Xbox Teases Upcoming Retro Xbox Game Pass Collections

Xbox is preparing to celebrate its 25th birthday later this year and the brand is rolling out a handful of special anniversary features to console owners and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass Collections

Due to massive rounds of layoffs and studio restructuring, the last few months of news for Xbox has been dominated by negative press. There are still about half of the announced layoffs coming sometime throughout the rest of this fiscal year, which leaves a lot of employees wondering how much longer they’ll have a role at the company.

Videos by VICE

Despite that shadow of negativity and bad press, Xbox is attempting to move forward and roll out a handful of new features to celebrate the brand’s 25th birthday. In addition to gamerpics, themes, and dynamic backgrounds, Xbox also teased a Game Pass drop that would include some classic titles from the brand’s history.

“Today, we’re sharing a few more ways we’re celebrating 25 years of play including, the latest XBOX updates, community-created designs for gamerpics, backgrounds, and themes, curated Game Pass collections, the full FanFest Tour schedule and sweepstakes details, and more.”

Xbox is releasing the Xbox Game Pass curated collection to help celebrate the history of Xbox. These curated Game Pass collections will bring together memorable games from legendary franchises that defined each generation of Xbox, playable on console and/or PC.

“Relive, or experience for the first time, the classics from the original Xbox, and keep the fun going as you journey through other favorites across Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Enjoy beloved titles like Fable Anniversary, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Fallout 4, Psychonauts 2, and much more in this special tribute to the games that shape Xbox’s 25 year legacy.”

Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be able to login and check out any of the above mentioned titles right now. This first drop does include some very exciting games that a lot of players will be happy to see join or rejoin the Game Pass library, but hopefully this is just a small preview of what will eventually be added as part of the celebration. At this point, it’s unclear when the next wave of console-specific collections or franchise spotlights will be arriving to add to the celebration.

Be sure to check back soon for more specific details on the upcoming Xbox Game Pass Collections and other 25 years of Xbox celebration activities.