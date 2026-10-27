Xbox Shocktober 2026: Massive Game Discounts List

The Xbox Shocktober 2026 sale is now live, with massive discounts on games and bundles across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. From survival horror classics to newer releases, here are some of the biggest deals available during the Halloween sale.

Xbox Shocktober 2026 Game Discounts

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With Halloween just around the corner, Xbox players can pick up a wide selection of spooky games at a discount. The Xbox Shocktober 2026 sale runs through November 4, so there’s still time to browse the deals before they disappear.

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Some of the biggest highlights include Alan Wake 2 for $17.99, Resident Evil Requiem for $48.99, and Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition for $31.99. If you’re looking for something cheaper, Alan Wake Remastered is down to just $4.49.

Here are some of the biggest games included in the Xbox Shocktober sale:

Xbox Shocktober 2026 Massive Game Discounts

Game Sale price Discount 7 Days to Die – Console Edition $24.74 45% A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead $9.89 67% A Way Out $8.99 70% Alan Wake $6.59 67% Alan Wake 2 $17.99 70% Alan Wake Remastered $4.49 85% Alan Wake’s American Nightmare $3.29 67% Alien: Isolation $9.99 75% Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition $17.99 70% Alone in the Dark $15.99 60% Amnesia: Collection $5.99 80% Back 4 Blood $5.99 90% Borderlands 4 Deluxe Edition $49.99 50% Dead Rising 4 $5.99 85% Dead Space $13.99 80% Dying Light Essentials Edition $2.49 90% Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition $11.99 80% Dying Light: The Beast $29.99 50% Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered $4.49 85% Hell is Us – Deluxe Edition $15.99 80% INSIDE $2.49 90% Killing Floor 2 $2.99 90% Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition $17.49 75% REANIMAL $29.99 25% Resident Evil 2 $7.99 80% Resident Evil 4 $9.99 75% Resident Evil Requiem $48.99 30% Resident Evil Village $9.99 75% Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition $31.99 60% State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition $7.49 75% The House of the Dead: Remake $2.49 90% The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition $4.99 90% The Quarry – Deluxe Edition $7.99 90% Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $1.99 90%

Xbox Shocktober 2026 Bundle Deals

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If you want to pick up multiple games at once, there are also several collections and bundles on sale. One of the biggest discounts is the Absolute Deduction Bundle, which includes The Sinking City and three Sherlock Holmes games for $11.99.

Here are some of the Xbox Shocktober bundle deals:

Bundle Sale price Discount 3XTINCTION + BROKEN MIND $8.49 50% Absolute Deduction Bundle $11.99 90% Ace Attorney Anthology $29.99 50% Bendy: Studio Collection $11.99 60% Tomb Raider I–VI Remastered $10.99 80%

The Ace Attorney Anthology includes the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, while the Bendy: Studio Collection features both Bendy and the Ink Machine and Bendy and the Dark Revival.

These are just some of the games and bundles available, so make sure to check out the full Xbox Shocktober sale list if you’re looking for something specific.