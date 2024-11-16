Xbox should accept the publisher role

Well, it seems to be almost that time. Xbox has recently started their “This is an Xbox” marketing in which they list anything with a screen as an Xbox. It’s effective. Game Pass allows pretty much anyone, anywhere to play their games.

But I can’t help but wonder, despite their plans to continue with hardware, if they see more value in going towards publishing. The Game Pass service is perfect for a company that wants to primarily publish games.

XBOX AIN’T DEAD

This isn’t a “dump on Xbox” session, however. I think they’ve done some good things. But overall, I don’t think they’re better served being the third company in that competitive way. They’ve gone backward in terms of console popularity since the 360 era.

That being said, when Sega found themselves in a similar position after the Dreamcast didn’t do as well as expected, they pivoted to publishing. And it’s working out well for them. We all know Sonic is still iconic, and they have a wealth of games to pull from.

Generally, Xbox does as well. And I would think that Phil Spencer’s remarks about there not being a red line on bringing titles to the Switch would indicate a willingness on their part to bring some of their own IP to other consoles.

THESE COMPANIES JUST SCARED

Look, I know the Console Wars was a fun time when I was younger. But realistically, we’re past that being a necessary thing. Two big companies with their own consoles and IP with a third supplying an elite set of games is a perfect setup.

The competition is dead. Nintendo is always going to do their own thing, Sony focuses on the single-player experience, and Xbox can improve the multiplayer offerings of both with their expertise. There’s a path for significant synergy between all three companies that benefits the gaming industry as a whole.

I’d love to see a Halo game or Gears of War on PlayStation. Imagine Rare being able to bring a true Banjo-Kazooie sequel to the Switch successor. It would be a huge success, and it’s something Nintendo fans have been wanting for years. They have the pieces. It’s time for Xbox to embrace the publisher role.