Xbox’s Black Friday Sale Has Some Heavy Hitters at Big Discounts

In the court of public opinion, the Xbox has been getting majorly beaten by its competition lately. However, Microsoft kicked off the console’s Black Friday sale this year, running from November 14 to December 3. This time, the Xbox isn’t messing around. Indeed, this will be a Black Friday to remember!

So, if you want a master list without my usual bantering, here. Get out. For the rest of y’all? Let’s have some fun, then! Although, it would drive me crazy to categorically list each and every game. However, we can do some sweeping glances at the “bigger picture”! Right now? I’m gonna rattle off a few games you can get for less than $10.

Less Than $10

Fallout: New Vegas

Both Star Wars Battlefront games

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2

Alan Wake and Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Asura’s Wrath

Fight Night Champion

Batman: Return to Arkham

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

BioShock: The Collection (Technically, it’s $9.99, but I had to.)

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Control Ultimate Edition

Devil May Cry 5

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Life is Strange 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

And many, many more. Now, this next batch ain’t $10 or less, but I’m highlighting them anyway!

Xbox Black Friday Deals — The Others

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition (50% Off — Y’all have no excuses.)

A Plague Tale Bundle (65% Off)

Ace Attorney Anthology (40% Off)

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box (75% Off)

South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole Bundle (80% Off — Also 20/10 RPGs.)

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition (75% Off)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (50% Off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (75% Off)

Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition (55% Off)

Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Editions Bundle (60% Off)

Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition (70% Off)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition (50% Off)

The Mafia Trilogy (75% Off)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition (80% Off — Buy this, buy this, buy this .)

.) Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle (60% Off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition (60% Off)

And so on and so forth. “Why didn’t you include the prices, dummy?” I hear you ask. Well, it’s no fun if I do all the work for you! At least I was nice enough to include games at a discounted rate of 50% and higher! Further, it’s added incentive for you to actually see how those discounts translate! Seriously, the deals are insane, though. To the point where I know I’m about to indulge in some bad spending habits.

So, which ones are y’all getting? Personally? Overall, I’m eyeballing Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and the Mafia trilogy! Although, this time, maybe I should force myself to set aside a budget so I don’t go overboard again…