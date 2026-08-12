Xbox Teases Elder Scrolls VI Subtitle Reveal

Xbox boss Asha Sharma shares her thoughts after watching a live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls VI and she also teases the game’s mysterious subtitle.

The Elder Scrolls VI: ******** Live Gameplay Reaction From Asha Sharma

Screenshot: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls VI was first announced all the way back in 2018 and Bethesda has been quietly working on the long-awaited sequel for close to a decade at this point. Although the studio wants to get the project just right, there is definitely new pressure from the larger vision and strategy at Xbox and Asha Sharma’s push to release games in major tentpole franchises more frequently.

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Bethesda currently holds the keys to some of the most popular franchises under the larger Xbox umbrella, so there is a lot of attention on the studio after the latest Xbox reset. Xbox is definitely banking on The Elder Scrolls VI being a major hit and Asha Sharma is already starting to hype the project up and make sure gamers don’t forget about it.

Just yesterday, Asha Sharma took to social media to confirm that she had just watched a live playthrough of the project and she took the opportunity to compliment its scale, grandeur, and story.

“Live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls VI: ******** this morning. The scale and grandeur are incredible. The story is even greater.”

In addition to the compliments about the game itself, Sharma also provided the first major clue about the project’s subtitle. Her post included an eight character placeholder for the game’s subtitle.

In response to Sharma’s post, Bethesda replied and also referred to the game with an eight character placeholder, as well:

“It was great being able to show you ********. Thank you for the kind words and a wonderful visit.”

Fans who are desperate for some new information about the project are taking that response as confirmation that the subtitle will be eight characters long. There are a handful of popular theories floating around online, including Redguard, Highrock, and Dominion. That said, those guesses are just speculation based on existing lore and it’s always possible that Bethesda will surprise the community with something totally unexpected for the subtitle.

For now, fans are going to have to continue to wait until the game gets a more significant reveal. Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on The Elder Scrolls VI and everything else in the works at Bethesda.

The Elder Scrolls VI does not have a confirmed release window at this time.