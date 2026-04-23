Xbox’s Latest First-Party Game Is Available to Play Today

The next big Xbox Game Studios first-party title is finally here and players with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscriptions can jump into the action on Day One.

Kiln Is Now Live

Heading into the Xbox Developer Direct 2026 earlier this year, many fans and insiders were predicting that Xbox would shadow drop an unannounced game in addition to sharing more details about Fable, Beast of Reincarnation, and Forza Horizon 6.

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Although the presentation didn’t lead to a shadow drop, it did include the surprise announcement and reveal of Double Fine’s next project, Kiln. Kiln features 4v4 battles where players craft their own pottery and then head into an arena in teams to throw down.

“Kiln is a pottery power‑fantasy celebrating both creativity and destruction — the pleasure of making beautiful things, then smashing them to smithereens. Create your pot, grab your friends, and throw down in online arenas, where the ceramic creations you sculpt become the bodies you bring into battle.”

In Kiln, players will be able to manipulate realistic clay to design and decorate in an immersive pottery wheel experience featuring a variety of tools and techniques. After the creation is finished, players wear their pot into battle in online team-based arena matches where what they created will affect their play style and abilities, with many different combinations to discover.

There are a lot of different sizes and combinations to discover, each with unique abilities and attacks, along with new and surprising ways to play. Teams win by working together to find the best combination of pots and play styles to break through enemy lines, and collect enough water to douse the flames of the enemy’s kiln.

Xbox is likely hoping that Kiln will catch on with streamers and become an addictive new social game that draws players together online for hours of battles. That said, news and hype around the project seems to have been pretty quiet since the announcement trailer.

Double Fine does have a very strong reputation and can definitely win players over with its humor, charm, and art direction, so it will be very interesting to see how the gaming community reacts to Kiln now that it is in the wild.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Xbox Game Studios and Kiln news and updates.

Kiln is available today on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Kiln is a Day One release for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.