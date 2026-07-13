Xbox Players Are Furious Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Runs Better on PS5

Xbox players are furious that PlayStation 5 has received superior versions of Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2. Fans have accused Microsoft of effectively giving Sony an “exclusive” version of BO2 with improved features not currently available on Xbox.

Why Xbox Players Are Angry About the Black Ops 2 PS5 Port

Screenshot: Activision, PlayStation

Over this past weekend, Microsoft released Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2 on PS5. Despite the games being over 16 years old, BO1 and BO2 instantly shot up the PlayStation Store sales charts. However, many Xbox fans are not thrilled with the surprise release, accusing Microsoft of giving an “exclusive” to their competitor, PlayStation.

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BO1 and BO2 have always been available on Xbox platforms through Xbox 360 backward compatibility. So, this is actually the first time the games have actually been available on PlayStation 5. The problem is that the PS5 ports include features that are not currently available on Xbox. Specifically, they have better resolution and more secure servers that help stop cheating.

Screenshot: X

Many Xbox fans took to social media to vent their frustrations over the new PS5 ports. “Nice to see Xbox looking after their own. You’d think they’d sort out that issue for their user base before releasing this on the competition’s box,” an angry user on X wrote, for example. Another player exclaimed, “It’s ridiculous that Xbox didn’t get the same version. I don’t see why they couldn’t have brought this port over, even if the 360 version is backward compatible.”

BO2 and Black Ops 1 Overtake GTA 6 on PlayStation Store

Screenshot: PlayStation Store

While many Xbox users are not happy with the situation, PlayStation players are eating it up. The BO1 and BO2 PS5 ports are selling so well that they even overtook GTA 6 pre-orders, which have dominated the charts for the past month. While we don’t have actual sales data, we have an idea of how successful they are based on Sony’s own tracking system.

According to PlayStation, Black Ops 2 became the #1 trending game on the digital storefront, while Black Ops 1 followed closely behind at #2. That’s pretty impressive considering the classic Xbox 360-era shooters originally launched in 2012 and 2010, respectively. As for why many Xbox fans are upset about the success of BO2 on PS5, it’s largely a messaging issue.

Since Asha Sharma took over as the new Xbox CEO, the executive has such as Gears of War E-Day from PS5 and made them exclusive to their platform again. However, despite Microsoft owning Call of Duty, they then decided to put out PS5 ports BO1 and BO2 that have improved features that aren’t on Xbox.

Screenshot: Activision, PlayStation

To be clear, the new BO1 and BO2 ports aren’t technically PS5 exclusives. However, because the enhanced versions are currently only available on PlayStation, many Xbox fans feel Microsoft has effectively given Sony the definitive way to play two of the franchise’s most beloved games. Microsoft has not announced whether the enhanced ports will eventually come to Xbox Series X|S, leaving many fans wondering if the updated versions will remain PlayStation-only.