Xbox’s Excellent Game Pass Is Getting Tons of Games, Lots of Final Fantasy

Microsoft has spent the last year or so making Game Pass, a Netflix-style subscription service where you get access to a rotating library of games on demand, an incredibly compelling option. The company clearly sees Game Pass as a huge deal for their future, because at the X019 event today, some of the biggest announcements weren’t new games, but some huge old games coming to Game Pass now and in the near future.

Microsoft also announced Game Pass would gain Xcloud compatibility, meaning games that show up on Xcloud will now be playable using the company’s upcoming streaming service. This is potentially a huge deal; it turns your existing library of games into something you can access, in theory, anywhere, whereas Google’s Stadia service is asking you to buy games all over again.

Final Fantasy? Yakuza? Witcher 3? Anyone have a time machine?

Here are the Final Fantasy games coming, starting this “holiday” and into next year:

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XV

The Verge reports the company’s popular MMO, Final Fantasy XIV, is coming eventually. Kingdom Hearts ports were announced at the event, but weren’t announced for Game Pass.

The rest of the upcoming lineup is full of games both old and new, including: