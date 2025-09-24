Xbox’s Cancelled Perfect Dark Reboot Just Had Concept Art and Details Leak Online

Perfect Dark was one of my favorite games growing up. So, it hurt to see Perfect Dark Zero go the way it did. And for years, it seemed there would never be a return to the franchise. And then we received the announcement of a brand-new game back in 2020.

Many of us were looking forward to this new take on the classic FPS. And then it was abruptly cancelled. Yanking the dream away from us all like the old man in the GEICO commercials.

Videos by VICE

So let’s pour salt in the wound, as some documents and concept art have leaked recently, and they look promising.

WHAT WAS PERFECT DARK GOING TO BE?

Play video

Thanks to some documents obtained by MP1st, we can get some insight into what the game could have been. There were rumors that the game would operate with an episodic format, and the documents referring to a “Season 1” may serve as some level of proof of that.

The documents they obtained revealed that the “team behind the game believed there was a notable gap in the market due to the absence of major espionage franchises like Metal Gear Solid and 007.”

Now look at us. A 007 game on the way and MGS Delta here now. I hope that wasn’t the reason they decided to cancel it, though. I want to emphasize how frustrating it is that no one seems to want to compete anymore.

It’s all good when you think there’s a gap, but as soon as there isn’t, you close it down? Please don’t let that be the reason.

THE GAMEPLAY MECHANICS SOUNDED INTERESTING

The report details an adrenaline system that would enable healing and other gameplay effects, such as slowing time down. While I find that to be an overused mechanic in shooting games, I do feel like a futuristic secret agent would indeed have that ability.

It sucks that we’ll never get to see that game come to fruition. Chalk that up as another franchise Microsoft is going to let sit and collect dust. Shame.