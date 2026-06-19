Xbox Releases 6 Hours of Halo: Campaign Evolved Menu Footage (and It’s So Nostalgic)

Nostalgic gaming fans can turn up the volume on this new Halo Campaign Evolved footage and soak in the early 2000s vibes for six full hours.

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Xbox fans received an extended look at Halo Campaign Evolved gameplay footage just a few weeks ago during the Xbox Game Showcase, there’s still a lot more to see. The game launches in just a few weeks and Xbox has kicked its marketing campaign into high gear.

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The latest reveal is one of the most entertaining ones yet. The official Halo YouTube account has released a six hour video of stunning Main Menu footage and ambiance. The footage and score should be somewhat familiar to gamers who were addicted to the original title back in 2001, but may also help build some hype with a younger generation who is looking forward to play this new version of the game for the first time next month.

The original Halo: Combat Evolved was developed by Bungie as a launch game for the Xbox in 2001. The new version celebrates 25 years of Halo adventures. Although Combat Evolved has already received an Anniversary edition with graphical updates to the original game, Campaign Evolved does a few steps further to develop several elements of the game’s presentation.

A big draw of Campaign Evolved for veteran players is going to be the new missions. cluded with every edition of Halo: Campaign Evolved, Operation: METEORITE is a new three-mission story arc that takes place a year before the events of the first game. Featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson, this new adventure sends players behind enemy lines in a clandestine UNSC operation aboard a Covenant research vessel.

Operation: METEORITE gives players a chance to expand their experience with new locations, new enemy variants, more weapons from across the Halo series, and new ways to play within the Halo sandbox.

No new installments in the Halo franchise were announced at the latest Xbox Games Showcase, so the future of the franchise currently remains a bit of a mystery. It seems like Asha Sharma is eager to release installments in Xbox’s biggest franchises more frequently going forward, so hopefully there will be some news on the next installment in the series sometime in the not too distant future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Halo Campaign Evolved news and updates as the game’s launch approaches.

Halo Campaign Evolved releases July 28, 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.