Xbox Series X25 Pre-Order Details Confirmed

Xbox has finally confirmed the details about exactly when shoppers can try to lock in their pre-orders for the upcoming limited edition Xbox Series X25 console.

Xbox Series X25 Pre-Orders Start Today For Some Fans

Play video

After teasing the throwback translucent green console earlier this summer, Xbox is finally read to open up pre-orders for the Xbox Series X25 hardware.

Videos by VICE

Beginning today, some of Xbox’s fans will be invited via email to pre-order the Xbox 25th anniversary collection.

Tomorrow, Thursday, August 27 at 7 a.m. PDT, all players in select markets can visit the Xbox site or participating retailers for an opportunity to pre-order while supplies last.

Additionally, Xbox revealed that Every Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console comes with a full-game download of Halo: Campaign Evolved.

The full Xbox 25th anniversary collection launches on November 13, 2026, for an MSRP of $899.99. Every Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console is individually numbered with a unique engraving.

With rising console prices across the board for Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, it will be very interesting to see how quickly these limited edition consoles do or do not sell out. There is also still the next-generation of consoles looming just over the horizon, so it’s possible some shoppers may already be saving up and thinking ahead to 2028 and beyond, rather than looking for a late cycle upgrade or collector’s item from the current generation.

That said, this sort of limited edition product does usually seem to sell out quickly, so interested shoppers will want to keep an eye out for a pre-order invite and act quickly.

The Xbox X25 Special Edition Wireless Controller is also available separately, with pre-orders open now in select markets. The translucent OG Green controller releases on October 20, 2026.

Earlier this week, Xbox also announced a whole wave of 25th anniversary inspired hardware collaborations including the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K – XBOX 25 Anniversary Edition, Razer BlackWidow V4 75% – XBOX 25 Anniversary Edition, and Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed – XBOX 25 Anniversary Edition.

Aside from those offerings there are also 8BitDo Ultimate Charging Dock for XBOX Controllers—X25 Special Edition, Backbone Pro XBOX 25th Anniversary Edition, and GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX available as part of the extensive collaboration to help celebrate the big Xbox anniversary.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox and other gaming hardware news and updates.

The Xbox Series X25 console is available for pre-order now and launches on November 13, 2026.