Some Xbox Users Appear to Be Getting GTA 6 Pre-Orders for “Free”

Some Xbox users are mysteriously finding GTA 6 pre-orders in their purchase histories despite never paying for the game. According to multiple reports, Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition is even showing up with a completed price attached, yet affected players haven’t been charged and don’t actually own it. So, are Xbox users really getting GTA 6 for free, or is it simply a Microsoft Store glitch?

Xbox Users Are Finding GTA 6 Pre-Orders They Never Paid For

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox

Reports about GTA 6 pre-orders showing up on Microsoft accounts first started popping up on the Xbox subreddit. A user of Grand Theft Auto VI in their purchase history despite never paying for it. “Did anyone else get GTA 6 in their order history when they didn’t buy it?”

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In the screenshot, Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition can be seen with a $156.79 CAD price shown as being paid. The only issue is that the user didn’t actually pre-order it. Thankfully, it appears that users with the glitch aren’t actually having their bank accounts charged. This caused many players to joke that Xbox users are getting “GTA 6 for free.”

Screenshot: Reddit

Interestingly, the issue seems to be widespread, as multiple Xbox users began reporting the same problem. For example, a second Reddit account from the UK wrote: “GTA 6 is showing in my pre orders when I haven’t pre ordered it. It’s showing as not owned on Xbox and is showing no payment method.”

Are Xbox Users Really Getting GTA 6 for Free?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

So, are Xbox users actually getting Grand Theft Auto VI for free? It seems unlikely, as it appears to be a widespread Xbox Series X glitch. After the GTA 6 pre-orders started showing up in users’ accounts, it led to other players discovering similar glitches. “Think Xbox is just having issues, my order history was also claiming I’ve pre-ordered 2 different games when I know I haven’t,” a user on Reddit posted.

It appears that the Xbox Store is having a general issue with its purchase history logs. Once Microsoft fixes it, accounts with these mysterious pre-orders will likely have them removed. I know, it’s a bummer. Being able to score the expensive GTA 6 Ultimate Edition for free would certainly be one way for Xbox to beat PlayStation’s exclusive marketing deal with Rockstar Games.

Will Xbox Users Get to Keep GTA 6 for Free?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Unfortunately, the chances of Xbox users keeping their free GTA 6 pre-orders seem pretty slim. Although the game appears in their purchase histories with a price attached, affected accounts reportedly show it as “not owned” and don’t list a payment method. This suggests that players haven’t actually received a license for the game.

The fact that users are also finding other unpurchased games in their order histories further points to a general Xbox Store glitch rather than a lucky GTA 6 giveaway. Still, that hasn’t stopped some players from hoping Microsoft will honor the accidental pre-orders. “I have GTA 6 on my account that I didn’t pay for! Hopefully it goes unnoticed, and we get it for free in November.”

For now, affected users probably shouldn’t get too excited about receiving Grand Theft Auto VI for free. Unless Microsoft decides to honor the listings, the mysterious pre-orders will likely disappear once the Xbox Store purchase-history glitch is fixed. Still, it would be pretty hilarious if a handful of players actually managed to get the year’s biggest game without paying a cent.