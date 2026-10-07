Xbox Responds to GTA 6 Streaming Exclusivity Report

Microsoft has responded to a report claiming GTA 6 will be playable on PC through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The company has denied securing exclusive streaming rights to Grand Theft Auto VI and clarified that the game won’t be compatible with PCs at launch after all.

Xbox Responds to GTA 6 Streaming and PC Claims

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox

On October 6, The Verge’s Tom Warren reported that Xbox had secured exclusive streaming rights to GTA 6, allowing users to play the game on PC when it launches this November. However, Microsoft has now responded to the report, and has denied that they have secured exclusivity with Rockstar Games.

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Following the Verge’s article, Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball took to X to clarify the situation. “While the excitement for GTAVI and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting. We are looking forward to launching GTAVI on XBOX November 19, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC.”

While the excitement for GTAVI and XBOX is great to see, it has also led to some misreporting. We are looking forward to launching GTAVI on XBOX November 19, though the game will not be streaming exclusively or to PC. — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) October 7, 2026

Ball’s response makes two things clear: Xbox does not have exclusive GTA 6 streaming rights, and players won’t be able to stream the game to PC through the arrangement. However, he did not rule out Grand Theft Auto VI coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming altogether.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, Warren then responded to Ball and stood by his reporting that GTA 6 would be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, he explained that he had assumed it would be an exclusivity deal that would allow players to stream it to any device, including PCs.

“Well I reported it would be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, and you’d normally assume that means PC and web clients can access it.” The Verge subsequently updated its report and added a correction acknowledging that the deal is not exclusive and does not include PC streaming.

So what’s the takeaway from all this? GTA 6 is still reportedly coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming in November, but players shouldn’t expect to stream it to PC and for it to have major platform limitations. I assume it might even just be streaming to Xbox consoles.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Ball’s statement also did not address the separate claim about Xbox Cloud Gaming introducing streaming time limits. That silence doesn’t confirm the details, though, and players will need further clarification from Microsoft about how any limits would apply to Grand Theft Auto VI.