Xbox Reveals Cloud Gaming Launch Pricing Tiers

One of the many changes arriving at Xbox this year is a new approach to cloud gaming and it looks like the team is ready to test out the first paid tier access to the the service for users who don’t have a Game Pass subscription.

All Xbox Cloud Gaming Introductory Price Tiers

A new update for Xbox Insiders offers the first look at how expensive access to Xbox Cloud Gaming hours is going to be for users who are not Game Pass subscribers. This preview gives XBOX Insiders who do not have an active Game Pass subscription an early look at the new option before it rolls out more broadly in November.

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During the preview, Xbox Insiders can purchase cloud playtime, stream games on supported devices, and share feedback to help us continue improving the experience.

Cloud playtime is available to Insiders at introductory launch pricing:

10hrs for $3.99

25hrs for $7.99

50hrs for $11.99

According to the announcement, Cloud playtime packs provide an ad-free cloud gaming experience, including shorter wait times, high-quality streaming, and playtime that remains available until it’s used.

This new options adds on to the previous test that allowed Xbox Insiders can also try cloud gaming for free with ads, giving players another option for accessing cloud gaming without a Game Pass subscription.

Gamers should definitely take note that these pricing tiers are described as “introductory launch pricing.” That seems to suggest that the final prices may be higher once the feature becomes available now widely outside of the Xbox Insiders community of testers.

Additionally, many Game Pass subscribers are still waiting to find out when unlimited Cloud Gaming access is going to be removed from the Game Pass Ultimate subscription tier. The announcement about this change explained that the update would impact a very small number of gamers, but there was still some negative reactions to the change on social media.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Xbox news and updates.