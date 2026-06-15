Xbox Project Helix Could Be Sold Through Klarna and PayPal Payment Plans Due to Rising Costs

A new leak has revealed that Xbox might start using a buy now pay later payment plan system. If true, this has sparked speculation that Xbox Project Helix could use services such as Klarna and PayPal to offset rising prices in the games industry.

Xbox Website Code Reveals Buy Now, Pay Later Feature

Screenshot: Xbox, Klarna, PayPal

This latest rumor comes from Redphx, who discovered that Xbox had recently updated their website. According to code found in the backend, it appears Microsoft are gearing up to add a buy now, pay later payment plan system to their platform. Redphx revealed that Xbox will reportedly be adding Klarna and PayPal to their website in the future.

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“The Xbox website will have the “Buy now, Pay later” feature via PayPal & Klarna.” The user then posted the string of code, which reads: “Buy what you love and pay later. Pay later options offer flexibility to break payments up over weeks or months. Continue with PayPal or Klarna flexible payments.”

Screenshot: X @Redphx

Based on the leaked code, it appears Xbox could offer users a payment plan that is spread across two years. “Pay in 4 interest-free, bi-weekly payments, or spread payments up to 24 months.” Although it also appears users can pay it off much quicker. This, of course, has led to speculation about whether this is also related to Microsoft’s next-gen console Xbox Project Helix.

Could Xbox Project Helix Use Buy Now, Pay Later Plans?

Screenshot: Microsoft

After the payment plan was discovered, many players speculated whether this could also be used for Xbox Project Helix. In a June 10 interview with Fortune, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma suggested that the games industry might have to come up with “new models” for players to be able to afford expensive next-gen consoles.

“We will continue to look at new business models I think are needed for consoles, rather than just the most premium, high-performance console in the world. I think we’ve reached a point where it will be hard to imagine that mass audiences can afford thousands of dollars to spend on a console generation. And so I believe we will start to see radically different business models that we never expected start to come into orbit later this year.”

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Based on what Sharma said in this recent discussion, a payment plan would definitely fit the bill. While buy now, pay later systems have been around for years now, they aren’t used on most gaming platforms. For example, you can’t go on PlayStation now and buy any game in 4 payments using Klarna. If Xbox moves towards this model, we could theoretically see a scenario where a $1.5k Xbox Project Helix is broken up across multiple payments.

That said, this is also pure speculation. While the new payment plan system code is certainly real, Microsoft have not officially confirmed it. And as of right now, it appears this is related to the Xbox store, and not Project Helix. Still, if Microsoft does end up using it for the Xbox Series X, it wouldn’t be surprising to also see it become a core model for Xbox Project Helix.