campaign Evolved tweet does not actually mention PlayStation. And it’s largely a Q&A session about the game’s launch in July 2026. However, some fans believe its a subtle response to Sony given its timing and listing “physical discs” as a main feature at the very top of the post.

Xbox Further Addresses Physical Discs in Halo Campaign Evolved Blog

Screenshot: X

Following the Halo Campaign Evolved tweet, Microsoft then posted an official blog where they released a lengthier statement on physical games. While they didn’t directly mention PlayStation, the Q&A post directly called physical discs a “tangible item” players can add to their personal collection.

“Yes! Buying the XBOX or PlayStation version of Halo: Campaign Evolved at your local retailer will result in getting the physical game case and disc so that you have tangible items to add to your collection.” Although in all fairness, this is a pretty legitimate question that users were likely asking them. After all, Rockstar Games recently announced that GTA 6 physical edition is just a code in a box.

Screenshot: Xbox, PlayStation

This is the timeline we now live in, where we have to assume every “physical version” of a game might not even include a disc. So, you know. Regardless, many players took Microsoft’s interestingly timed tweet and blog post to be an indirect jab at PlayStation over their decision to stop supporting physical discs. Whether that was their intention or not, a lot of users actually praised Microsoft for their social media post as they want Sony to continue to get pressured over the controversial decision.